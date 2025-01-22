Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa engages with Amakhosi at strategic workshop in Kwazulu-Natal

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa earlier today, engaged with Amakhosi on pressing matters of the sector at the two-day KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Strategic Workshop.

The KZN Workshop of Amakhosi was organised by the MEC of CoGTA, Rev. Thulasizwe Buthelezi and also attended by Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli.

Opening his address, Minister Hlabisa acknowledged the diverse representation reflected by intergenerationality and women participation in the workshop. The Minister further undertook to meet with the KZN Provincial House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders before the end of February 2025.

Efforts are actively underway at the national level to address key issues raised by Amakhosi, including their safety and security. The National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders is consistently apprised on these matters, ensuring that the concerns of Amakhosi are prioritized. Notably, engagements with the Minister of Finance have resulted in a commitment to reassess the budget framework for traditional leadership, paving the way for meaningful improvements.

Deliberations at the workshop were anchored on two main processes currently underway namely, the constitution/reconstitution of Traditional Councils, and the streamlining of inputs into the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill (TKLB) aimed at cultivating developmental institutions of traditional leadership/Amakhosi, respectively.

The workshop provided invaluable contributions to both processes under discussion. Regarding the establishment or reestablishment of Traditional Councils (TCs), key challenges highlighted included the mapping of areas of jurisdiction and the compensation of council members. Inputs on the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Bill (TKLB) focused on critical issues such as the recognition of Headmen and Headwomen, as well as the powers and functions of Amakhosi

On the matter of powers and functions of Traditional Leaders/Amakhosi, Minister Hlabisa indicated that they will be subjected to review as part of the broader public consultation processes of TKLB. Furthermore, the Minister remarked that amendments to the current nullified Act will be prudent to fast-tracking the promulgation of the Bill.

In relation to the TCs, Minister indicated that the permissible provisions for extension of the period for the constitution/reconstitution of Traditional Councils have lapsed, however this period can be profitably utilized by Amakhosi to map areas of their jurisdiction.

Moreover, the Forum of Kings was successfully launched last year, marking a significant step towards adequately addressing matters that affect Kingships, and equally, the launch of the Forum for Queens is scheduled for March 2025.

This important workshop strategically contributes to the ongoing work undertaken by Minister Hlabisa to restore the dignity of the institution of traditional leadership as a pillar of hope in society, especially traditional communities. The approach to realising this noble commitment is anchored on the following principles:

1. meaningful engagements targeting traditional leaders across the country;

2. enhanced support to traditional leaders and structures;

3. strengthened capacity for the institution of traditional leadership; and

4. sustained mutual collaboration between government and traditional leaders to advance development and service delivery in traditional communities.

Additionally, Minister implored Amakhosi to assist government in the regularisation of Spaza shops in areas of traditional leadership, by ensuring compliance with the requirements of registration of small businesses to safeguard township and village economies within the 28 February deadline.

