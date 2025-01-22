Expanding Horizons: Greenshades Joins the Acumatica ERP Ecosystem, Opening New Opportunities for Growth

Building on 22 years of success, Greenshades Software announces strategic expansion into Acumatica ERP, offering tailored payroll and HR solutions to meet the evolving needs of businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenshades Software, a leader in payroll, HR, and tax solutions, is excited to announce its latest strategic growth milestone: entering the Acumatica ERP ecosystem. This expansion is part of Greenshades’ broader vision to diversify its ERP partnerships and deliver innovative solutions to a wider range of businesses. With over 22 years of success serving primarily Microsoft Dynamics users, Greenshades has broadened its horizons to include staffing integrations such as Bullhorn, partnerships with Sage Intacct, and now, Acumatica ERP.

Commitment to Innovation and Growth

“Our expansion into the Acumatica ERP space represents an exciting new chapter in our company’s journey,” said Andrew Roe, Chief Revenue Officer at Greenshades Software. “We are thrilled to bring the same expertise and customer-centric focus that has defined our success in the Dynamics ecosystem to a new audience. Acumatica users can expect tailored solutions designed to enhance efficiency, maintain compliance, and simplify their payroll and HR operations.”

This move builds on Greenshades’ legacy of innovation and responsiveness to customer needs. Since its founding, the company has evolved from a tax and compliance reporting service into a comprehensive provider of payroll, HR, and benefits solutions. Year over year Greenshades has tripled its user base, underscoring the company’s ability to deliver value and foster customer trust. By aligning with Acumatica, Greenshades is poised to support businesses transitioning to modern, cloud-based ERP platforms.

Why Acumatica?

Acumatica’s reputation as a leader in cloud ERP solutions made it a natural choice for Greenshades’ next phase of growth. Known for its user-centric design and flexible integrations, Acumatica aligns with Greenshades’ mission to provide adaptable, value-driven services for businesses of all sizes.

“Acumatica users are looking for seamless, integrated solutions to meet the complex demands of payroll and HR,” said Rob Bright, VP of Sales. “Our offerings are designed to empower businesses with the tools they need to scale efficiently while remaining compliant.”

What This Means for Customers

For Acumatica users, this integration means an in-house payroll and HR solution enabling faster workflows, better accuracy, and proactive support to handle evolving payroll and compliance needs. Users can expect:

Enhanced Payroll Integration: Simplify payroll processes with automated calculations, tax filing, and direct deposit capabilities tailored to the Acumatica platform.

Simplify payroll processes with automated calculations, tax filing, and direct deposit capabilities tailored to the Acumatica platform. Staffing and Benefits Solutions: Streamlined management of employee benefits and compliance with industry-specific staffing needs.

Streamlined management of employee benefits and compliance with industry-specific staffing needs. Expert Support: Direct access to Greenshades’ experienced product and support teams to ensure seamless implementation and ongoing success.



Looking Ahead: A Vision for Continued Expansion

Greenshades is committed to continuous growth and innovation. In addition to its Acumatica expansion, the company is actively developing integrations for other ERP platforms, including Dynamics 365 F & O and other industry-specific business systems. These efforts reflect Greenshades’ dedication to supporting businesses across diverse industries and platforms.

Businesses interested in learning more about Greenshades’ offerings for Acumatica visit go.greenshades.com/integrations/acumatica-erp or contact us at sales@greenshades.com.

Contact:

Danica Weappa, Senior Director, Marketing

Dweappa@greenshades.com

About Greenshades Software

For over 22 years, Greenshades has provided flexible Payroll, HR, and Tax solutions. Our ERP-agnostic platform enhances in-house operations with proactive compliance, detailed tax reporting, and robust employee self-service. Designed to meet diverse business needs, Greenshades delivers personalized support, ensuring efficiency and reliability for a wide array of client requirements across various industries. Learn more go.greenshades.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.