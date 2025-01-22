Tenax Therapeutics Appoints Gillian Andor Vice President, Clinical Operations

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX) (“Tenax Therapeutics” or the “Company”), a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need, today announced the appointment of Gillian Andor, MSc, as Vice President, Clinical Operations.

Ms. Andor will lead the Company’s expanding Clinical Operations function in support of the ongoing Phase 3 program evaluating oral levosimendan (TNX-103) for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (PH-HFpEF).

“We are pleased to welcome Gillian to the Tenax team at a critical time for our Company, as we continue to enroll patients in the Phase 3 LEVEL study and finalize plans to initiate our second pivotal study,” said Chris Giordano, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tenax Therapeutics. “We believe Gillian’s significant experience executing clinical development programs resulting in NDA submissions and approvals will help us accelerate our Phase 3 program, and ensure we are prepared for global regulatory filings.”

Ms. Andor has over 20 years of experience in Clinical Operations. She served most recently as Interim Head, Clinical Development Operations with Noema Pharma, focused on CNS disorders, where she led Clinical Operations and Data Management functions. Prior, she served as Head of Portfolio Operations for Sage Therapeutics, achieving multiple promotions during her nine-year tenure and building a high-functioning Clinical Operations department. Ms. Andor led and supervised the global clinical development programs across Sage’s portfolio in neurology and CNS disorders including successful NDA submissions and approvals for Zulresso® and Zurzuvae®, the first approved medications for postpartum depression. Prior to joining Sage, Ms. Andor held multiple positions within Clinical Operations for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals where she successfully planned, managed, and executed U.S. and European clinical studies in GI disorders, most notably contributing to the NDA and approval of Linzess® for IBS-C.

Ms. Andor received a BSc Anatomy (Honors) from the University of Glasgow, where she finished with first class honors, and an MSc in Forensic Science from the University of Strathclyde.

Tenax Therapeutics also announced the issuance on January 21, 2025 of an inducement equity award to Ms. Andor in connection with her appointment to the position of Vice President, Clinical Operations of the Company effective the same day. The award consists of an option to purchase 250,000 shares of the Company’s common stock. The award will vest in four equal annual installments beginning on the first anniversary of the date of issuance, subject to Ms. Andor’s continued employment with the Company through each applicable vesting date. The exercise price for the option is $6.44. The award was approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing products that address cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases with high unmet medical need. The Company owns global rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan, which it has prioritized in the near term. Tenax Therapeutics also may resume developing its unique oral formulation of imatinib. For more information, visit www.tenaxthera.com. Tenax Therapeutics’ common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol “TENX”.

