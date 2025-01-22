United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) (United) today announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $75.8 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $108 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.50 from the fourth quarter a year ago and an increase of $0.23 from the third quarter of 2024. As previously reported, the fourth quarter of 2023 included a loss from restructuring our investment securities portfolio and the third quarter of 2024 included the loss from the sale of manufactured housing loans. For the full year of 2024, net income was $252 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income was $374 million, compared with $188 million and $322 million, respectively, for 2023. Diluted earnings per share of $2.04 for 2024 were up $0.50 from $1.54 in 2023.

On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of $0.63 were up 19% from the year-ago quarter and up 11% from the third quarter of 2024. The primary drivers of the increased earnings per share year-over-year and for the third quarter were higher net interest income, higher noninterest income and a lower provision for credit losses, partly offset by a modest year-over-year increase in noninterest expense. For the full year of 2024, diluted operating earnings per share were $2.30, an increase of $0.19, or 9%, from the $2.11 reported in 2023.

United’s return on assets was 1.06%, or 1.08% on an operating basis. Return on common equity was 8.4% and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis was 12.1%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.55% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.97%, up four basis points from the third quarter of 2024.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “We are excited to report strong fourth quarter results. Loan growth returned to historical levels with loans increasing $212 million, or 5% annualized. We funded the new loans with customer deposits, which grew $213 million from third quarter. This growth allowed us to increase net interest income while experiencing some minor expected net interest margin compression. Credit quality remained stable with net charge offs dropping to 0.21% of average loans, the lowest level in two years, resulting in a lower provision for credit losses. Expenses were flat with the third quarter and core noninterest income increased modestly. On the strategic front, in December we announced an agreement to acquire American National Bank headquartered in Oakland Park, Florida, which will expand our presence in this fast-growing part of South Florida. I am excited to welcome Ginger Martin, American National Bank’s President and CEO, and her team of accomplished bankers to United.”

Harton continued, “These fourth quarter results reflect the efforts of our exceptional team, which I am very proud to be a part of. We ended 2024 with strong capital, ample liquidity, and momentum as we enter 2025.”

United’s net interest margin decreased seven basis points to 3.26% from the third quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets was down 22 basis points to 5.33%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 23 basis points, leading to a one basis point increase in the net interest spread. The seven-basis point reduction in net interest margin reflects the impact of funding a portion of our balance sheet with noninterest bearing deposits that are not sensitive to changes in interest rates. Also contributing to the reduction in the net interest margin was a seasonal increase in public funds deposits and the sale of our manufactured housing loans in the third quarter.

Net charge-offs were $9.5 million, or 0.21% of average loans, during the quarter, down 31 basis points from the third quarter of 2024 which included transaction-related losses resulting from the sale of our manufactured housing portfolio. Nonperforming assets were 42 basis points relative to total assets, unchanged from the third quarter.

Harton concluded, “In 2025, we celebrate United’s seventy-fifth anniversary. We are proud of this milestone, and we are grateful for the trust and confidence our customers have placed in us for so many years. We are entering 2025 in a position of strength as we continue to pursue our goal of being a legendary bank to our customers, employees, and shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Net income of $75.8 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $108 million

EPS up $0.50 compared to fourth quarter 2023 on a GAAP basis and up $0.10, or 19%, on an operating basis; compared to third quarter 2024, EPS up $0.23 on a GAAP basis and up $0.06, or 11%, on an operating basis

Return on assets of 1.06%, or 1.08% on an operating basis

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.55% on an operating basis

Return on common equity of 8.4%

Return on tangible common equity of 12.1% on an operating basis

Provision for credit losses was $11.4 million; allowance for credit losses coverage remained stable at 1.20% of total loans

Net charge-offs of $9.5 million, or 21 basis points as a percent of average loans, benefitting from the absence of the manufactured housing portfolio

Nonperforming assets of 0.42% of total assets, unchanged from September 30, 2024

Loan production of $1.4 billion led to loan growth of $212 million, up 5% annualized, from third quarter

Customer deposits were up $213 million from the third quarter, with most of the growth in NOW and money market deposits

Net interest margin of 3.26% decreased by seven basis points from the third quarter, partly reflecting the sale of our manufactured housing portfolio in the third quarter and changing composition of our earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities

Mortgage closings of $246 million compared to $204 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $285 million compared to $223 million a year ago

Noninterest income was up $32.4 million on a linked quarter basis mostly due to the $27.2 million loss from the sale of manufactured housing loans in the third quarter. The remaining increase was primarily driven by the mark on our mortgage servicing rights asset.

Noninterest expenses remained relatively flat compared to the third quarter on both a GAAP basis and operating basis

Efficiency ratio of 56.1%, or 55.2% on an operating basis

Maintained robust capital ratios with preliminary Common Equity Tier 1 increasing to 13.2% and opportunistically redeemed $60 million of subordinated debentures, which lowered total risk-based capital ratio by approximately 30 basis points from the third quarter

Quarterly common dividend of $0.24 per share declared during the quarter, up 4% year-over-year

2024 Financial Highlights:

Net income of $252 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $374 million

EPS up $0.50 compared to 2023 on a GAAP basis and up $0.19, or 9%, on an operating basis

Return on assets of 0.90%, or 1.02% on an operating basis

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.49% on an operating basis

Return on common equity of 7.1%

Return on tangible common equity of 11.4% on an operating basis

Conference Call

United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, January 22 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10195478/fe2fad701a. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-844-481-1970. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, ucbi.com.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Selected Financial Information

(in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Fourth Quarter

2024- 2023 Change

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, YTD 2024- 2023

Change

Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter 2024 2023 INCOME SUMMARY Interest revenue $ 344,962 $ 349,086 $ 346,965 $ 336,728 $ 338,698 $ 1,377,741 $ 1,237,107 Interest expense 134,629 139,900 138,265 137,579 135,245 550,373 419,342 Net interest revenue 210,333 209,186 208,700 199,149 203,453 3 % 827,368 817,765 1 % Provision for credit losses 11,389 14,428 12,235 12,899 14,626 (22 ) 50,951 89,430 (43 ) Noninterest income 40,522 8,091 36,556 39,587 (23,090 ) 124,756 75,483 65 Total revenue 239,466 202,849 233,021 225,837 165,737 44 901,173 803,818 12 Noninterest expenses 143,056 143,065 147,044 145,002 154,587 (7 ) 578,167 571,273 1 Income before income tax expense 96,410 59,784 85,977 80,835 11,150 323,006 232,545 Income tax (benefit) expense 20,606 12,437 19,362 18,204 (2,940 ) 70,609 45,001 Net income 75,804 47,347 66,615 62,631 14,090 438 252,397 187,544 35 Non-operating items 2,203 29,385 6,493 2,187 67,450 40,268 88,894 Income tax benefit of non-operating items (471 ) (6,276 ) (1,462 ) (493 ) (16,714 ) (8,702 ) (21,489 ) Net income - operating (1) $ 77,536 $ 70,456 $ 71,646 $ 64,325 $ 64,826 20 $ 283,963 $ 254,949 11 Pre-tax pre-provision income (5) $ 107,799 $ 74,212 $ 98,212 $ 93,734 $ 25,776 318 $ 373,957 $ 321,975 16 PERFORMANCE MEASURES Per common share: Diluted net income - GAAP $ 0.61 $ 0.38 $ 0.54 $ 0.51 $ 0.11 455 $ 2.04 $ 1.54 32 Diluted net income - operating (1) 0.63 0.57 0.58 0.52 0.53 19 2.30 2.11 9 Common stock cash dividends declared 0.24 0.24 0.23 0.23 0.23 4 0.94 0.92 2 Book value 27.87 27.68 27.18 26.83 26.52 5 27.87 26.52 5 Tangible book value (3) 20.00 19.66 19.13 18.71 18.39 9 20.00 18.39 9 Key performance ratios: Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4) 8.40 % 5.20 % 7.53 % 7.14 % 1.44 % 7.07 % 5.34 % Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4) 8.60 7.82 8.12 7.34 7.27 7.97 7.33 Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4) 12.12 11.17 11.68 10.68 10.58 11.42 10.63 Return on assets - GAAP (4) 1.06 0.67 0.97 0.90 0.18 0.90 0.68 Return on assets - operating (1)(4) 1.08 1.01 1.04 0.93 0.92 1.02 0.94 Return on assets -pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items (1)(4)(5) 1.55 1.50 1.54 1.40 1.33 1.49 1.53 Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4) 3.26 3.33 3.37 3.20 3.19 3.29 3.35 Efficiency ratio - GAAP 56.05 65.51 59.70 60.47 66.33 60.24 60.09 Efficiency ratio - operating (1) 55.18 57.37 57.06 59.15 59.57 57.15 56.17 Equity to total assets 12.38 12.45 12.35 12.06 11.95 12.38 11.95 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3) 8.97 8.93 8.78 8.49 8.36 8.97 8.36 ASSET QUALITY Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $ 115,635 $ 114,960 $ 116,722 $ 107,230 $ 92,877 25 $ 115,635 $ 92,877 25 Allowance for credit losses - loans 206,998 205,290 213,022 210,934 208,071 (1 ) 206,998 208,071 (1 ) Allowance for credit losses - total 217,389 215,517 224,740 224,119 224,128 (3 ) 217,389 224,128 (3 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) 9,517 23,651 11,614 12,908 10,122 57,690 52,243 Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans 1.14 % 1.14 % 1.17 % 1.15 % 1.14 % 1.14 % 1.14 % Allowance for credit losses - total to loans 1.20 1.20 1.23 1.22 1.22 1.20 1.22 Net charge-offs to average loans (4) 0.21 0.52 0.26 0.28 0.22 0.32 0.30 NPAs to total assets 0.42 0.42 0.43 0.39 0.34 0.42 0.34 AT PERIOD END ($ in millions) Loans $ 18,176 $ 17,964 $ 18,211 $ 18,375 $ 18,319 (1 ) $ 18,176 $ 18,319 (1 ) Investment securities 6,804 6,425 6,038 5,859 5,822 17 6,804 5,822 17 Total assets 27,720 27,373 27,057 27,365 27,297 2 27,720 27,297 2 Deposits 23,461 23,253 22,982 23,332 23,311 1 23,461 23,311 1 Shareholders’ equity 3,432 3,407 3,343 3,300 3,262 5 3,432 3,262 5 Common shares outstanding (thousands) 119,364 119,283 119,175 119,137 119,010 — 119,364 119,010 —

(1) Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation on next page.

(2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).

(3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization.

(4) Annualized.

(5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation

Selected Financial Information

(in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Fourth

Quarter Third

Quarter Second

Quarter First

Quarter Fourth

Quarter 2024 2023 Noninterest income reconciliation Noninterest income (GAAP) $ 40,522 $ 8,091 $ 36,556 $ 39,587 $ (23,090 ) $ 124,756 $ 75,483 Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans — 27,209 — — — 27,209 — Gain on lease termination — — — (2,400 ) — (2,400 ) — Bond portfolio restructuring loss — — — — 51,689 — 51,689 Noninterest income - operating $ 40,522 $ 35,300 $ 36,556 $ 37,187 $ 28,599 $ 149,565 $ 127,172 Noninterest expense reconciliation Noninterest expenses (GAAP) $ 143,056 $ 143,065 $ 147,044 $ 145,002 $ 154,587 $ 578,167 $ 571,273 Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment) — — (5,100 ) — — (5,100 ) — FDIC special assessment — — 764 (2,500 ) (9,995 ) (1,736 ) (9,995 ) Merger-related and other charges (2,203 ) (2,176 ) (2,157 ) (2,087 ) (5,766 ) (8,623 ) (27,210 ) Expenses - operating $ 140,853 $ 140,889 $ 140,551 $ 140,415 $ 138,826 $ 562,708 $ 534,068 Net income to operating income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 75,804 $ 47,347 $ 66,615 $ 62,631 $ 14,090 $ 252,397 $ 187,544 Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans — 27,209 — — — 27,209 — Bond portfolio restructuring loss — — — — 51,689 — 51,689 Gain on lease termination — — — (2,400 ) — (2,400 ) — Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment) — — 5,100 — — 5,100 — FDIC special assessment — — (764 ) 2,500 9,995 1,736 9,995 Merger-related and other charges 2,203 2,176 2,157 2,087 5,766 8,623 27,210 Income tax benefit of non-operating items (471 ) (6,276 ) (1,462 ) (493 ) (16,714 ) (8,702 ) (21,489 ) Net income - operating $ 77,536 $ 70,456 $ 71,646 $ 64,325 $ 64,826 $ 283,963 $ 254,949 Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation Net income (GAAP) $ 75,804 $ 47,347 $ 66,615 $ 62,631 $ 14,090 $ 252,397 $ 187,544 Income tax expense (benefit) 20,606 12,437 19,362 18,204 (2,940 ) 70,609 45,001 Provision for credit losses 11,389 14,428 12,235 12,899 14,626 50,951 89,430 Pre-tax pre-provision income $ 107,799 $ 74,212 $ 98,212 $ 93,734 $ 25,776 $ 373,957 $ 321,975 Diluted income per common share reconciliation Diluted income per common share (GAAP) $ 0.61 $ 0.38 $ 0.54 $ 0.51 $ 0.11 $ 2.04 $ 1.54 Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans — 0.18 — — — 0.18 — Bond portfolio restructuring loss — — — — 0.32 — 0.33 Gain on lease termination — — — (0.02 ) — (0.02 ) — Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment) — — 0.03 — — 0.03 — FDIC special assessment — — — 0.02 0.06 0.01 0.06 Merger-related and other charges 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.04 0.06 0.18 Diluted income per common share - operating $ 0.63 $ 0.57 $ 0.58 $ 0.52 $ 0.53 $ 2.30 $ 2.11 Book value per common share reconciliation Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 27.87 $ 27.68 $ 27.18 $ 26.83 $ 26.52 $ 27.87 $ 26.52 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (7.87 ) (8.02 ) (8.05 ) (8.12 ) (8.13 ) (7.87 ) (8.13 ) Tangible book value per common share $ 20.00 $ 19.66 $ 19.13 $ 18.71 $ 18.39 $ 20.00 $ 18.39 Return on tangible common equity reconciliation Return on common equity (GAAP) 8.40 % 5.20 % 7.53 % 7.14 % 1.44 % 7.07 % 5.34 % Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans — 2.43 — — — 0.61 — Bond portfolio restructuring loss — — — — 4.47 — 1.15 Gain on lease termination — — — (0.22 ) — (0.05 ) — Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment) — — 0.46 — — 0.11 — FDIC special assessment — — (0.07 ) 0.23 0.86 0.04 0.22 Merger-related and other charges 0.20 0.19 0.20 0.19 0.50 0.19 0.62 Return on common equity - operating 8.60 7.82 8.12 7.34 7.27 7.97 7.33 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles 3.52 3.35 3.56 3.34 3.31 3.45 3.30 Return on tangible common equity - operating 12.12 % 11.17 % 11.68 % 10.68 % 10.58 % 11.42 % 10.63 % Return on assets reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.06 % 0.67 % 0.97 % 0.90 % 0.18 % 0.90 % 0.68 % Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans — 0.31 — — — 0.08 — Bond portfolio restructuring loss — — — — 0.57 — 0.15 Gain on lease termination — — — (0.03 ) — (0.01 ) — Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment) — — 0.06 — — 0.02 — FDIC special assessment — — (0.01 ) 0.03 0.11 0.01 0.03 Merger-related and other charges 0.02 0.03 0.02 0.03 0.06 0.02 0.08 Return on assets - operating 1.08 % 1.01 % 1.04 % 0.93 % 0.92 % 1.02 % 0.94 % Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation Return on assets (GAAP) 1.06 % 0.67 % 0.97 % 0.90 % 0.18 % 0.90 % 0.68 % Income tax expense (benefit) 0.30 0.19 0.29 0.27 (0.04 ) 0.26 0.17 Provision for credit losses 0.16 0.21 0.18 0.19 0.21 0.19 0.34 Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans — 0.40 — — — 0.09 — Bond portfolio restructuring loss — — — — 0.75 — 0.20 Gain on lease termination — — — (0.04 ) — (0.01 ) — Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment) — — 0.08 — — 0.02 — FDIC special assessment — — (0.01 ) 0.04 0.15 0.01 0.04 Merger-related and other charges 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.08 0.03 0.10 Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items 1.55 % 1.50 % 1.54 % 1.40 % 1.33 % 1.49 % 1.53 % Efficiency ratio reconciliation Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 56.05 % 65.51 % 59.70 % 60.47 % 66.33 % 60.24 % 60.09 % Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans — (7.15 ) — — — (1.63 ) — Gain on lease termination — — — 0.60 — 0.15 — Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment) — — (2.07 ) — — (0.53 ) — FDIC special assessment — — 0.31 (1.05 ) (4.29 ) (0.18 ) (1.05 ) Merger-related and other charges (0.87 ) (0.99 ) (0.88 ) (0.87 ) (2.47 ) (0.90 ) (2.87 ) Efficiency ratio - operating 55.18 % 57.37 % 57.06 % 59.15 % 59.57 % 57.15 % 56.17 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation Equity to total assets (GAAP) 12.38 % 12.45 % 12.35 % 12.06 % 11.95 % 12.38 % 11.95 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (3.09 ) (3.20 ) (3.24 ) (3.25 ) (3.27 ) (3.09 ) (3.27 ) Effect of preferred equity (0.32 ) (0.32 ) (0.33 ) (0.32 ) (0.32 ) (0.32 ) (0.32 ) Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.97 % 8.93 % 8.78 % 8.49 % 8.36 % 8.97 % 8.36 %





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End (in millions) 2024 2023 Linked Quarter Change

Year over Year Change

Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 3,398 $ 3,323 $ 3,297 $ 3,310 $ 3,264 $ 75 $ 134 Income producing commercial RE 4,361 4,259 4,058 4,206 4,264 102 97 Commercial & industrial 2,428 2,313 2,299 2,405 2,411 115 17 Commercial construction 1,656 1,785 2,014 1,936 1,860 (129 ) (204 ) Equipment financing 1,663 1,603 1,581 1,544 1,541 60 122 Total commercial 13,506 13,283 13,249 13,401 13,340 223 166 Residential mortgage 3,232 3,263 3,266 3,240 3,199 (31 ) 33 Home equity lines of credit 1,065 1,015 985 969 959 50 106 Residential construction 178 189 211 257 302 (11 ) (124 ) Manufactured housing 2 2 321 328 336 — (334 ) Consumer 186 188 183 180 181 (2 ) 5 Other 7 24 (4 ) — 2 (17 ) 5 Total loans $ 18,176 $ 17,964 $ 18,211 $ 18,375 $ 18,319 $ 212 $ (143 ) LOANS BY STATE Georgia $ 4,447 $ 4,470 $ 4,411 $ 4,356 $ 4,357 $ (23 ) $ 90 South Carolina 2,815 2,782 2,779 2,804 2,780 33 35 North Carolina 2,644 2,586 2,591 2,566 2,492 58 152 Tennessee 1,799 1,848 2,144 2,209 2,244 (49 ) (445 ) Florida 2,527 2,423 2,407 2,443 2,442 104 85 Alabama 996 996 1,021 1,068 1,082 — (86 ) Commercial Banking Solutions 2,948 2,859 2,858 2,929 2,922 89 26 Total loans $ 18,176 $ 17,964 $ 18,211 $ 18,375 $ 18,319 $ 212 $ (143 )





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Loan Portfolio Composition at Year-End (in millions) 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 LOANS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied commercial RE $ 3,398 $ 3,264 $ 2,735 $ 2,322 $ 2,090 Income producing commercial RE 4,361 4,264 3,262 2,601 2,541 Commercial & industrial 2,428 2,411 2,252 1,910 2,499 Commercial construction 1,656 1,860 1,598 1,015 967 Equipment financing 1,663 1,541 1,374 1,083 864 Total commercial 13,506 13,340 11,221 8,931 8,961 Residential mortgage 3,232 3,199 2,355 1,638 1,285 Home equity 1,065 959 850 694 697 Residential construction 178 302 443 359 281 Manufactured housing 2 336 317 — — Consumer 186 181 149 138 147 Other 7 2 — — — Total loans $ 18,176 $ 18,319 $ 15,335 $ 11,760 $ 11,371 LOANS BY STATE Georgia $ 4,447 $ 4,357 $ 4,051 $ 3,778 $ 3,685 South Carolina 2,815 2,780 2,587 2,235 1,947 North Carolina 2,644 2,492 2,186 1,895 1,281 Tennessee 1,799 2,244 2,507 373 415 Florida 2,527 2,442 1,308 1,148 1,435 Alabama 996 1,082 — — — Commercial Banking Solutions 2,948 2,922 2,696 2,331 2,608 Total loans $ 18,176 $ 18,319 $ 15,335 $ 11,760 $ 11,371





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Financial Highlights Credit Quality (in thousands) 2024 Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter NONACCRUAL LOANS Owner occupied RE $ 11,674 $ 7,783 $ 4,820 Income producing RE 25,357 31,222 34,285 Commercial & industrial 29,339 28,856 17,335 Commercial construction 7,400 7,356 6,854 Equipment financing 8,925 9,123 8,341 Total commercial 82,695 84,340 71,635 Residential mortgage 24,615 21,851 18,473 Home equity 4,630 4,111 3,779 Residential construction 57 118 163 Manufactured housing 1,444 1,808 20,356 Consumer 138 152 72 Total nonaccrual loans 113,579 112,380 114,478 OREO and repossessed assets 2,056 2,580 2,244 Total NPAs $ 115,635 $ 114,960 $ 116,722





2024 Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter (in thousands) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs

to Average Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) Net Charge-Offs Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1) NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY Owner occupied RE $ (184 ) (0.02 )% $ (184 ) (0.02 )% $ 163 0.02 % Income producing RE (1,001 ) (0.09 ) 1,409 0.13 2,968 0.29 Commercial & industrial 4,075 0.69 4,577 0.79 1,281 0.22 Commercial construction 2 — 36 0.01 (48 ) (0.01 ) Equipment financing 5,812 1.43 5,268 1.32 5,502 1.42 Total commercial 8,704 0.26 11,106 0.33 9,866 0.30 Residential mortgage 145 0.02 32 — (107 ) (0.01 ) Home equity (33 ) (0.01 ) 36 0.01 (27 ) (0.01 ) Residential construction 7 0.02 111 0.22 26 0.04 Manufactured housing 114 23.41 11,556 28.51 1,150 1.43 Consumer 580 1.24 810 1.74 706 1.57 Total $ 9,517 0.21 $ 23,651 0.52 $ 11,614 0.26 (1) Annualized.





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (in thousands, except share and per share data)





December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 296,161 $ 200,781 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 223,712 803,094 Cash and cash equivalents 519,873 1,003,875 Debt securities available-for-sale 4,436,291 3,331,084 Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $1,944,126 and $2,095,620, respectively) 2,368,107 2,490,848 Loans held for sale 57,534 33,008 Loans and leases held for investment 18,175,980 18,318,755 Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases (206,998 ) (208,071 ) Loans and leases, net 17,968,982 18,110,684 Premises and equipment, net 394,264 378,421 Bank owned life insurance 346,234 345,371 Accrued interest receivable 85,616 87,782 Net deferred tax asset 96,982 113,214 Derivative financial instruments 46,883 50,352 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 956,643 990,087 Other assets 442,849 362,525 Total assets $ 27,720,258 $ 27,297,251 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 6,211,182 $ 6,534,307 NOW and interest-bearing demand 6,141,342 6,155,193 Money market 6,398,144 5,600,587 Savings 1,100,591 1,207,807 Time 3,441,424 3,649,498 Brokered 168,292 163,219 Total deposits 23,460,975 23,310,611 Short-term borrowings 195,000 — Long-term debt 254,152 324,823 Derivative financial instruments 77,834 84,811 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 300,170 315,481 Total liabilities 24,288,131 24,035,726 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock, $1 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,662 shares Series I issued and outstanding; $25,000 per share liquidation preference 88,266 88,266 Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 119,364,110 and 119,010,319 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 119,364 119,010 Common stock issuable; 600,168 and 620,108 shares, respectively 12,999 13,110 Capital surplus 2,710,279 2,699,112 Retained earnings 714,138 581,219 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (212,919 ) (239,192 ) Total shareholders’ equity 3,432,127 3,261,525 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 27,720,258 $ 27,297,251





UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share data)





Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest revenue: Loans, including fees $ 280,325 $ 281,909 $ 1,147,477 $ 1,042,605 Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,701, $1,732, $6,834 and $7,295 57,127 44,025 206,623 169,800 Deposits in banks and short-term investments 7,510 12,764 23,641 24,702 Total interest revenue 344,962 338,698 1,377,741 1,237,107 Interest expense: Deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand 42,012 44,527 175,534 125,336 Money market 53,859 50,967 214,742 156,397 Savings 652 758 2,717 2,866 Time 34,601 35,511 142,526 110,975 Deposits 131,124 131,763 535,519 395,574 Short-term borrowings 44 9 131 3,195 Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — — 5,761 Long-term debt 3,461 3,473 14,723 14,812 Total interest expense 134,629 135,245 550,373 419,342 Net interest revenue 210,333 203,453 827,368 817,765 Provision for credit losses 11,389 14,626 50,951 89,430 Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 198,944 188,827 776,417 728,335 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees 10,622 9,621 40,994 38,412 Mortgage loan gains and related fees 9,737 1,956 27,567 19,220 Wealth management fees 4,658 5,965 23,695 23,740 Net gains (losses) from sale of other loans 1,583 2,237 (21,284 ) 9,146 Other lending and loan servicing fees 3,346 3,994 14,396 13,973 Securities losses, net (3,316 ) (51,689 ) (3,316 ) (53,333 ) Other 13,892 4,826 42,704 24,325 Total noninterest income 40,522 (23,090 ) 124,756 75,483 Total revenue 239,466 165,737 901,173 803,818 Noninterest expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 85,707 82,343 340,043 318,464 Occupancy 10,840 11,616 44,306 42,640 Communications and equipment 12,715 11,610 49,249 43,264 FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges 3,942 14,992 20,978 27,449 Professional fees 6,268 7,062 24,732 26,732 Lending and loan servicing expense 2,311 2,176 8,379 9,722 Outside services - electronic banking 3,540 2,931 13,703 11,577 Postage, printing and supplies 2,491 2,162 9,867 9,467 Advertising and public relations 2,145 2,559 8,546 9,473 Amortization of intangibles 3,387 4,055 14,596 15,175 Merger-related and other charges 2,203 5,766 8,623 27,210 Other 7,507 7,315 35,145 30,100 Total noninterest expenses 143,056 154,587 578,167 571,273 Net income before income taxes 96,410 11,150 323,006 232,545 Income tax expense (benefit) 20,606 (2,940 ) 70,609 45,001 Net income $ 75,804 $ 14,090 $ 252,397 $ 187,544 Preferred stock dividends, net of discount on repurchases 1,574 1,395 6,293 5,665 Earnings allocated to participating securities 503 77 1,478 1,032 Net income available to common shareholders $ 73,727 $ 12,618 $ 244,626 $ 180,847 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.61 $ 0.11 $ 2.04 $ 1.54 Diluted 0.61 0.11 2.04 1.54 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 119,924 119,612 119,783 117,603 Diluted 120,111 119,713 119,900 117,745





Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Three Months Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))





2024 2023 Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 17,934,730 $ 279,938 6.21 % $ 18,167,572 $ 281,776 6.15 % Taxable securities (3) 6,722,655 55,426 3.30 5,772,630 42,293 2.93 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 359,569 2,276 2.53 367,585 2,326 2.53 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 812,962 8,396 4.11 1,092,939 13,294 4.83 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 25,829,916 346,036 5.33 25,400,726 339,689 5.31 Noninterest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (208,788 ) (204,631 ) Cash and due from banks 228,601 210,383 Premises and equipment 398,794 377,765 Other assets (3) 1,606,297 1,516,268 Total assets $ 27,854,820 $ 27,300,511 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 6,313,325 42,012 2.65 $ 5,961,835 44,527 2.96 Money market 6,474,284 53,859 3.31 5,799,213 50,967 3.49 Savings 1,105,572 652 0.23 1,227,708 758 0.24 Time 3,472,161 34,030 3.90 3,611,790 35,117 3.86 Brokered time deposits 50,406 571 4.51 60,583 394 2.58 Total interest-bearing deposits 17,415,748 131,124 3.00 16,661,129 131,763 3.14 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 3,859 44 4.54 7,958 9 0.45 Long-term debt 303,523 3,461 4.54 324,801 3,473 4.24 Total borrowed funds 307,382 3,505 4.54 332,759 3,482 4.15 Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,723,130 134,629 3.02 16,993,888 135,245 3.16 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,275,493 6,690,251 Other liabilities 454,891 410,067 Total liabilities 24,453,514 24,094,206 Shareholders’ equity 3,401,306 3,206,305 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 27,854,820 $ 27,300,511 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 211,407 $ 204,444 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 2.31 % 2.15 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.26 % 3.19 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $1.07 million and $991,000, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 25% in 2024 and 26% in 2023, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $261 million in 2024 and $458 million in 2023 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))





2024 2023 Average Balance Interest Average Rate Average Balance Interest Average Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2) $ 18,124,179 $ 1,146,440 6.33 % $ 17,576,424 $ 1,042,578 5.93 % Taxable securities (3) 6,172,942 199,789 3.24 5,929,687 162,505 2.74 Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3) 362,655 9,152 2.52 381,731 9,796 2.57 Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets 623,426 26,652 4.28 642,499 26,397 4.11 Total interest-earning assets (FTE) 25,283,202 1,382,033 5.47 24,530,341 1,241,276 5.06 Non-interest-earning assets: Allowance for loan losses (212,968 ) (191,016 ) Cash and due from banks 215,411 239,574 Premises and equipment 394,127 355,139 Other assets (3) 1,611,405 1,517,940 Total assets $ 27,291,177 $ 26,451,978 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits: NOW and interest-bearing demand $ 6,014,052 175,534 2.92 $ 5,161,071 125,336 2.43 Money market 6,188,579 214,742 3.47 5,462,677 156,397 2.86 Savings 1,146,305 2,717 0.24 1,312,469 2,866 0.22 Time 3,519,461 140,229 3.98 3,106,989 100,973 3.25 Brokered time deposits 50,359 2,297 4.56 224,914 10,002 4.45 Total interest-bearing deposits 16,918,756 535,519 3.17 15,268,120 395,574 2.59 Federal funds purchased and other borrowings 2,468 131 5.31 75,965 3,195 4.21 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 4 — — 124,425 5,761 4.63 Long-term debt 319,163 14,723 4.61 324,753 14,812 4.56 Total borrowed funds 321,635 14,854 4.62 525,143 23,768 4.53 Total interest-bearing liabilities 17,240,391 550,373 3.19 15,793,263 419,342 2.66 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 6,299,019 7,091,034 Other liabilities 409,547 397,337 Total liabilities 23,948,957 23,281,634 Shareholders’ equity 3,342,220 3,170,344 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 27,291,177 $ 26,451,978 Net interest revenue (FTE) $ 831,660 $ 821,934 Net interest-rate spread (FTE) 2.27 % 2.40 % Net interest margin (FTE) (4) 3.29 % 3.35 %

(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $4.29 million and $4.17 million, respectively, for 2024 and 2023. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 25% in 2024 and 26% in 2023, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.

(2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.

(3) Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $306 million in 2024 and $424 million in 2023 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.

(4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management, and mortgage services. As of December 31, 2024, United Community Banks, Inc. had $27.7 billion in assets, 199 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. In 2024, United Community became a 10-time winner of J.D. Power’s award for the best customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast region and was recognized as the most trusted bank in the Southeast. In 2024, United was named by American Banker as one of the “Best Banks to Work For” for the eighth consecutive year and was recognized in the Greenwich Excellence and Best Brands Awards, receiving 15 awards that included national honors for overall satisfaction in small business banking and middle market banking. Forbes has also consistently listed United Community as one of the World’s Best Banks and one of America’s Best Banks. Additional information about United can be found at ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “noninterest income – operating”, “noninterest expense - operating”, “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision - operating,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to the expected benefits of the acquisition of ANB Holdings, Inc. (“ANB”). Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management’s beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the ANB acquisition may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption from the ANB acquisition of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships, (3) the possibility that the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the ANB acquisition may be greater than anticipated, (4) reputational risk and the reaction of each of the companies’ customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the ANB acquisition, (5) the failure of the ANB acquisition to close or any unexpected delay in closing the ANB acquisition, (6) the risks relating to the integration of ANB’s operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (7) the risks associated with United’s pursuit of future acquisitions, (8) the risk associated with expansion into new geographic or product markets, (9) the dilution caused by United’s issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the ANB acquisition, and (10) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in United’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Many of these factors are beyond United’s ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

For more information:

Jefferson Harralson

Chief Financial Officer

(864) 240-6208

Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.