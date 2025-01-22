Global Virology Market is Expected to Reach USD 3,808.9 Million by 2035, Driven by Developments in Antiviral Drugs, Diagnostics, and Vaccines | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States virology market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2025 to 2035, maintaining the largest share in the North American market throughout the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by increased investments from private organizations and pharmaceutical companies, which are advancing antiviral therapies, vaccines, and diagnostic technologies to address both emerging and established viral threats. Biotech companies, in particular, are highly innovative, focusing on new drug discovery and the development of novel vaccine platforms, further contributing to market expansion.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The virology market is projected to grow from USD 2,333.2 million in 2025 to USD 3,808.9 million by 2035, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This growth is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of viral diseases, the increasing global focus on pandemic preparedness, and the surge in investments in virology research and development.

Breakthroughs in diagnostic technologies, including next-generation sequencing (NGS) and point-of-care testing, are enabling faster and more accurate detection of viral infections. These advancements are accelerating demand across research laboratories, hospitals, and biotechnology companies. Additionally, the expansion of virology studies in gene therapy and immunology is further fueling market growth.

The virology market is also experiencing increased activity in antiviral drug development. The pharmaceutical industry is significantly investing in therapeutics targeting high-burden diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis B and C, and respiratory infections. With a growing pipeline of antiviral drugs and vaccines, the virology landscape is expected to undergo transformative changes over the forecast period.

Moreover, regional dynamics highlight the importance of government initiatives in boosting research capabilities. North America currently dominates the virology market, but Asia-Pacific is emerging as a hotspot for future growth due to improving healthcare infrastructure and government-funded programs.

Key Growth Factors

Increase in Disease Outbreaks: The rising incidence of viral infections and outbreaks, including emerging viruses, is driving demand for diagnostic tests, treatments, and vaccines. Advancements in Microbiology: Continuous advancements in microbiological research enhance our understanding of viruses, leading to improved diagnostic capabilities and treatment options. Adoption of Genetic Sequencing Techniques: The growing use of genetic sequencing for diagnosing viral diseases allows for more accurate and timely identification of infections, contributing to market expansion. Investment in Drug Development: Pharmaceutical companies are increasingly investing in the development of new antiviral drugs and vaccines to remain competitive and address the challenges posed by viral diseases. Public Health Initiatives: Government programs aimed at improving food safety, nutrition security, and biosecurity are expected to further support the growth of veterinary care and virology research.





What are the major applications of virology in vaccine development?

Virology plays a crucial role in vaccine development, leveraging various techniques and technologies to create effective vaccines against infectious diseases. Here are the major applications of virology in this field:

Major Applications of Virology in Vaccine Development

Viral Vector Vaccines: Mechanism: Viral vectors are engineered to carry specific genes from pathogens, which then produce antigens that stimulate an immune response. This approach is widely used for developing vaccines against diseases such as HIV, Ebola, and SARS-CoV-2.

Viral vectors are engineered to carry specific genes from pathogens, which then produce antigens that stimulate an immune response. This approach is widely used for developing vaccines against diseases such as HIV, Ebola, and SARS-CoV-2. Advantages: These vaccines can induce strong humoral (antibody-mediated) and cellular immune responses without the need for adjuvants, often providing long-lasting immunity with fewer doses required. Recombinant Protein Vaccines: Use of Viral Proteins: Virology facilitates the use of recombinant DNA technology to produce viral proteins that can be used as antigens in vaccines. This method allows for the creation of subunit vaccines that are safer than live-attenuated or inactivated vaccines.

Virology facilitates the use of recombinant DNA technology to produce viral proteins that can be used as antigens in vaccines. This method allows for the creation of subunit vaccines that are safer than live-attenuated or inactivated vaccines. Clinical Trials: Numerous recombinant protein vaccines have undergone clinical trials, demonstrating their efficacy against various viral infections. Nucleic Acid Vaccines: DNA and mRNA Vaccines: Advances in virology have led to the development of DNA plasmid and mRNA vaccines. These vaccines work by introducing genetic material that encodes viral antigens directly into host cells, prompting an immune response. The rapid development of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 exemplifies this application.

Advances in virology have led to the development of DNA plasmid and mRNA vaccines. These vaccines work by introducing genetic material that encodes viral antigens directly into host cells, prompting an immune response. The rapid development of mRNA vaccines for COVID-19 exemplifies this application. Durable Immune Responses: Nucleic acid vaccines are known for their stability and ability to elicit durable immune responses, making them a promising platform for future vaccine development. Live Attenuated and Inactivated Vaccines: Traditional Approaches: Virology continues to support the traditional methods of vaccine development by creating live attenuated or inactivated versions of viruses. These methods have been foundational in developing many successful vaccines throughout history.

Virology continues to support the traditional methods of vaccine development by creating live attenuated or inactivated versions of viruses. These methods have been foundational in developing many successful vaccines throughout history. Safety and Efficacy: Ongoing research ensures that these vaccines are both safe and effective, with rigorous testing protocols in place. Oncolytic Virus Therapy: Cancer Vaccines: Some viral vectors are designed to selectively infect and kill cancer cells while stimulating an immune response against tumors. This innovative approach is being explored as a form of cancer immunotherapy. CRISPR Technology in Vaccine Development: Gene Editing Applications: CRISPR/Cas9 technology is being utilized to modify viral genomes for better understanding virus pathogenesis and enhancing vaccine efficacy. This can lead to more targeted and effective vaccine strategies against various viral infections. Vaccine Platforms for Emerging Infectious Diseases: Rapid Response Capabilities: The ability to quickly adapt existing virology technologies allows for the rapid development of vaccines against emerging infectious diseases, ensuring preparedness for future outbreaks.

Country-Wise Insights and Key Trends in the Virology Market (2025–2035)

Country Value CAGR (2025–2035) Key Trends United States N/A (84.7% value share) Dominates North America due to advanced R&D infrastructure, strong pharmaceutical presence, and high healthcare spending. United Kingdom 4.4 % Growth driven by government-backed pandemic preparedness programs and investments in vaccine development. China 4.2 % Increasing healthcare reforms, robust pharmaceutical manufacturing, and rising demand for virology diagnostics. Japan 4.6 % Significant focus on aging population healthcare needs and antiviral drug development. South Korea 5.2 % Rapid growth in biotechnology investments and collaborations in mRNA-based vaccine research. Germany 5.1 % Leading Europe with advanced healthcare infrastructure and innovation in viral diagnostics. India 3.8 % Growing awareness and investment in healthcare, although infrastructure and affordability pose challenges. GCC Countries 2.4 % Limited growth due to smaller population base but increasing adoption of advanced healthcare technologies.









Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global virology market size is expected to grow from USD 2,333.2 million (2025) to USD 3,808.9 million (2035) at a CAGR of 5.0% .

is expected to grow from to at a CAGR of . North America leads the market with a significant share, followed by Europe , while Asia-Pacific shows the fastest growth rate due to improving healthcare systems.

leads the market with a significant share, followed by , while shows the fastest growth rate due to improving healthcare systems. Diagnostic testing is the leading segment in the virology market, accounting for a significant value share of 46.4% in 2025.

The hospitals segment is projected to hold a share of 58.4% and is expected to grow at a robust CAGR throughout the forecast period.

"The virology market is poised for consistent growth over the next decade due to advancements in molecular diagnostics and drug discovery. The emphasis on pandemic preparedness and early disease detection will drive innovation, particularly in resource-limited settings," Says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

A Comprehensive Look at the Latest Therapy Area Reports: Trends and Forecasts

Regional Analysis of Virology Market

North America: Dominates the global market with over 40% market share in 2025. High adoption of advanced diagnostics and therapies.

Europe: Second-largest market driven by government-supported healthcare programs.

Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region with a projected CAGR of 6.8% . Increasing investments in healthcare infrastructure and R&D.

Rest of the World: Focused on expanding access to essential therapies and vaccines.



Key Players of Virology Drugs Industry

Tevogen Bio

Pfizer

VerImmune Inc

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

AbbVie

Virogin Biotech Limited

Kineta

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Amarna Therapeutics

Dewpoint Therapeutics

ARS Pharmaceuticals

Abivax

Theolytics

Nektar Therapeutics

GSK plc



Key Segments of Virology Industry

By Product Type:

In terms of product type, the industry is divided into diagnostic tests, viral infection controlling methods, antiviral chemotherapy and interferons

By Application:

In terms of application, the industry is segregated into skin and soft tissue infections, respiratory tract infections, GI tract infections, urinary tract infections, eye infections, CNS infections, sexually transmitted diseases and perinatal infections

By End User:

The industry is classified by end user as hospitals, clinics, laboratories, diagnostic centres, blood banks and pharmacies

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Pacific, and Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

Authored By



Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

