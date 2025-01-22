Prostar Announces The Recent Addition Of One Of The Largest Private Construction Management Companies In The United States To Its Growing List Of Enterprise Customers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProStar Holdings Inc. (“ProStar®” or “the Company”) (TSXV: MAPS) (OTCQX: MAPPF) (FSE: 5D00), a global leader in Precision Mapping Solutions, is proud to announce that one the largest private construction management companies in United States has adopted ProStar’s PointMan® solution.

This Company, with over 50 locations nationwide is frequently included in the Top 10 of the Engineering News-Record's annual Top 400 contractors, and annual revenue over $8 billion USD. The customer selected Prostar’s PointMan software solution to improve the management of critical infrastructure assets for an initial project in Central Florida that requires the highest levels of security and safety standards. This is the preliminary implementation of PointMan for the Company, and once proven, provides the opportunity for wider adoption across their entire operations.

Enterprise clients typically begin by implementing PointMan through a pilot project to evaluate its effectiveness and ROI. Upon successful testing these organizations over time can expand their use of PointMan on numerous projects in multiple regions, exponentially increasing the number of licenses required to support their enterprise-wide needs. Enterprise companies with national and global operations represent a substantial revenue opportunity due to their scale. Beyond the financial impact, these clients expose PointMan to the extensive network of contractors and subcontractors they work with, further amplifying our market awareness.

“We are delighted to welcome another major industry leader to our growing portfolio of enterprise clients,” said Page Tucker, CEO and founder of ProStar. “The addition of several major enterprise clients in recent months underscores the tangible value PointMan delivers to these companies. More importantly, it signals a significant industry shift from outdated practices toward modern, efficient solutions powered by innovative technologies like PointMan.”

About ProStar:

ProStar is an industry leading software development company specializing in developing patented cloud and mobile precision mapping solutions focused on the critical infrastructure industry. ProStar’s flagship product, PointMan, is designed to significantly improve the workflow processes and business practices associated with the lifecycle management of critical infrastructure assets both above and below the Earth’s surface, including buried utilities and pipelines.

PointMan is offered as a Software as a Service (SaaS) and has strategic business partnerships with the world’s leading geospatial technology providers, data collection equipment manufacturers, and their dealer networks. The Company has made a significant investment in creating a vast intellectual property portfolio that includes 16 issued patents in the United States and Canada.

For more information about ProStar, please visit www.prostarcorp.com.

Contact:

Page Tucker

CEO & Founder

ptucker@prostarcorp.com

