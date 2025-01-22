MidAmerica Cancer Care Joins American Oncology Network

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MidAmerica Cancer Care (MACC), a trusted name in Kansas City and western Missouri cancer care, is proud to announce it has joined American Oncology Network (AON), one of the nation’s fastest-growing networks of community-based oncology practices.





This partnership enables MACC to expand its patient-focused services, grow its clinical trial offerings, and pursue new market opportunities, while continuing to provide the high-quality, compassionate care that has been a hallmark of the practice since it opened in 2019.

“We are excited to partner with American Oncology Network,” said Dr. Jaswinder Singh, a Board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist at MACC. “Both MACC and AON are dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality, and personalized cancer care in a community setting. This collaboration enhances our ability to deliver advanced treatments while preserving the patient-centered approach that our patients rely on. We look forward to offering expanded services through this partnership, making care more convenient and improving outcomes for those we serve.”

MACC provides community-based oncology services to patients in the Kansas City metropolitan area and western Missouri and is staffed by six Board-certified medical oncologists and 16 advanced practitioners. MACC offers comprehensive cancer care, including diagnostics, treatment, clinical trials, survivorship programs, and patient support – all delivered close to home to reduce travel burdens for patients and their families. MACC clinics feature private exam rooms and on-site infusion suites designed for patient comfort and privacy during treatment.

“We are pleased to welcome MidAmerica Cancer Care to the American Oncology Network,” said Todd Schonherz, AON’s chief executive officer. “MACC is known for its exceptional patient-centered, community-based care, and their team’s extensive expertise aligns perfectly with AON’s mission to deliver individualized cancer care tailored to each patient’s unique needs. This partnership not only supports our goal of expanding access to high-quality, patient-first cancer care in local communities nationwide but also demonstrates AON’s ability to collaborate with both physician groups and hospital systems. By working alongside local health systems, we can further enhance community oncology in Kansas City and beyond. We are eager to collaborate and benefit from the expertise MACC providers bring to our network.”

“On behalf of AON, I am delighted to welcome the MACC team to the network,” said Stephen “Fred” Divers, MD, AON’s chief medical officer. “Their dedication to providing quality care in a community setting has made a significant impact in western Missouri. I am confident their expertise and commitment will greatly enhance the care we provide to patients and strengthen our team across the network.”

MACC providers are now accepting new patients. For more information about AON, visit AONcology.com . To learn more about MidAmerica Cancer Care, visit maccsp.com.

About American Oncology Network

American Oncology Network (AON) is an alliance of physicians and seasoned healthcare leaders partnering to ensure the long-term success and viability of community oncology and other specialties. Founded in 2018, AON’s rapidly expanding network represents more than 290 providers practicing across 21 states. AON pioneers innovative healthcare solutions through its physician-led model, fostering value-based care that improves patient outcomes while reducing costs and expanding access to quality care. AON equips its network physicians with the tools they need to thrive independently while providing comprehensive support, integrated revenue-diversifying ancillary services, and practice management expertise, enabling physicians to focus on what matters most – providing the highest standard of care for every patient. AON is committed to promoting health equity by addressing disparities in cancer care and ensuring that all patients have access to the care they need to achieve optimal health outcomes. With a focus on innovation and collaboration, AON is shaping the future of community oncology. For more information, please visit AONcology.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , X (formerly Twitter) and YouTube .

About MidAmerica Cancer Care

Established in 2019, MidAmerica Cancer Care (MACC) has one central mission: to provide compassionate cancer care to patients right in their own communities. Because tumors and cancers are unique, it is important to create a unique treatment plan for each patient. At MACC, treating the whole patient and not just the cancer itself, is an integral part of this approach. This is accomplished through leading-edge programs and technologies delivered in a highly personal and compassionate setting.

MidAmerica Cancer Care has six physicians and 16 advanced practitioners on staff, in 9 locations. With more than 50 years combined experience, MACC is dedicated to fighting for each patient as if they are family.

With its main location on the campus of St. Joseph Medical Center in Kansas City, MO, MACC visits with patients in multiple locations. Learn more at maccsp.com.

