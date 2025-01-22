Wound Irrigation Solution Market Size is Expected to Hit US$ 1.02 Billion by 2033, Exhibiting 3.4% CAGR | Fact.MR Analysis

Cross-Industry Advancements in Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals Leading to Development of Advanced Wound Irrigation Solutions

Rockville, MD, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently updated industry report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global wound irrigation solution market is approximated at a value of US$ 732 million in 2024 and is foreseen to expand at a CAGR of 3.4% through 2034.

Technological advancements such as the integration of automation are leading to the development of advanced wound irrigation solutions. Increasing prevalence of chronic wounds and number of surgical procedures across the world are also driving the adoption of advanced wound irrigation systems.

Wound irrigation solutions are focused on the mitigation of cellular debris and excess microorganisms around the wound area. Wound irrigation solutions are effective for the treatment of both acute and chronic wounds. In comparison to the bathing and swiping method, wound irrigation is emerging as the most effective technique to clean wounds. Wound infection risk increases the demand for effective wound management and care. To control chronic wound growth such as diabetic ulcers, advanced wound cleansing techniques are adopted.

According to a 2023 report by the National Center of Biotechnology Information, global prevalence of chronic wounds is around 1.67 per 1,000 population.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global wound irrigation solution market is calculated to reach US$ 1.02 billion for 2034.

for 2034. Sales of wound irrigation solutions in the United States are evaluated at US$ 231.8 million in 2024.

in 2024. The South Korea market is projected to reach US$ 42 billion by 2034.

by 2034. Demand for wound irrigation solutions in India is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 5% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. Wetting agents are set to capture 1% of the global market share by 2034.

of the global market share by 2034. Under product type, the antiseptics segment is estimated at US$ 183.6 million in 2024.

“Ongoing developments in wound irrigation fluid formations are set to offer lucrative opportunities for leading companies operating in this market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Wound Irrigation Solution Market

Key players in the wound irrigation solution market are Cooper Surgical Inc., Medtronic Plc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, ConvaTec Group Plc., Stryker Corporation, and Westmed Inc.

North America to Hold Leading Position in Global Market Over the Decade

Rising cases of accidental burns are increasing the demand for wound irrigation systems in North America. The strong presence of industry giants is further driving the wound irrigation solution market growth in North America. North America has the presence of well-established healthcare facilities and the availability of skilled medical professionals, which offers profitable opportunities for wound care solution providers.

Asia Pacific is emerging as a fast-growing market for wound irrigation solution suppliers. Increasing cases of diabetes leading to diabetic ulcers are contributing to the high demand for wound irrigation systems in Asia Pacific. The rapidly increasing aging population who are more prone to chronic wounds is contributing to the overall growth of wound irrigation system sales in Asia Pacific.

Wound Irrigation Solution Industry News:

Sanara MedTech Inc. was granted 510(k) clearance in 2023 for BIASURGETM, a cutting-edge surgical solution that aids in clearing wounds of debris, including infections.

Sanara MedTech Inc. partnered with Pixalere Healthcare Inc. in 2021 to improve its all-encompassing approach to wound and skin care.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global wound irrigation solution market, presenting historical demand data (2019 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on product type (wetting agents, antiseptics) and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, long-term care centers, home care settings), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

