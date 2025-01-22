Submit Release
United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

GREENVILLE, S.C., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) (United) today announced net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $75.8 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $108 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.50 from the fourth quarter a year ago and an increase of $0.23 from the third quarter of 2024. As previously reported, the fourth quarter of 2023 included a loss from restructuring our investment securities portfolio and the third quarter of 2024 included the loss from the sale of manufactured housing loans. For the full year of 2024, net income was $252 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income was $374 million, compared with $188 million and $322 million, respectively, for 2023. Diluted earnings per share of $2.04 for 2024 were up $0.50 from $1.54 in 2023.

On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of $0.63 were up 19% from the year-ago quarter and up 11% from the third quarter of 2024. The primary drivers of the increased earnings per share year-over-year and for the third quarter were higher net interest income, higher noninterest income and a lower provision for credit losses, partly offset by a modest year-over-year increase in noninterest expense. For the full year of 2024, diluted operating earnings per share were $2.30, an increase of $0.19, or 9%, from the $2.11 reported in 2023.

United’s return on assets was 1.06%, or 1.08% on an operating basis. Return on common equity was 8.4% and return on tangible common equity on an operating basis was 12.1%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.55% for the quarter. At quarter-end, tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.97%, up four basis points from the third quarter of 2024.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “We are excited to report strong fourth quarter results. Loan growth returned to historical levels with loans increasing $212 million, or 5% annualized. We funded the new loans with customer deposits, which grew $213 million from third quarter. This growth allowed us to increase net interest income while experiencing some minor expected net interest margin compression. Credit quality remained stable with net charge offs dropping to 0.21% of average loans, the lowest level in two years, resulting in a lower provision for credit losses. Expenses were flat with the third quarter and core noninterest income increased modestly. On the strategic front, in December we announced an agreement to acquire American National Bank headquartered in Oakland Park, Florida, which will expand our presence in this fast-growing part of South Florida. I am excited to welcome Ginger Martin, American National Bank’s President and CEO, and her team of accomplished bankers to United.”

Harton continued, “These fourth quarter results reflect the efforts of our exceptional team, which I am very proud to be a part of. We ended 2024 with strong capital, ample liquidity, and momentum as we enter 2025.”

United’s net interest margin decreased seven basis points to 3.26% from the third quarter. The average yield on interest-earning assets was down 22 basis points to 5.33%, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 23 basis points, leading to a one basis point increase in the net interest spread. The seven-basis point reduction in net interest margin reflects the impact of funding a portion of our balance sheet with noninterest bearing deposits that are not sensitive to changes in interest rates. Also contributing to the reduction in the net interest margin was a seasonal increase in public funds deposits and the sale of our manufactured housing loans in the third quarter.

Net charge-offs were $9.5 million, or 0.21% of average loans, during the quarter, down 31 basis points from the third quarter of 2024 which included transaction-related losses resulting from the sale of our manufactured housing portfolio. Nonperforming assets were 42 basis points relative to total assets, unchanged from the third quarter.

Harton concluded, “In 2025, we celebrate United’s seventy-fifth anniversary. We are proud of this milestone, and we are grateful for the trust and confidence our customers have placed in us for so many years. We are entering 2025 in a position of strength as we continue to pursue our goal of being a legendary bank to our customers, employees, and shareholders.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income of $75.8 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $108 million
  • EPS up $0.50 compared to fourth quarter 2023 on a GAAP basis and up $0.10, or 19%, on an operating basis; compared to third quarter 2024, EPS up $0.23 on a GAAP basis and up $0.06, or 11%, on an operating basis
  • Return on assets of 1.06%, or 1.08% on an operating basis
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.55% on an operating basis
  • Return on common equity of 8.4%
  • Return on tangible common equity of 12.1% on an operating basis
  • Provision for credit losses was $11.4 million; allowance for credit losses coverage remained stable at 1.20% of total loans
  • Net charge-offs of $9.5 million, or 21 basis points as a percent of average loans, benefitting from the absence of the manufactured housing portfolio
  • Nonperforming assets of 0.42% of total assets, unchanged from September 30, 2024
  • Loan production of $1.4 billion led to loan growth of $212 million, up 5% annualized, from third quarter
  • Customer deposits were up $213 million from the third quarter, with most of the growth in NOW and money market deposits
  • Net interest margin of 3.26% decreased by seven basis points from the third quarter, partly reflecting the sale of our manufactured housing portfolio in the third quarter and changing composition of our earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities
  • Mortgage closings of $246 million compared to $204 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $285 million compared to $223 million a year ago
  • Noninterest income was up $32.4 million on a linked quarter basis mostly due to the $27.2 million loss from the sale of manufactured housing loans in the third quarter. The remaining increase was primarily driven by the mark on our mortgage servicing rights asset.
  • Noninterest expenses remained relatively flat compared to the third quarter on both a GAAP basis and operating basis
  • Efficiency ratio of 56.1%, or 55.2% on an operating basis
  • Maintained robust capital ratios with preliminary Common Equity Tier 1 increasing to 13.2% and opportunistically redeemed $60 million of subordinated debentures, which lowered total risk-based capital ratio by approximately 30 basis points from the third quarter
  • Quarterly common dividend of $0.24 per share declared during the quarter, up 4% year-over-year

2024 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income of $252 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $374 million
  • EPS up $0.50 compared to 2023 on a GAAP basis and up $0.19, or 9%, on an operating basis
  • Return on assets of 0.90%, or 1.02% on an operating basis
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.49% on an operating basis
  • Return on common equity of 7.1%
  • Return on tangible common equity of 11.4% on an operating basis

Conference Call

United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, January 22 at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. Participants can pre-register for the conference call by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10195478/fe2fad701a. Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-844-481-1970. Participants are encouraged to dial in 15 minutes prior to the call start time. The conference call also will be webcast and can be accessed by selecting “Events and Presentations” under “News and Events” within the Investor Relations section of the company's website, ucbi.com.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data) 		                                   
      2024       2023     Fourth Quarter
2024- 2023 Change
   For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,   YTD 2024- 2023
 Change
    Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter       2024       2023    
INCOME SUMMARY                                    
Interest revenue   $ 344,962     $ 349,086     $ 346,965     $ 336,728     $ 338,698         $ 1,377,741     $ 1,237,107      
Interest expense     134,629       139,900       138,265       137,579       135,245           550,373       419,342      
Net interest revenue     210,333       209,186       208,700       199,149       203,453     3 %     827,368       817,765     1 %
Provision for credit losses     11,389       14,428       12,235       12,899       14,626     (22 )     50,951       89,430     (43 )
Noninterest income     40,522       8,091       36,556       39,587       (23,090 )         124,756       75,483     65  
Total revenue     239,466       202,849       233,021       225,837       165,737     44       901,173       803,818     12  
Noninterest expenses     143,056       143,065       147,044       145,002       154,587     (7 )     578,167       571,273     1  
Income before income tax expense     96,410       59,784       85,977       80,835       11,150           323,006       232,545      
Income tax (benefit) expense     20,606       12,437       19,362       18,204       (2,940 )         70,609       45,001      
Net income     75,804       47,347       66,615       62,631       14,090     438       252,397       187,544     35  
Non-operating items     2,203       29,385       6,493       2,187       67,450           40,268       88,894      
Income tax benefit of non-operating items     (471 )     (6,276 )     (1,462 )     (493 )     (16,714 )         (8,702 )     (21,489 )    
Net income - operating (1)   $ 77,536     $ 70,456     $ 71,646     $ 64,325     $ 64,826     20     $ 283,963     $ 254,949     11  
                                     
Pre-tax pre-provision income (5)   $ 107,799     $ 74,212     $ 98,212     $ 93,734     $ 25,776     318     $ 373,957     $ 321,975     16  
PERFORMANCE MEASURES                                    
Per common share:                                    
Diluted net income - GAAP   $ 0.61     $ 0.38     $ 0.54     $ 0.51     $ 0.11     455     $ 2.04     $ 1.54     32  
Diluted net income - operating (1)     0.63       0.57       0.58       0.52       0.53     19       2.30       2.11     9  
Common stock cash dividends declared     0.24       0.24       0.23       0.23       0.23     4       0.94       0.92     2  
Book value     27.87       27.68       27.18       26.83       26.52     5       27.87       26.52     5  
Tangible book value (3)     20.00       19.66       19.13       18.71       18.39     9       20.00       18.39     9  
Key performance ratios:                                    
Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4)     8.40 %     5.20 %     7.53 %     7.14 %     1.44 %         7.07 %     5.34 %    
Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4)     8.60       7.82       8.12       7.34       7.27           7.97       7.33      
Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4)     12.12       11.17       11.68       10.68       10.58           11.42       10.63      
Return on assets - GAAP (4)     1.06       0.67       0.97       0.90       0.18           0.90       0.68      
Return on assets - operating (1)(4)     1.08       1.01       1.04       0.93       0.92           1.02       0.94      
Return on assets -pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items (1)(4)(5)     1.55       1.50       1.54       1.40       1.33           1.49       1.53      
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4)     3.26       3.33       3.37       3.20       3.19           3.29       3.35      
Efficiency ratio - GAAP     56.05       65.51       59.70       60.47       66.33           60.24       60.09      
Efficiency ratio - operating (1)     55.18       57.37       57.06       59.15       59.57           57.15       56.17      
Equity to total assets     12.38       12.45       12.35       12.06       11.95           12.38       11.95      
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)     8.97       8.93       8.78       8.49       8.36           8.97       8.36      
ASSET QUALITY                                    
Nonperforming assets (“NPAs”)   $ 115,635     $ 114,960     $ 116,722     $ 107,230     $ 92,877     25     $ 115,635     $ 92,877     25  
Allowance for credit losses - loans     206,998       205,290       213,022       210,934       208,071     (1 )     206,998       208,071     (1 )
Allowance for credit losses - total     217,389       215,517       224,740       224,119       224,128     (3 )     217,389       224,128     (3 )
Net charge-offs (recoveries)     9,517       23,651       11,614       12,908       10,122           57,690       52,243      
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans     1.14 %     1.14 %     1.17 %     1.15 %     1.14 %         1.14 %     1.14 %    
Allowance for credit losses - total to loans     1.20       1.20       1.23       1.22       1.22           1.20       1.22      
Net charge-offs to average loans (4)     0.21       0.52       0.26       0.28       0.22           0.32       0.30      
NPAs to total assets     0.42       0.42       0.43       0.39       0.34           0.42       0.34      
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)                                    
Loans   $ 18,176     $ 17,964     $ 18,211     $ 18,375     $ 18,319     (1 )   $ 18,176     $ 18,319     (1 )
Investment securities     6,804       6,425       6,038       5,859       5,822     17       6,804       5,822     17  
Total assets     27,720       27,373       27,057       27,365       27,297     2       27,720       27,297     2  
Deposits     23,461       23,253       22,982       23,332       23,311     1       23,461       23,311     1  
Shareholders’ equity     3,432       3,407       3,343       3,300       3,262     5       3,432       3,262     5  
Common shares outstanding (thousands)     119,364       119,283       119,175       119,137       119,010           119,364       119,010      
                                                                     

(1) Excludes non-operating items as detailed on Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation on next page.
(2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
(3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization.
(4) Annualized.
(5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands, except per share data) 		                           
      2024       2023     Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
    Fourth
Quarter 		  Third
Quarter 		  Second
Quarter 		  First
Quarter 		  Fourth
Quarter 		    2024       2023  
Noninterest income reconciliation                            
Noninterest income (GAAP)   $ 40,522     $ 8,091     $ 36,556     $ 39,587     $ (23,090 )   $ 124,756     $ 75,483  
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans           27,209                         27,209        
Gain on lease termination                       (2,400 )           (2,400 )      
Bond portfolio restructuring loss                             51,689             51,689  
Noninterest income - operating   $ 40,522     $ 35,300     $ 36,556     $ 37,187     $ 28,599     $ 149,565     $ 127,172  
                             
Noninterest expense reconciliation                            
Noninterest expenses (GAAP)   $ 143,056     $ 143,065     $ 147,044     $ 145,002     $ 154,587     $ 578,167     $ 571,273  
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)                 (5,100 )                 (5,100 )      
FDIC special assessment                 764       (2,500 )     (9,995 )     (1,736 )     (9,995 )
Merger-related and other charges     (2,203 )     (2,176 )     (2,157 )     (2,087 )     (5,766 )     (8,623 )     (27,210 )
Expenses - operating   $ 140,853     $ 140,889     $ 140,551     $ 140,415     $ 138,826     $ 562,708     $ 534,068  
                             
Net income to operating income reconciliation                            
Net income (GAAP)   $ 75,804     $ 47,347     $ 66,615     $ 62,631     $ 14,090     $ 252,397     $ 187,544  
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans           27,209                         27,209        
Bond portfolio restructuring loss                             51,689             51,689  
Gain on lease termination                       (2,400 )           (2,400 )      
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)                 5,100                   5,100        
FDIC special assessment                 (764 )     2,500       9,995       1,736       9,995  
Merger-related and other charges     2,203       2,176       2,157       2,087       5,766       8,623       27,210  
Income tax benefit of non-operating items     (471 )     (6,276 )     (1,462 )     (493 )     (16,714 )     (8,702 )     (21,489 )
Net income - operating   $ 77,536     $ 70,456     $ 71,646     $ 64,325     $ 64,826     $ 283,963     $ 254,949  
                             
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation                            
Net income (GAAP)   $ 75,804     $ 47,347     $ 66,615     $ 62,631     $ 14,090     $ 252,397     $ 187,544  
Income tax expense (benefit)     20,606       12,437       19,362       18,204       (2,940 )     70,609       45,001  
Provision for credit losses     11,389       14,428       12,235       12,899       14,626       50,951       89,430  
Pre-tax pre-provision income   $ 107,799     $ 74,212     $ 98,212     $ 93,734     $ 25,776     $ 373,957     $ 321,975  
                             
Diluted income per common share reconciliation                            
Diluted income per common share (GAAP)   $ 0.61     $ 0.38     $ 0.54     $ 0.51     $ 0.11     $ 2.04     $ 1.54  
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans           0.18                         0.18        
Bond portfolio restructuring loss                             0.32             0.33  
Gain on lease termination                       (0.02 )           (0.02 )      
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)                 0.03                   0.03        
FDIC special assessment                       0.02       0.06       0.01       0.06  
Merger-related and other charges     0.02       0.01       0.01       0.01       0.04       0.06       0.18  
Diluted income per common share - operating   $ 0.63     $ 0.57     $ 0.58     $ 0.52     $ 0.53     $ 2.30     $ 2.11  
                             
Book value per common share reconciliation                            
Book value per common share (GAAP)   $ 27.87     $ 27.68     $ 27.18     $ 26.83     $ 26.52     $ 27.87     $ 26.52  
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles     (7.87 )     (8.02 )     (8.05 )     (8.12 )     (8.13 )     (7.87 )     (8.13 )
Tangible book value per common share   $ 20.00     $ 19.66     $ 19.13     $ 18.71     $ 18.39     $ 20.00     $ 18.39  
                             
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation                            
Return on common equity (GAAP)     8.40 %     5.20 %     7.53 %     7.14 %     1.44 %     7.07 %     5.34 %
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans           2.43                         0.61        
Bond portfolio restructuring loss                             4.47             1.15  
Gain on lease termination                       (0.22 )           (0.05 )      
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)                 0.46                   0.11        
FDIC special assessment                 (0.07 )     0.23       0.86       0.04       0.22  
Merger-related and other charges     0.20       0.19       0.20       0.19       0.50       0.19       0.62  
Return on common equity - operating     8.60       7.82       8.12       7.34       7.27       7.97       7.33  
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles     3.52       3.35       3.56       3.34       3.31       3.45       3.30  
Return on tangible common equity - operating     12.12 %     11.17 %     11.68 %     10.68 %     10.58 %     11.42 %     10.63 %
                             
Return on assets reconciliation                            
Return on assets (GAAP)     1.06 %     0.67 %     0.97 %     0.90 %     0.18 %     0.90 %     0.68 %
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans           0.31                         0.08        
Bond portfolio restructuring loss                             0.57             0.15  
Gain on lease termination                       (0.03 )           (0.01 )      
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)                 0.06                   0.02        
FDIC special assessment                 (0.01 )     0.03       0.11       0.01       0.03  
Merger-related and other charges     0.02       0.03       0.02       0.03       0.06       0.02       0.08  
Return on assets - operating     1.08 %     1.01 %     1.04 %     0.93 %     0.92 %     1.02 %     0.94 %
                             
Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation                            
Return on assets (GAAP)     1.06 %     0.67 %     0.97 %     0.90 %     0.18 %     0.90 %     0.68 %
Income tax expense (benefit)     0.30       0.19       0.29       0.27       (0.04 )     0.26       0.17  
Provision for credit losses     0.16       0.21       0.18       0.19       0.21       0.19       0.34  
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans           0.40                         0.09        
Bond portfolio restructuring loss                             0.75             0.20  
Gain on lease termination                       (0.04 )           (0.01 )      
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)                 0.08                   0.02        
FDIC special assessment                 (0.01 )     0.04       0.15       0.01       0.04  
Merger-related and other charges     0.03       0.03       0.03       0.04       0.08       0.03       0.10  
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding non-operating items     1.55 %     1.50 %     1.54 %     1.40 %     1.33 %     1.49 %     1.53 %
                             
Efficiency ratio reconciliation                            
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)     56.05 %     65.51 %     59.70 %     60.47 %     66.33 %     60.24 %     60.09 %
Loss on sale of manufactured housing loans           (7.15 )                       (1.63 )      
Gain on lease termination                       0.60             0.15        
Loss on FinTrust (goodwill impairment)                 (2.07 )                 (0.53 )      
FDIC special assessment                 0.31       (1.05 )     (4.29 )     (0.18 )     (1.05 )
Merger-related and other charges     (0.87 )     (0.99 )     (0.88 )     (0.87 )     (2.47 )     (0.90 )     (2.87 )
Efficiency ratio - operating     55.18 %     57.37 %     57.06 %     59.15 %     59.57 %     57.15 %     56.17 %
                             
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation                            
Equity to total assets (GAAP)     12.38 %     12.45 %     12.35 %     12.06 %     11.95 %     12.38 %     11.95 %
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles     (3.09 )     (3.20 )     (3.24 )     (3.25 )     (3.27 )     (3.09 )     (3.27 )
Effect of preferred equity     (0.32 )     (0.32 )     (0.33 )     (0.32 )     (0.32 )     (0.32 )     (0.32 )
Tangible common equity to tangible assets     8.97 %     8.93 %     8.78 %     8.49 %     8.36 %     8.97 %     8.36 %
                                                         


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.                        
Financial Highlights                        
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End                        
(in millions)                          
    2024     2023   Linked Quarter Change
   Year over Year Change
  Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter   First Quarter   Fourth Quarter    
LOANS BY CATEGORY                          
Owner occupied commercial RE $ 3,398   $ 3,323   $ 3,297     $ 3,310   $ 3,264   $ 75     $ 134  
Income producing commercial RE   4,361     4,259     4,058       4,206     4,264     102       97  
Commercial & industrial   2,428     2,313     2,299       2,405     2,411     115       17  
Commercial construction   1,656     1,785     2,014       1,936     1,860     (129 )     (204 )
Equipment financing   1,663     1,603     1,581       1,544     1,541     60       122  
Total commercial   13,506     13,283     13,249       13,401     13,340     223       166  
Residential mortgage   3,232     3,263     3,266       3,240     3,199     (31 )     33  
Home equity lines of credit   1,065     1,015     985       969     959     50       106  
Residential construction   178     189     211       257     302     (11 )     (124 )
Manufactured housing   2     2     321       328     336           (334 )
Consumer   186     188     183       180     181     (2 )     5  
Other   7     24     (4 )         2     (17 )     5  
Total loans $ 18,176   $ 17,964   $ 18,211     $ 18,375   $ 18,319   $ 212     $ (143 )
                           
LOANS BY STATE                          
Georgia $ 4,447   $ 4,470   $ 4,411     $ 4,356   $ 4,357   $ (23 )   $ 90  
South Carolina   2,815     2,782     2,779       2,804     2,780     33       35  
North Carolina   2,644     2,586     2,591       2,566     2,492     58       152  
Tennessee   1,799     1,848     2,144       2,209     2,244     (49 )     (445 )
Florida   2,527     2,423     2,407       2,443     2,442     104       85  
Alabama   996     996     1,021       1,068     1,082           (86 )
Commercial Banking Solutions   2,948     2,859     2,858       2,929     2,922     89       26  
Total loans $ 18,176   $ 17,964   $ 18,211     $ 18,375   $ 18,319   $ 212     $ (143 )
                                               


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.                
Financial Highlights                
Loan Portfolio Composition at Year-End                
(in millions)                  
    2024     2023     2022     2021     2020
LOANS BY CATEGORY                  
Owner occupied commercial RE $ 3,398   $ 3,264   $ 2,735   $ 2,322   $ 2,090
Income producing commercial RE   4,361     4,264     3,262     2,601     2,541
Commercial & industrial   2,428     2,411     2,252     1,910     2,499
Commercial construction   1,656     1,860     1,598     1,015     967
Equipment financing   1,663     1,541     1,374     1,083     864
Total commercial   13,506     13,340     11,221     8,931     8,961
Residential mortgage   3,232     3,199     2,355     1,638     1,285
Home equity   1,065     959     850     694     697
Residential construction   178     302     443     359     281
Manufactured housing   2     336     317        
Consumer   186     181     149     138     147
Other   7     2            
Total loans $ 18,176   $ 18,319   $ 15,335   $ 11,760   $ 11,371
                   
LOANS BY STATE                  
Georgia $ 4,447   $ 4,357   $ 4,051   $ 3,778   $ 3,685
South Carolina   2,815     2,780     2,587     2,235     1,947
North Carolina   2,644     2,492     2,186     1,895     1,281
Tennessee   1,799     2,244     2,507     373     415
Florida   2,527     2,442     1,308     1,148     1,435
Alabama   996     1,082            
Commercial Banking Solutions   2,948     2,922     2,696     2,331     2,608
Total loans $ 18,176   $ 18,319   $ 15,335   $ 11,760   $ 11,371
                             


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.            
Financial Highlights            
Credit Quality            
(in thousands)            
    2024
    Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter
NONACCRUAL LOANS            
Owner occupied RE   $ 11,674   $ 7,783   $ 4,820
Income producing RE     25,357     31,222     34,285
Commercial & industrial     29,339     28,856     17,335
Commercial construction     7,400     7,356     6,854
Equipment financing     8,925     9,123     8,341
Total commercial     82,695     84,340     71,635
Residential mortgage     24,615     21,851     18,473
Home equity     4,630     4,111     3,779
Residential construction     57     118     163
Manufactured housing     1,444     1,808     20,356
Consumer     138     152     72
Total nonaccrual loans     113,579     112,380     114,478
OREO and repossessed assets     2,056     2,580     2,244
Total NPAs   $ 115,635   $ 114,960   $ 116,722
                   


      2024  
    Fourth Quarter   Third Quarter   Second Quarter
(in thousands)   Net Charge-Offs   Net Charge-Offs
to Average Loans (1) 		  Net Charge-Offs   Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1)     Net Charge-Offs   Net Charge-Offs to Average Loans (1)
NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY                          
Owner occupied RE   $ (184 )   (0.02 )%   $ (184 )   (0.02 )%   $ 163     0.02 %
Income producing RE     (1,001 )   (0.09 )     1,409     0.13       2,968     0.29  
Commercial & industrial     4,075     0.69       4,577     0.79       1,281     0.22  
Commercial construction     2           36     0.01       (48 )   (0.01 )
Equipment financing     5,812     1.43       5,268     1.32       5,502     1.42  
Total commercial     8,704     0.26       11,106     0.33       9,866     0.30  
Residential mortgage     145     0.02       32           (107 )   (0.01 )
Home equity     (33 )   (0.01 )     36     0.01       (27 )   (0.01 )
Residential construction     7     0.02       111     0.22       26     0.04  
Manufactured housing     114     23.41       11,556     28.51       1,150     1.43  
Consumer     580     1.24       810     1.74       706     1.57  
Total   $ 9,517     0.21     $ 23,651     0.52     $ 11,614     0.26  
                           
(1) Annualized.                          
                           


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)


    December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
ASSETS        
Cash and due from banks   $ 296,161     $ 200,781  
Interest-bearing deposits in banks     223,712       803,094  
Cash and cash equivalents     519,873       1,003,875  
Debt securities available-for-sale     4,436,291       3,331,084  
Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $1,944,126 and $2,095,620, respectively)     2,368,107       2,490,848  
Loans held for sale     57,534       33,008  
Loans and leases held for investment     18,175,980       18,318,755  
Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases     (206,998 )     (208,071 )
Loans and leases, net     17,968,982       18,110,684  
Premises and equipment, net     394,264       378,421  
Bank owned life insurance     346,234       345,371  
Accrued interest receivable     85,616       87,782  
Net deferred tax asset     96,982       113,214  
Derivative financial instruments     46,883       50,352  
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net     956,643       990,087  
Other assets     442,849       362,525  
Total assets   $ 27,720,258     $ 27,297,251  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY        
Liabilities:        
Deposits:        
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 6,211,182     $ 6,534,307  
NOW and interest-bearing demand     6,141,342       6,155,193  
Money market     6,398,144       5,600,587  
Savings     1,100,591       1,207,807  
Time     3,441,424       3,649,498  
Brokered     168,292       163,219  
Total deposits     23,460,975       23,310,611  
Short-term borrowings     195,000        
Long-term debt     254,152       324,823  
Derivative financial instruments     77,834       84,811  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     300,170       315,481  
Total liabilities     24,288,131       24,035,726  
Shareholders' equity:        
Preferred stock, $1 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,662 shares Series I issued and outstanding; $25,000 per share liquidation preference     88,266       88,266  
Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 119,364,110 and 119,010,319 shares issued and outstanding, respectively     119,364       119,010  
Common stock issuable; 600,168 and 620,108 shares, respectively     12,999       13,110  
Capital surplus     2,710,279       2,699,112  
Retained earnings     714,138       581,219  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (212,919 )     (239,192 )
Total shareholders’ equity     3,432,127       3,261,525  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 27,720,258     $ 27,297,251  
                 


UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)


    Three Months Ended
December 31, 		  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
      2024       2023       2024       2023  
Interest revenue:                
Loans, including fees   $ 280,325     $ 281,909     $ 1,147,477     $ 1,042,605  
Investment securities, including tax exempt of $1,701, $1,732, $6,834 and $7,295     57,127       44,025       206,623       169,800  
Deposits in banks and short-term investments     7,510       12,764       23,641       24,702  
Total interest revenue     344,962       338,698       1,377,741       1,237,107  
Interest expense:                
Deposits:                
NOW and interest-bearing demand     42,012       44,527       175,534       125,336  
Money market     53,859       50,967       214,742       156,397  
Savings     652       758       2,717       2,866  
Time     34,601       35,511       142,526       110,975  
Deposits     131,124       131,763       535,519       395,574  
Short-term borrowings     44       9       131       3,195  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances                       5,761  
Long-term debt     3,461       3,473       14,723       14,812  
Total interest expense     134,629       135,245       550,373       419,342  
Net interest revenue     210,333       203,453       827,368       817,765  
Provision for credit losses     11,389       14,626       50,951       89,430  
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses     198,944       188,827       776,417       728,335  
Noninterest income:                
Service charges and fees     10,622       9,621       40,994       38,412  
Mortgage loan gains and related fees     9,737       1,956       27,567       19,220  
Wealth management fees     4,658       5,965       23,695       23,740  
Net gains (losses) from sale of other loans     1,583       2,237       (21,284 )     9,146  
Other lending and loan servicing fees     3,346       3,994       14,396       13,973  
Securities losses, net     (3,316 )     (51,689 )     (3,316 )     (53,333 )
Other     13,892       4,826       42,704       24,325  
Total noninterest income     40,522       (23,090 )     124,756       75,483  
Total revenue     239,466       165,737       901,173       803,818  
Noninterest expenses:                
Salaries and employee benefits     85,707       82,343       340,043       318,464  
Occupancy     10,840       11,616       44,306       42,640  
Communications and equipment     12,715       11,610       49,249       43,264  
FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges     3,942       14,992       20,978       27,449  
Professional fees     6,268       7,062       24,732       26,732  
Lending and loan servicing expense     2,311       2,176       8,379       9,722  
Outside services - electronic banking     3,540       2,931       13,703       11,577  
Postage, printing and supplies     2,491       2,162       9,867       9,467  
Advertising and public relations     2,145       2,559       8,546       9,473  
Amortization of intangibles     3,387       4,055       14,596       15,175  
Merger-related and other charges     2,203       5,766       8,623       27,210  
Other     7,507       7,315       35,145       30,100  
Total noninterest expenses     143,056       154,587       578,167       571,273  
Net income before income taxes     96,410       11,150       323,006       232,545  
Income tax expense (benefit)     20,606       (2,940 )     70,609       45,001  
Net income   $ 75,804     $ 14,090     $ 252,397     $ 187,544  
Preferred stock dividends, net of discount on repurchases     1,574       1,395       6,293       5,665  
Earnings allocated to participating securities     503       77       1,478       1,032  
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 73,727     $ 12,618     $ 244,626     $ 180,847  
Net income per common share:                
Basic   $ 0.61     $ 0.11     $ 2.04     $ 1.54  
Diluted     0.61       0.11       2.04       1.54  
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                
Basic     119,924       119,612       119,783       117,603  
Diluted     120,111       119,713       119,900       117,745  
                                 


Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))


      2024       2023  
    Average Balance   Interest   Average Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Rate
Assets:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)   $ 17,934,730     $ 279,938   6.21 %   $ 18,167,572     $ 281,776   6.15 %
Taxable securities (3)     6,722,655       55,426   3.30       5,772,630       42,293   2.93  
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)     359,569       2,276   2.53       367,585       2,326   2.53  
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets     812,962       8,396   4.11       1,092,939       13,294   4.83  
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)     25,829,916       346,036   5.33       25,400,726       339,689   5.31  
                         
Noninterest-earning assets:                        
Allowance for loan losses     (208,788 )             (204,631 )        
Cash and due from banks     228,601               210,383          
Premises and equipment     398,794               377,765          
Other assets (3)     1,606,297               1,516,268          
Total assets   $ 27,854,820             $ 27,300,511          
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits:                        
NOW and interest-bearing demand   $ 6,313,325       42,012   2.65     $ 5,961,835       44,527   2.96  
Money market     6,474,284       53,859   3.31       5,799,213       50,967   3.49  
Savings     1,105,572       652   0.23       1,227,708       758   0.24  
Time     3,472,161       34,030   3.90       3,611,790       35,117   3.86  
Brokered time deposits     50,406       571   4.51       60,583       394   2.58  
Total interest-bearing deposits     17,415,748       131,124   3.00       16,661,129       131,763   3.14  
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings     3,859       44   4.54       7,958       9   0.45  
Long-term debt     303,523       3,461   4.54       324,801       3,473   4.24  
Total borrowed funds     307,382       3,505   4.54       332,759       3,482   4.15  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     17,723,130       134,629   3.02       16,993,888       135,245   3.16  
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits     6,275,493               6,690,251          
Other liabilities     454,891               410,067          
Total liabilities     24,453,514               24,094,206          
Shareholders’ equity     3,401,306               3,206,305          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 27,854,820             $ 27,300,511          
                         
Net interest revenue (FTE)       $ 211,407           $ 204,444    
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)           2.31 %           2.15 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (4)           3.26 %           3.19 %

(1)  Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $1.07 million and $991,000, respectively, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and 2023. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 25% in 2024 and 26% in 2023, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2)  Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3)  Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $261 million in 2024 and $458 million in 2023 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4)  Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))


      2024       2023  
    Average Balance   Interest   Average Rate   Average Balance   Interest   Average Rate
Assets:                        
Interest-earning assets:                        
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)   $ 18,124,179     $ 1,146,440   6.33 %   $ 17,576,424     $ 1,042,578   5.93 %
Taxable securities (3)     6,172,942       199,789   3.24       5,929,687       162,505   2.74  
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)     362,655       9,152   2.52       381,731       9,796   2.57  
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets     623,426       26,652   4.28       642,499       26,397   4.11  
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)     25,283,202       1,382,033   5.47       24,530,341       1,241,276   5.06  
                         
Non-interest-earning assets:                        
Allowance for loan losses     (212,968 )             (191,016 )        
Cash and due from banks     215,411               239,574          
Premises and equipment     394,127               355,139          
Other assets (3)     1,611,405               1,517,940          
Total assets   $ 27,291,177             $ 26,451,978          
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:                        
Interest-bearing liabilities:                        
Interest-bearing deposits:                        
NOW and interest-bearing demand   $ 6,014,052       175,534   2.92     $ 5,161,071       125,336   2.43  
Money market     6,188,579       214,742   3.47       5,462,677       156,397   2.86  
Savings     1,146,305       2,717   0.24       1,312,469       2,866   0.22  
Time     3,519,461       140,229   3.98       3,106,989       100,973   3.25  
Brokered time deposits     50,359       2,297   4.56       224,914       10,002   4.45  
Total interest-bearing deposits     16,918,756       535,519   3.17       15,268,120       395,574   2.59  
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings     2,468       131   5.31       75,965       3,195   4.21  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     4               124,425       5,761   4.63  
Long-term debt     319,163       14,723   4.61       324,753       14,812   4.56  
Total borrowed funds     321,635       14,854   4.62       525,143       23,768   4.53  
Total interest-bearing liabilities     17,240,391       550,373   3.19       15,793,263       419,342   2.66  
                         
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                        
Noninterest-bearing deposits     6,299,019               7,091,034          
Other liabilities     409,547               397,337          
Total liabilities     23,948,957               23,281,634          
Shareholders’ equity     3,342,220               3,170,344          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 27,291,177             $ 26,451,978          
                         
Net interest revenue (FTE)       $ 831,660           $ 821,934    
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)           2.27 %           2.40 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (4)           3.29 %           3.35 %

(1)  Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans includes a taxable-equivalent adjustment to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The FTE adjustment totaled $4.29 million and $4.17 million, respectively, for 2024 and 2023. The tax rate used to calculate the adjustment was 25% in 2024 and 26% in 2023, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
(2)  Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
(3)  Unrealized gains and losses on AFS securities, including those related to the transfer from AFS to HTM, have been reclassified to other assets. Pretax unrealized losses of $306 million in 2024 and $424 million in 2023 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
(4)  Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE: UCB) is the financial holding company for United Community, a top 100 U.S. financial institution that is committed to improving the financial health and well-being of its customers and the communities it serves. United Community provides a full range of banking, wealth management, and mortgage services. As of December 31, 2024, United Community Banks, Inc. had $27.7 billion in assets, 199 offices across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. In 2024, United Community became a 10-time winner of J.D. Power’s award for the best customer satisfaction among consumer banks in the Southeast region and was recognized as the most trusted bank in the Southeast. In 2024, United was named by American Banker as one of the “Best Banks to Work For” for the eighth consecutive year and was recognized in the Greenwich Excellence and Best Brands Awards, receiving 15 awards that included national honors for overall satisfaction in small business banking and middle market banking. Forbes has also consistently listed United Community as one of the World’s Best Banks and one of America’s Best Banks. Additional information about United can be found at ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “noninterest income – operating”, “noninterest expense - operating”, “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision - operating,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

Caution About Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,” “continue” and “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to the expected benefits of the acquisition of ANB Holdings, Inc. (“ANB”). Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management’s beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the ANB acquisition may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption from the ANB acquisition of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships, (3) the possibility that the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the ANB acquisition may be greater than anticipated, (4) reputational risk and the reaction of each of the companies’ customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the ANB acquisition, (5) the failure of the ANB acquisition to close or any unexpected delay in closing the ANB acquisition, (6) the risks relating to the integration of ANB’s operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (7) the risks associated with United’s pursuit of future acquisitions, (8) the risk associated with expansion into new geographic or product markets, (9) the dilution caused by United’s issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the ANB acquisition, and (10) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in United’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Many of these factors are beyond United’s ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

For more information:
Jefferson Harralson
Chief Financial Officer
(864) 240-6208
Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com


