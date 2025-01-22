Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) Market Key Drivers, Trends and Innovations | Exactitude Consultancy

The global Data Protection-as-a-Service market was valued at approximately USD 22 billion in 2023, with projections to reach USD 27.65 billion in 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 25% through 2030.

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- he desire for cloud-based solutions, along with the growing danger of data breaches and cyberattacks, has resulted in an increase in demand for Data Protection-as-a-Service (DPaaS). This cloud-based solution protects network security and data assets through services such as backup-as-a-service (BaaS), disaster recovery-as-a-service (DraaS), and storage-as-a-service (STaaS). The hybrid cloud architecture combines the benefits of both public and private clouds, providing greater flexibility and more efficient deployment options. This paradigm is becoming increasingly popular because to its efficient control, adaptability, and cost-effectiveness. Virtualisation solutions like as VPNs, firewalls, and hypervisors are used to remotely monitor network infrastructure, allowing for long-term data preservation and rapid restoration of data in transit and at rest. Many businesses utilise DPaaS to improve network and data security, particularly when handling data in transit and at rest.

Service Insights

The Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) segment held a dominant share of the Data Protection-as-a-Service (DPaaS) market in 2023, contributing around 36% of the total revenue. This segment continues to see strong growth, driven by the increasing demand for cloud-based services and the growing need for business continuity. Data loss risks due to cyberattacks, natural disasters, and system failures highlight the necessity of robust disaster recovery solutions. DRaaS provides organizations with cloud-based recovery options, ensuring data remains accessible even during crises. The rising awareness of disaster preparedness, along with benefits like expert support and reduced infrastructure liabilities, is expected to further boost demand for DRaaS in the coming years. As data-driven operations become more critical, businesses are increasingly relying on DRaaS for securing vital data and minimizing downtime.

The Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) segment is projected to experience the highest growth rate over the forecast period. With data volumes surging and the widespread adoption of cloud services, businesses are looking for cost-effective and scalable storage solutions. The growing prominence of e-commerce, the rise of mobile technologies, and the increasing reliance on data by businesses contribute to the rising demand for STaaS. The ability to scale storage efficiently and cost-effectively makes STaaS an attractive option for businesses facing exponential data growth. As more organizations move their data to cloud platforms, the STaaS segment is poised for significant expansion.

Deployment Insights

The private cloud deployment segment is estimated to hold around 42% of the global market share in 2023. Private cloud solutions provide dedicated environments that offer enhanced security and data privacy, addressing the rising demand for compliance with stringent regulations. As organizations continue to generate increasing volumes of data, the need for customized and scalable cloud infrastructures becomes critical. Private clouds offer tailored solutions for businesses seeking to meet specific security, compliance, and workload requirements.

The public cloud segment is expected to see robust growth in the coming years, projected to grow at a rate of 18-20% annually. Public clouds are particularly attractive to small and medium-sized businesses due to their low cost and flexible scalability. By choosing public cloud solutions, organizations can avoid the high capital expenditures associated with maintaining private cloud infrastructures. As public cloud adoption continues to rise, it will become a primary driver of the overall DPaaS market's expansion.

Enterprise Insights

In 2023, large enterprises led the DPaaS market, driven by their need for advanced cloud services to handle massive data volumes, complex operations, and stringent security and compliance requirements. Their extensive resources and IT departments enable seamless integration of cloud platforms, enhancing their market dominance.

Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. With increasing cyber threats and complex data regulations, SMEs are opting for cost-effective and scalable DPaaS solutions. Recent advancements in cloud computing and subscription-based models have made robust data protection more affordable and accessible to SMEs.

End-Use Insights

The BFSI sector led the DPaaS market in 2023, driven by stringent regulations and the need to protect sensitive customer data. High-profile incidents, like the ransomware attack on Patelco Credit Union, highlight the critical need for data protection in this industry. The growing volume of sensitive data processed daily is also driving demand for comprehensive security solutions.

The manufacturing sector is expected to witness the fastest growth, driven by the adoption of Industry 4.0 and digital transformation, increasing the need for cloud-based data protection solutions.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the DPaaS market in 2023, accounting for 39% of global revenue. This growth is fueled by the region's early adoption of cloud technologies, strong cloud service provider ecosystems, and stringent regulations like HIPAA and CCPA that enforce data protection.

U.S. held 80.4% of the North American market in 2023, driven by a robust IT ecosystem and the presence of major cloud service providers such as AWS, Microsoft, and IBM.

Europe also held a significant share in the global market, with growing cloud adoption, strict data protection regulations like GDPR, and increased demand for digital transformation fueling growth. The UK led the region due to its robust financial sector and the adoption of next-gen technologies like IoT and AI.

Asia Pacific is expected to experience the fastest growth, driven by economic expansion, the rise of technology startups, and rapid cloud adoption. India holds a notable share in the region, with increasing reliance on cloud services and rising concerns over cyber threats pushing demand for data protection solutions.

Key Data Protection as a Service Companies

Cisco Systems, a global IT solutions provider, offers a range of cloud computing and data protection services, including lifecycle services, security risk management, and multicloud solutions for sectors like healthcare, education, and manufacturing.

Commvault, based in the U.S., specializes in data protection, management, and cloud services, offering solutions such as remote management, cyber resilience, and consulting.

Key Market Players:

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Dell Inc.

Cisco Systems

Oracle

Broadcom

Commvault

Veritas Technologies

Asigra Inc.

Recent Developments:

Commvault expanded its cybersecurity offerings in August 2024 through strategic integrations with Acante , Dasera , Google Cloud , Splunk , and Wiz to enhance data protection and cybersecurity strategies.

expanded its cybersecurity offerings in August 2024 through strategic integrations with , , , , and to enhance data protection and cybersecurity strategies. Oracle and Google Cloud formed a multicloud partnership in June 2024 to offer enhanced flexibility and integration, improving cross-cloud operations across 11 regions.

and formed a multicloud partnership in June 2024 to offer enhanced flexibility and integration, improving cross-cloud operations across 11 regions. Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched its AWS Backup for SAP in May 2024, which provides a fully managed service to back up SAP workloads in the cloud. This enhancement helps businesses ensure the protection and continuity of their critical SAP data systems.

launched its in May 2024, which provides a fully managed service to back up SAP workloads in the cloud. This enhancement helps businesses ensure the protection and continuity of their critical SAP data systems. Veritas Technologies LLC introduced Veritas Alta , a cloud-based data protection solution, in April 2024. This new platform is designed to help businesses manage data storage, backup, and disaster recovery across hybrid and multicloud environments.

introduced , a cloud-based data protection solution, in April 2024. This new platform is designed to help businesses manage data storage, backup, and disaster recovery across hybrid and multicloud environments. Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced a collaboration with Zerto in March 2024 to integrate disaster recovery capabilities into their cloud and data protection portfolio. This partnership enables businesses to automate backup and recovery for mission-critical applications and data.

announced a collaboration with in March 2024 to integrate disaster recovery capabilities into their cloud and data protection portfolio. This partnership enables businesses to automate backup and recovery for mission-critical applications and data. Dell Technologies unveiled a new Apex Data Protection-as-a-Service in February 2024, offering scalable, on-demand backup and disaster recovery services. This solution is aimed at enhancing data availability and operational flexibility for businesses of all sizes.

unveiled a new in February 2024, offering scalable, on-demand backup and disaster recovery services. This solution is aimed at enhancing data availability and operational flexibility for businesses of all sizes. IBM Corporation launched its IBM Cloud Backup for Enterprise in January 2024, an advanced data protection service that focuses on securing mission-critical enterprise applications and large-scale cloud environments. The offering leverages AI and automation to improve the efficiency of backup operations and reduce risks.

Market Segmentation of Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS)

The Data Protection as a Service (DPaaS) market is segmented based on the following criteria:



By Service Type:

Backup as a Service (BaaS)

Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS)

Storage as a Service (STaaS)

By Deployment Mode:

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By End-Use Industry:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecom and IT

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare

Retail

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Other Industries

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

This report is also available in the following languages: Japanese (データ保護サービス（DPaaS）市場), Korea (서비스로서의 데이터 보호(DPaaS) 시장), china (数据保护即服务 (DPaaS) 市场), French (Marché de la protection des données en tant que service (DPaaS)), German (Markt für Datenschutz als Service (DPaaS)), and Italy (Mercato della protezione dei dati come servizio (DPaaS)), etc.

