IMMvention Therapeutix Enters Strategic Collaboration with Novo Nordisk to Develop Oral Therapies for Sickle Cell Disease and Other Chronic Diseases

DURHAM, N.C., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMMvention Therapeutix, Inc ., an early-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing human therapeutics, today announced a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Novo Nordisk A/S to co-develop oral therapies for sickle cell disease (SCD) and other chronic conditions.

The partnership will leverage IMMvention’s investigational small-molecule BACH1 inhibitors. BACH1 is thought to be a key regulator of cellular responses, oxidative stress, and inflammation in multiple disease states, making it a promising therapeutic target. Currently in preclinical development, IMMvention’s orally dosed BACH1 inhibitors have the potential to increase fetal hemoglobin, which is believed to ameliorate SCD disease pathology.

Under the agreement, Novo Nordisk will gain an exclusive worldwide license to IMMvention’s BACH1 program. The companies will work together closely to advance BACH1 inhibitors from the program to development candidate nomination. Upon or prior to nomination of a development candidate, Novo Nordisk will take over all further development, regulatory submissions, and commercialization worldwide.

“We are excited to partner with Novo Nordisk. This collaboration represents a significant milestone for IMMvention and reinforces our vision to address unmet needs in sickle cell disease and beyond,” said Anil Goyal, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder of IMMvention. “Despite the current treatments and recent gene therapies, we believe that there remains a pressing need for globally accessible, effective, and convenient oral therapies for people with SCD. With Novo Nordisk’s expertise and commitment, we are poised to advance our novel BACH1 inhibitors and hope to bring meaningful treatment options to patients.”

“BACH1 is believed to be a biologically relevant target in sickle cell disease, a potentially life-threatening condition,” said Jaya Goyal, Corporate Vice President, Rare Disease Research, at Novo Nordisk. “IMMvention has identified investigational BACH1 inhibitors and generated relevant preclinical data. We are excited to partner with IMMvention to advance this program and explore a promising therapeutic option for people living with sickle cell disease.”

Separate from the systemic BACH1 inhibitors that are part of the collaboration, IMMvention has retained rights to develop certain brain penetrant BACH1 inhibitors. Brain penetrant BACH1 inhibitors have the potential to address diseases such as Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and other diseases where dysregulation of BACH1 is thought to contribute to disease pathology.

About sickle cell disease

Sickle cell disease is a debilitating, life-threatening group of rare, inherited red blood cell disorders caused by a mutation in the hemoglobin gene.1 This mutation causes red blood cells to become stiff and half-moon or 'sickle' shaped.1 Sickle cells are less effective at carrying oxygen, do not last as long as healthy cells, and risk getting stuck in blood vessels, leading to blockages known as vaso-occlusion.2,3-6 Sickle cell disease is characterized by acute and chronic pain, anemia, and fatigue alongside VOCs, which can require hospitalization and can lead to complications, including organ damage.1,5,6 Globally, there are almost 8 million people living with sickle cell disease.7

About IMMvention Therapeutix, Inc.

IMMvention is a venture funded company focused on discovering and developing human therapeutics based in Durham, NC. The company is funded by Osage University Partners , Hatteras Venture Partners , Delin Ventures and Alexandria Venture Investments , along with a small business research loan received from North Carolina Biotechnology Center . The company’s mission is to develop oral globally accessible therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in hemoglobinopathies (including sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia), cardiometabolic, renal, and neuroinflammatory diseases caused by dysregulation of multiple pathways. The company has discovered a series of small molecule BACH1 inhibitors/Nrf2 activators. Activation of the Nrf2 pathway achieves induction of fetal-hemoglobin, anti-oxidative stress, and anti-inflammatory pathways to ameliorate the underlying pathophysiology of many diseases. For more information, please visit: www.immventionthera.com .

About Novo Nordisk

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease.

Contact

IMMvention Therapeutix, Inc.

Anil Goyal, Ph.D., CEO & Co-founder

anil@immventionthera.com

