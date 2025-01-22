Submit Release
Magnite to Announce Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on February 26, 2025

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company, will announce its financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024 after the market close on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The Company will host a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) the same day to discuss its financial results and outlook.

Live conference call  
Toll free number: (844) 875-6911 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number: (412) 902-6511 (for international callers)
Passcode: Ask to join the Magnite conference call
Simultaneous audio webcast: http://investor.magnite.com, under “Events and Presentations”
 
Conference call replay  
Toll free number: (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number: (412) 317-0088 (for international callers)
Passcode: 1991482
Webcast link: http://investor.magnite.com, under “Events and Presentations”
   

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Investor Relations Contact
Nick Kormeluk, 949-500-0003
nkormeluk@magnite.com


