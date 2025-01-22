Rekor Scout® Certified for New Jersey’s $13M Public Safety Initiative, Empowering Law Enforcement with Advanced Technology

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR), a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence technology, has achieved New Jersey’s rigorous certification for its industry-leading Rekor Scout® vehicle recognition platform. This milestone secures Rekor’s strong position in the New Jersey Statewide Networked ALPR Program (NJ SNAP), a key initiative enhancing public safety through advanced Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) technology. .

Supported by over $13 million in state funding, including a $10 million grant for ALPR deployment, NJ SNAP is a statewide initiative designed to enhance public safety by deploying cutting-edge Automatic License Plate Recognition (ALPR) technology. This program integrates ALPR feeds statewide, enabling law enforcement agencies to access and share critical vehicle data in real-time. With its certification, Rekor Scout® is now certified for use within the NJ SNAP initiative, empowering agencies to standardize its advanced capabilities for faster, more intelligent, and more efficient investigations.

Rekor Scout®, trusted by federal agencies and local law enforcement, is a powerful AI-driven vehicle & license plate recognition platform delivering industry-leading accuracy, real-time and customizable alerting, sophisticated investigative tools, searchable databases, programmable individual and shared hotlists, flexible data retention, and more. Rekor Scout® enables accurate vehicle and license plate recognition on nearly any IP, traffic, or security camera. It extracts critical vehicle and license plate information that gives customers real-time actionable insights, allowing them to act instantly or conduct in-depth forensic investigations. Advanced search and forensic tools allow users to identify vehicles with partial license plates or missing plates, providing agencies unmatched precision and flexibility for their law enforcement operations with thousands of global customers. Rekor Scout® is improving safety and security through the latest public safety technology.

When paired with Rekor’s best-in-class Edge Series systems, customers can unlock powerful and secure on-device processing that generates real-time alerts, enabling faster response times for critical situations while leveraging trusted, NDAA & TAA compliant systems built to function in adverse weather conditions and various traffic situations.

Additionally, with on-device processing, Rekor Scout® generates real-time alerts, enabling rapid responses to critical situations. Each plate read is accompanied by a video clip, adding valuable evidentiary and investigative context. . Advanced search capabilities allow users to identify vehicles using partial tags, missing plates, or unique characteristics through image matching. Rekor Scout® ensures the highest privacy and data security standards, protecting personally identifiable information (PII) through military-grade encryption and patented obfuscation technology, making it an indispensable tool for modern law enforcement operations.

"Earning New Jersey’s certification for Rekor Scout® is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative and transformative technology that enhances public safety," said David Desharnais, CEO of Rekor Systems. "This milestone reinforces our position as a trusted leader in roadway intelligence, and we look forward to collaborating with public safety agencies across New Jersey as they advance public safety initiatives statewide."

As part of NJSNAP, Rekor Scout® solidifies its role as a trusted public safety partner for the state and unlocks significant growth opportunities within New Jersey’s $13 million ALPR initiative. By delivering innovative vehicle intelligence with unmatched privacy and security, Rekor Scout® empowers law enforcement to enhance community safety while positioning the Company to lead the way in transforming roadway intelligence across New Jersey and beyond.

For more information about Rekor Scout® and its role in enhancing public safety, visit https://www.rekor.ai/software/Scout.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) is a leader in developing and implementing state-of-the-art roadway intelligence systems using AI-enabled computer vision and machine learning. As a pioneer in the implementation of digital infrastructure, Rekor is collecting, connecting, and organizing the world's mobility data – laying the foundation for a digitally-enabled operating system for the roadway. With our Rekor One® Roadway Intelligence Engine at the core of our technology, we aggregate and transform trillions of data points into intelligence through proprietary computer vision, machine learning, and big data analytics that power our platforms and applications. Our solutions provide actionable insights that give governments and businesses a comprehensive picture of roadways while providing a collaborative environment that drives the world to be safer, greener, and more efficient. To learn more, please visit our website: https://rekor.ai, and follow Rekor on social media on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter), Threads, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and its links and attachments contain statements concerning Rekor Systems, Inc. and its future expectations, plans, and prospects that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding the impact of Rekor's core suite of AI-powered technology and the size and shape of the global market for the Company's products and services. Such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," by the negative of these terms or by other similar expressions. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risk that actual circumstances, events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, particularly as a result of various risks and other factors identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

