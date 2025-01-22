Colleen Unema Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status with “Strength” Co-Authored with Kathy Ireland.

Best Selling Author - Colleen Unema

BOW, WA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly celebrates the outstanding achievement of "Strength" co-authored with Colleen Unema alongside Kathy Ireland and distinguished professionals worldwide. Launched on January 16th, 2025, the book has achieved Amazon Best-Seller status, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

“Strength” has achieved remarkable success, earning Best Seller status on Amazon and reaching top positions across multiple categories. This milestone reflects the book’s exceptional ability to inspire and empower individuals, solidifying its place as an indispensable resource for growth and success.

At the heart of “Strength” is Colleen Unema’s chapter, "Suitcase to Success." Colleen chronicles her entrepreneurial journey from receiving a symbolic suitcase at 18, representing independence, to building thriving businesses rooted in resilience, sacrifice, and adaptability. Colleen's story demonstrates how values-driven leadership fosters personal and professional triumphs, emphasizing the power of vision, community, and innovation in achieving long-term success.



Meet Colleen Unema:

Colleen’s journey is an inspiring blend of innovation and passion. As a Nationally Certified science teacher with nearly 25 years of experience, Colleen’s award-winning career was marked by creativity and leadership. She developed groundbreaking curriculum like “Sportsman as Conservationist,” and even founded a high school women’s Fly Fishing Club. But for Colleen, casting lines was secondary to empowering young women to develop leadership skills.



With a deep-rooted entrepreneurial spirit, Colleen transitioned from the classroom to business, founding Brio Laundry, a company awarded Start Up of the Year. A meticulous planner, she crafted her business strategy like a playbook, complete with an exit plan. Colleen proudly passed the torch when her son chose to carry on her legacy by succeeding her in the business.



Never one to shy away from new ventures, Colleen founded Laundry University, an online training platform for laundromat employees. Her comprehensive curriculum has been a game changer in the industry, helping laundromat and dry cleaner owners onboard staff efficiently. Her leadership extends to teaching Master Classes and speaking at national laundry industry events.



Currently, Colleen serves on the executive team at Aloha Laundry Life, empowering entrepreneurs to own and operate their own laundry service businesses. Her passion for guiding others toward success shines through in every aspect of her work.



Beyond her professional achievements, Colleen’s heart is deeply rooted in her faith and family. She is currently bringing to life her extended family’s beloved bedtime stories, narrating the adventures of Frederick and Sally, two children living on the frontier in the early 1800s. These sweet stories, once shared orally, will soon be passed on too many more children.



Colleen and her husband call a beautiful island in Puget Sound home, where they enjoy family life. They have three grown sons. Her belief in God and the blessings of family life remain central to everything she does.



Connect with Colleen:

cuonsamish@wavecable.com

www.colleenunema.com

To order your copy of “Strength” please visit HERE.

