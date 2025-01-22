Model N Celebrates 25 Years of Revenue Optimization and Compliance Leadership and Launches Registration for Rainmaker Industry Event

Annual conference brings together life sciences and high-tech leaders as Model N commemorates 25 years of innovation

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Model N, the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for life sciences and high-tech companies, today announced the opening of registration for Rainmaker, its flagship annual conference for life sciences and high-tech leaders. This year’s event is also a celebration of Model N’s 25th anniversary, honoring the company’s longstanding commitment to innovation, excellence, and enabling customers to deliver life-changing products to the world.

“Over the past quarter century, we have seen seismic shifts in the life sciences and high-tech verticals; however, the fundamental need for companies to optimize their revenue and navigate complex compliance requirements is stronger than ever,” said Bret Connor, Chief Executive Officer at Model N. “We remain committed to delivering the industry’s leading revenue management technology solutions that help unlock new possibilities, drive greater impact and sustain competitive advantage for our customers – today and for the next 25 years.”

Rainmaker will be held in Austin, Texas on May 28-30 and will showcase the latest innovations in revenue optimization and compliance with a special focus on artificial intelligence (AI), data & analytics, and user experience. This event offers another opportunity for Model N to connect with customers, understand their critical business needs, and collaborate strategically – a priority the company will continue to uphold in 2025 and beyond.

The conference features over 40 specialized sessions across four targeted tracks: Industry Evolution and Strategy for Pharma, Solution Innovation for Pharma, Strategy and Solution Innovation for Medtech, and Strategy and Solution Innovation for High-Tech. Attendees can also participate in comprehensive certification programs tailored for both life sciences and high-tech professionals where they can learn how to maximize the value of their Model N investment. Additional event programming includes:

Executive keynote from CEO Bret Connor on industry trends and Model N's vision for the future.

Product innovation keynote from Chief Product Officer Suresh Kannan.

Customer awards celebrating excellence in revenue optimization and compliance.

Community giveback initiative in partnership with Austin Angels.

In its 25-year history, Model N has provided revenue optimization and compliance solutions to the world’s most innovative brands across life sciences and high tech. As of January 2025, Model N partners with over 150 pharmaceutical, medtech, and high-tech manufacturers, including all the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies and more than half of the world’s top 25 semiconductor companies.

For more information about Rainmaker and to register for the conference, visit https://www.modeln.com/rainmaker-25/.

About Model N

Model N is the leader in revenue optimization and compliance for pharmaceutical, medtech and high-tech innovators. For 25 years, our intelligent platform has powered digital transformation for pharmaceutical, medtech, and high-tech companies with integrated technology, data, analytics, and expert services that deliver deep insight and control. Our integrated cloud solution is proven to automate pricing, incentive and contract decisions to scale business profitably and grow revenue. Model N is trusted across more than 120 countries by the world’s leading companies, including Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Stryker, Seagate Technology, Broadcom, and Microchip Technology. For more information, visit www.modeln.com.

