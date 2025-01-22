Coherent Introduces Pin-Hole Array Biochips for Medical Diagnostics

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in laser and photonic solutions, today announces the launch of new pin-hole array biochips for medical diagnostics, with a focus on gene sequencing applications. Developed by the Coherent advanced optics team, this groundbreaking approach consolidates the entire production process, addressing key challenges in cost, efficiency, and supply chain management for professionals in the diagnostic field.

Pin-hole array biochips are indispensable tools in applications such as medical diagnostics, disease prediction, clinical treatment, drug development, and food safety testing. The increasing demand for biochips that combine precision, reliability, and scalability underscores the strategic importance of the advanced optics platform.

Coherent prompted the highly integrated approach from custom wafer processing, Cr patterning, advanced semiconductor photolithography, and high-precision assembly in house.

“Our one-stop solution for pin-hole array biochips redefines industry standards for efficiency and quality,” said Guanglong Yu, Vice President at Coherent. “By offering a fully integrated approach, we empower researchers and clinicians to focus on innovation while benefiting from simplified operations and reduced costs.”

Pin-hole array biochips from Coherent are available in a variety of formats, from bare wafers to fully assembled modules, providing unparalleled flexibility for diverse customer applications. This versatility accelerates customer project timelines while enhancing operational efficiency.

Coherent further supports imaging and diagnostics applications with a suite of complementary products, including EX/EM filters, dichroic mirrors, light engines, objectives, and tube lenses, creating a complete ecosystem for imaging and diagnostic applications.

For more information, visit https://www.coherent.com/.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, visit www.coherent.com.

Media Contact:

innovations@coherent.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.