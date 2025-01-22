BJJLink Fuels MMA.inc’s Vision to Transform Mixedmartialarts.com into the Global Epicenter for Martial Arts targeting an $18 billion industry

New York, NY, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (NYSE American: MMA) (“MMA.inc” or the “Company”), a leading technology company uniting passion and participation in the global mixed martial arts (MMA) and combat sports industry proudly announces the integration of newly acquired BJJLink into its ecosystem, a ground-breaking step that is set to position Mixedmartialarts.com as the cultural and commercial epicenter for martial arts worldwide. By merging BJJLink’s proprietary digital tools with Mixedmartialarts.com’s platform, this partnership has the potential to unlock exponential industry growth, strengthen community connections and expand monetization opportunities for practitioners, coaches, academies, and content creators.

Revolutionizing the Martial Arts Ecosystem

This strategic integration represents a monumental leap in unifying the fragmented martial arts industry. Leveraging BJJLink’s cutting-edge infrastructure, the upcoming release of Mixedmartialarts.com will serve as a fully connected platform that streamlines academy operations, empowers coaches and creates revenue opportunities for all participants.

Nick Langton, CEO of MMA.inc, highlights the transformative vision:

"We’re reimagining Mixedmartialarts.com as a living, breathing ecosystem for the martial arts community. By integrating BJJLink, we’re combining operational excellence with community engagement, providing practitioners and coaches with tools to thrive. This is such an exciting step when world class gym software combines with the most important community platform in combat sports."

Strategic Alignment with MMA.inc’s Growth Plan

The integration of BJJLink aligns seamlessly with MMA.inc’s 2024–2026 strategy to fuel growth across three key areas:

1. Utility & Efficiency



BJJLink’s tools provide academy owners and coaches with advanced management capabilities, from payment processing, attendance tracking and timetable optimization, enabling them to operate more profitably. This positions MMA.inc as the premier operational partner for martial arts academies worldwide.

2. Earnings & Monetization



Through BJJLink’s Admin+ features, academies, coaches and practitioners can monetize content and services, turning their expertise into sustainable income. Mixedmartialarts.com’s marketplace now empowers Jiu Jitsu creators to earn, while providing academies with “gym-in-a-box” solutions tailored for growth.

3. Community & Ecosystem Growth



This partnership enhances Mixedmartialarts.com’s role as a global hub for martial arts by integrating BJJLink’s infrastructure. Features like white label tools, real time analytics and scalable solutions, empower academies, athletes and brands to thrive throughout the MMA and Jiu Jitsu landscape.

Revenue-Driven, Subscription-Based Success

The merger advances MMA.inc’s transition to a subscription and transaction-driven model. By embedding BJJLink’s subscription tiers ($49/month for Admin+ and $149/month for Admin+ Black) into Mixedmartialarts.com, MMA.inc diversifies its revenue streams while delivering unparalleled value for gym owners and coaches.

Key growth metrics underpinning MMA.inc’s exciting financial trajectory include:

92,000 projected platform users by 2025

2,800 verified academies within the network

This shift reduces reliance on traditional ad revenue and ensures sustained, scalable growth.

Cultural Impact and Community Empowerment

Mixedmartialarts.com is now becoming so much more than just a media platform—it’s a comprehensive ecosystem uniting martial arts culture with innovative digital tools. BJJLink bridges traditional practices with modern, tech-enabled solutions, fostering deeper connections, which in turn drives student engagement and grows customer lifetime value.

Academy owners are already experiencing transformative results:

“BJJLink has completely streamlined our operations. I can track payments, attendance, and performance with ease. It’s been a game-changer for our three academies.” — Riptide BJJ

“Their customer service is unmatched, and the tools have made our academy more profitable. We highly recommend BJJLink to anyone in the industry.” — Shoreline Jiu Jitsu

By combining BJJLink’s operational excellence with Mixedmartialarts.com’s community-first approach, MMA.inc is creating a thriving, interconnected network that empowers everyone involved in martial arts.

ABOUT MIXED MARTIAL ARTS GROUP LIMITED

Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (MMA.inc) is a technology company dedicated to increasing consumer participation in martial arts and combat sports while enhancing community offerings within the sector.

With a rapidly growing presence, across the platform, MMA.inc has:

over 5 million social media followers,

530,000 user profiles,

50,000 active students,

18,000 published gyms, and

802 active locations across 16 countries,



creating significant opportunities for increasing engagement and driving monetization within the global MMA ecosystem. MMA.inc currently operates four business units designed to serve and monetize all key stakeholders, including fans, participants, coaches, gym owners, and athletes.

TrainAlta ( www.trainalta.com ) partners with gyms and coaches to deliver a range of consumer products that drive participation in martial arts for fans and beginners.

partners with gyms and coaches to deliver a range of consumer products that drive participation in martial arts for fans and beginners. Hype ( www.hype.co ) is a mobile marketing platform designed to help gym owners, coaches and athlete partners grow revenue from their followers and audiences in today’s age of social media.

is a mobile marketing platform designed to help gym owners, coaches and athlete partners grow revenue from their followers and audiences in today’s age of social media. MixedMartialArts.com ( www.mixedmartialarts.com ) is a leading platform for the MMA community, providing access to MMA news and media, fighter data, fight schedules and access to the legendary Underground forum.

is a leading platform for the MMA community, providing access to MMA news and media, fighter data, fight schedules and access to the legendary Underground forum. BJJLink ( www.bjjlink.com ) BJJLink offers the most complete gym management solution specifically catering to jiu jitsu academy needs around the world including a comprehensive suite of tools for payment processing, marketing, student engagement, website building, and content monetization.

For further information about Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited (NYSE American: MMA), please visit www.mma.inc .

Forward-Looking Statements

Media Contacts

Peter Jarmain

Mixed Martial Arts Group Limited

E: peter@mma.inc



