Fogo de Chão Expands East Coast Presence With New Location in Boston Area

Internationally Renowned Restaurant from Brazil Signs New Lease in Peabody

PEABODY, Mass., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fogo de Chão, the internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil known for its elevated churrasco dining experience, announced today the signing of a lease agreement for its Peabody location in Boston. The new 6,184 square-foot restaurant is set to open in 2025 at 210 Andover St alongside the Northshore Mall, a shopping center with premier retail stores and extensive dining options. This new Peabody location will feature a contemporary dining room with open seating and a warm, inviting ambiance, complementing the vibrant city of Peabody and enhancing the dining experience for guests. The new Fogo restaurant will join existing Massachusetts locations in Boston and Burlington.

“A 45 year-old brand from Brazil, Fogo de Chão opened its first U.S. location 27 years ago and has proudly served the Boston market for over 13 years. We’re excited to be opening our third location in this vibrant community," said Barry McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of Fogo de Chão. "Peabody's unique blend of tradition and modernity makes it the perfect setting for our approachable dining experience, and we look forward to providing both local residents and visitors with exceptional service and an unforgettable culinary journey.”

Designed in partnership with architecture and design agency Harrison, the Peabody restaurant will feature an expansive dining room centered around an open churrasco grill, offering guests a 360-degree view of gaucho chefs demonstrating the Culinary Art of Churrasco by butchering, hand carving, and grilling high-quality cuts of protein over an open flame, creating a craveable salty bark. The Market Table will anchor the restaurant and feature seasonal salads, fresh superfoods, cured meats, antipasti, and more.

In the new restaurant, engaging social gathering spaces will be layered throughout Bar Fogo and the dining room to further enhance the guest experience by providing inviting, conversational areas to linger and enjoy Bar Fogo features. Dry-aged meat lockers for in-house aging will display indulgent cuts such as a 32 oz. Long-Bone Tomahawk Ribeye, aged for a minimum of 42 days for rich flavor.

About Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown) is an internationally renowned restaurant from Brazil that elevates the culinary art of churrasco – the art of roasting high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame – into a cultural dining experience. Fogo is famed for its prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience that offers a continuous selection of premium cuts butchered daily by gaucho chefs, simply seasoned and grilled to create a craveable salty bark, then carved tableside. The naturally gluten-free Market Table offers a selection of seasonal salads, charcuterie, exotic fruit, superfoods and more. From celebratory to everyday occasions, Fogo provides selections for every daypart, including Bar Fogo Features at Bar Fogo, Weekday Lunch, Dinner, and Weekend Brazilian Brunch. Guests can enhance their experience with offerings ranging from a shareable Wagyu New York Strip, South American wines, and more. For locations and to book a reservation to experience the fire of Fogo, visit fogo.com

