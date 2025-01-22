Submit Release
Stock Yards Bancorp Reports Record Fourth Quarter Earnings of $31.7 Million or $1.07 Per Diluted Share and Record Earnings for the Year

Results Highlighted by Linked Quarter Net Interest Margin Expansion and Double-Digit Year to Date Loan Growth

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYBT), parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, with offices in Louisville, central, eastern and northern Kentucky, as well as the Indianapolis, Indiana and Cincinnati, Ohio metropolitan markets, today reported record earnings of $31.7 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. This compares to net income of $23.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company produced record net income of $114.5 million, and diluted earnings per share of $3.89 compared to $107.7 million and $3.67 for the same period in 2023, respectively. Continued strong loan growth and net interest margin expansion contributed to exceptional fourth quarter and full year 2024 operating results.

       
       
(dollar amounts in thousands, except per share data) 4Q24 3Q24 4Q23
Net income $ 31,694   $ 29,360   $ 23,944  
Net income per share, diluted   1.07     1.00     0.82  
       
Net interest income $ 69,969   $ 64,979   $ 62,016  
Provision for credit losses(1)   2,675     4,325     6,046  
Non-interest income   23,507     24,797     24,417  
Non-interest expenses   51,657     48,452     50,013  
       
Net interest margin   3.44 %   3.33 %   3.25 %
Efficiency ratio(2)   55.21 %   53.92 %   57.80 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(3)   8.44 %   8.79 %   8.09 %
Annualized return on average assets(4)   1.45 %   1.39 %   1.17 %
Annualized return on average equity(4)   13.45 %   12.83 %   11.62 %
       
       

“We delivered record fourth quarter and full year 2024 operating results, reflecting substantial loan growth, strong revenue generation and net interest margin expansion,” commented James A. (Ja) Hillebrand, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “In addition to record earnings, total loans increased a record $749 million, or 13%, over the last 12 months, with $242 million of growth generated during the fourth quarter. We experienced growth within nearly all loan categories and across all markets. Our Indianapolis market, which was established in 2004 with a single loan production office, has grown organically one account at a time and surpassed $1.00 billion in loans for the first time during the quarter. Contributing to overall loan growth during the year was an increase in total line of credit utilization, which reached its highest level since 2019. While 2024 represented the strongest annual period of loan growth year in our history (in terms of dollar expansion), we anticipate overall growth moderating towards historical levels in 2025.

“Deposit balances grew nicely during the fourth quarter, expanding $440 million, or 7% and growing $496 million, or 7%, over the past 12 months,” Hillebrand continued. “Each of our markets posted deposit growth for the second consecutive quarter, led by time deposit, money market and seasonal public funds accounts. We continue to focus on organic growth while improving our funding position, which contributed to net interest margin expansion for the third consecutive linked quarter. Fourth quarter net interest margin expanded 19 basis points compared to a year ago and 11 basis points on the linked quarter, boosted by substantial loan growth, higher interest earning asset yields and a reduction in our cost of funds. We anticipate this expansion to continue into 2025, with potential cost of funds pressure being more than offset by expected earning asset and yield growth.

“In 2024, we celebrated our 120th anniversary, highlighting more than a century of personal relationships, community development and growth to support our valued customers. During the year, we increased our community support initiatives throughout our markets, and as we look to 2025, we remain focused on meeting the evolving needs of our customers, while also supporting our employees, communities, and shareholders,” said Hillebrand.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $8.86 billion in assets, $6.52 billion in loans and $7.17 billion in total deposits. The Company’s combined enterprise, which encompasses 72 branch offices across three contiguous states, will continue to benefit from a diversified geographic footprint.

Key factors contributing to the fourth quarter of 2024 results included:

  • Total loans increased $749 million, or 13%, over the last 12 months, while growing a record $242 million, or 4%, on the linked quarter. Broad based loan growth during the quarter included increases in all markets for the third consecutive quarter, with the Indianapolis market reaching the $1.00 billion threshold for the first time. Nearly all loan categories expanded on the linked quarter. Commercial real estate loan growth of $203 million led all categories, benefiting from strong construction-to-permanent financing conversion during the quarter. The yield earned on total loans totaled 6.10% for the fourth quarter of 2024, with yield expansion and increased production driving a 31-basis point increase compared to the same period in 2023.
  • Deposit balances expanded $496 million, or 7%, over the last 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher cost deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts declined $93 million, or 6%, while interest-bearing deposits grew $589 million, or 11%, led by time deposit and money market growth. On the linked quarter, total deposits expanded $440 million, or 7%. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts decreased $52 million, or 3%, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $492 million, or 9%, led by interest bearing demand, money market and time deposit growth.
  • Net interest income increased $8.0 million, or 13%, for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter a year ago, with net interest margin expanding 19 basis points to 3.44%, as the overall growth in interest earning assets and yield growth outpaced cost of funds expansion. On the linked quarter, net interest income increased $5.0 million, or 8%, while net interest margin expanded 11 basis points.
  • Provision for credit loss expense(1) of $2.7 million was recorded for the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily attributed to strong loan growth offset by improvement within the Federal Reserve Bank’s unemployment rate forecast used in the CECL allowance model. Traditional credit quality statistics remained strong at year-end.
  • Non-interest income declined $910,000, or 4%, over the fourth quarter of 2023. Wealth Management & Trust (WM&T) income expanded $247,000, or 2%, to $10.3 million, with the growth trend muted by a decline in net new business expansion, a reduction in quarterly estate fees and market performance. Treasury management fees grew $144,000, or 6%, over the last 12 months to $2.7 million. Other non-interest income decreased $1.6 million, or 77%, as the fourth quarter of 2023 included several non-recurring items, including a Visa Class B stock gain of $487,000, a net gain on the sale of OREO of $207,000, Insurance Captive income of $235,000 and additional swap fee income of $284,000.
  • Total non-interest expenses increased $1.6 million, or 3%, during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, and increased $3.2 million, or 7%, on the linked quarter.
  • Tangible common equity per share(3) was $24.82 on December 31, 2024, compared to $24.58 on September 30, 2024, and $21.95 on December 31, 2023.

Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2024:

  • Loans grew a record $749 million, or 13%, over the past 12 months, marking the fourth consecutive year of double- digit organic loan growth. Nearly all loan categories expanded with commercial real estate loans posting the highest gain.
  • Average loans increased $663 million, or 12%, for the year.
  • Total line of credit utilization expanded to 46%, with Commercial & Industrial (C&I) line utilization reaching 34%, the highest level achieved in both categories in five years.
  • Deposit balances grew by $496 million, or 7%, over the past 12 months. Interest bearing demand, money market, and time deposit expansion was partially offset by the decline in non-interest-bearing demand accounts.
  • Net interest income increased $9.7 million, or 4%, to a record $257.0 million for 2024.
  • Despite the increase in net interest income, net interest margin contracted eight basis points to 3.31% in 2024 over 2023, as cost of funds expansion outpaced earning asset yields.
  • Total non-interest income increased $3.0 million, or 3%, to a record $95.2 million in 2024 over 2023.
  • Customer expansion and increased transaction volume led to record 2024 card, treasury management and brokerage income.

Hillebrand concluded, “In November, we were once again nationally recognized by American Banker Magazine as one of the Best Banks to Work For in 2024. This program identifies and honors U.S. banks for outstanding employee satisfaction. This is the fourth consecutive year we have achieved this recognition, which is a testament to the dedication of each of our 1,000 + employees.”

Results of Operations – Fourth Quarter 2024, Compared with Fourth Quarter 2023

Net interest income, the Company’s largest source of revenue, increased by $8.0 million, or 13%, to $70.0 million. Strong organic loan growth and correlating interest income expansion contributed to significant net interest income expansion.

  • Total interest income increased by $15.1 million, or 16%, to $110.3 million.
    • Interest income and fees on loans increased $15.1 million, or 18%, over the prior year quarter. Consistent with the $706 million, or 12%, increase in average loans and interest rate expansion, the average quarterly yield earned on loans increased 31 basis points over the past 12 months to 6.10%.
    • Interest income on securities increased $310,000, or 4%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. While average securities balances declined $182 million, or 11%, over the past 12 months, the rate earned on securities improved 35 basis points to 2.40%, as a result of lower-yielding investment maturities. Over the past 12 months, cash flows from investment portfolio maturities and amortization have been utilized to fund loan growth and provide liquidity in lieu of redeployment into the portfolio.
    • Interest income on overnight funds decreased $469,000, or 13%, consistent with the $8 million, or 3%, average balance decrease and the decline in interest rates compared to the prior quarter.
  • Total interest expense increased $7.1 million, or 21%, to $40.3 million, as the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 23 basis points to 2.67%.
    • Interest expense on deposits increased $6.4 million, or 22% over the past 12 months, as the overall cost of interest- bearing deposits increased to 2.59% in the fourth quarter of 2024 from 2.34% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Interest expense expansion was spread over most deposit categories, with time deposits and money market interest expense expanding the most.
    • Interest expense on Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances increased $820,000, or 38%, with the cost of funds declining 21 basis points to 3.95%. While the Bank did not utilize overnight advances during the fourth quarter of 2024, an additional $100 million long-term advance was entered into along with a related interest rate swap.

The Company recorded provision for credit losses on loans of $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, consistent with strong loan growth and $625,000 of net charge-offs, partially offset by improved unemployment rate projections. In addition, $450,000 of provision for credit losses on off balance sheet exposures was recorded, driven mainly by an increase in expected future utilization within the Construction and Land Development (C&LD) loan portfolio. For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company recorded $5.8 million in provision for credit losses on loans and $275,000 of provision for credit losses off balance sheet exposures associated with line of credit expansion. Also, during the fourth quarter of 2023 the Bank recorded $4.5 million of net-charge offs, with $4.1 million related to one isolated C&I relationship.

Non-interest income decreased $910,000, or 4%, to $23.5 million compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

  • WM&T income ended the fourth quarter of 2024 at $10.3 million, increasing $247,000, or 2%, over the fourth quarter of 2023. WM&T income expansion was muted by a decline in net new business expansion, a reduction in quarterly estate fees and market performance.
  • Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, treasury management fees increased $144,000, or 6%, to $2.7 million. Consistent treasury management growth has been driven by strong transaction volume, organic growth, modified fee schedules, strong foreign exchange income and new product sales.
  • Card income set a quarterly record, increasing $20,000 over the fourth quarter of 2023. Debit card income reached a quarterly record of $3.9 million.
  • Other non-interest income, which includes swap fees, letter of credit fees and OREO activity, decreased by $1.6 million or 77%. The Company’s Insurance Captive, which was not renewed in 2024, contributed approximately $235,000 to other non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2023. In addition, a Visa Class B stock gain of $487,000, a net gain on the sale of OREO of $207,000 and additional swap fee income of $284,000 all contributed to strong other non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Non-interest expenses increased $1.6 million, or 3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, to $51.7 million.

  • Compensation and benefits expense combined to increase $2.8 million, or 10%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, consistent with increased bonus levels and full-time equivalent employee expansion. Bonus expense increased $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter a year ago, consistent with record loan growth and record operating results.
  • Net occupancy and equipment expenses decreased $1.2 million, or 24%, over the fourth quarter of 2023, as the prior period included expenses related to the relocation of the WM&T group to a consolidated central location.
  • Marketing and business development expense increased $1.1 million, or 60%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. The quarter over prior year quarter increase relates to elevated advertising expense tied to time deposit product promotions and additional community support expense to bolster the Bank’s Foundation, which was formed to support the charitable causes in the communities in which the Bank operates.
  • Other non-interest expenses declined $830,000, or 27%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to modifications made to the corporate credit card reward program and significant declines in check and card losses.

Financial Condition – December 31, 2024, Compared with December 31, 2023

Total assets increased $693 million, or 8%, year over year to $8.86 billion.

Total loans increased $749 million, or 13%, to $6.52 billion, with growth spread across all categories and markets. Total line of credit usage ended at 46% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 39% as of December 31, 2023. C&I line of credit usage expanded to 34% as of period end, representing the highest level of utilization since 2020, however well below pre-pandemic levels.

Total investment securities decreased $111 million, or 8%, year over year. Over the past 12 months, cash flows from the investment portfolio have been utilized to fund loan growth and provide liquidity in lieu of redeployment.

Total deposits increased $496 million, or 7%, over the past 12 months, with the deposit mix continuing to shift from non-interest bearing and low interest-bearing deposits into higher cost deposits. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts declined $93 million, or 6%, while interest-bearing deposits grew $589 million, or 11%, led by $255 million of time deposit growth and $184 million of growth in money market balances.

Non-performing loans totaled $22 million, or 0.34% of total loans outstanding on December 31, 2024, compared to $19 million, or 0.33% of total loans outstanding on December 31, 2023. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to loans ended at 1.33% on December 31, 2024, compared to 1.38% on December 31, 2023.

As of December 31, 2024, the Company continued to be “well-capitalized,” the highest regulatory capital rating for financial institutions, with all capital ratios experiencing meaningful growth. Total equity to assets(3) was 10.61% and the tangible common equity ratio(3) was 8.44% on December 31, 2024, compared to 10.50% and 8.09% on December 31, 2023, respectively.

In November 2024, the board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend to $0.31 per common share. The dividend was paid December 31, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2024.

No shares have been purchased since 2020, and approximately 741,000 shares remain eligible for repurchase under the current buy-back plan, which expires in May 2025.

Results of Operations – Fourth Quarter 2024, Compared with Third Quarter 2024

Net interest margin improved 11 basis points on the linked quarter to 3.44%, boosted by strong loan growth, higher interest earning asset yields and a decline in cost of funds.

Net interest income increased $5.0 million, or 8%, over the prior quarter to $70.0 million.

  • Total interest income increased $4.6 million, or 4%.
    • Interest income on loans, including fees, increased $2.1 million, or 2%. Average loans increased $208 million, or 3%, and the corresponding yield earned declined 7 basis points to 6.10%.
  • Total interest expense decreased $404,000, or 1%.
    • Interest expense on deposits, which increased $2.1 million, or 6%, was more than offset by the decline in FHLB borrowings, as no overnight advances were utilized during the fourth quarter.

During the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $2.7 million in provision for credit losses(1), which included a $2.2 million in provision for credit losses on loans and $450,000 of provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet exposures. During the third quarter of 2024, the Company recorded $4.3 million in provision for credit losses on loans and no provision for credit losses on off-balance sheet exposures.

Non-interest income decreased $1.3 million, or 5%, on the linked quarter, to $23.5 million. WM&T income declined $585,000, or 5%, consistent with a decline in net new business expansion, a reduction in quarterly estate fees and market performance.

Non-interest expenses increased $3.2 million, or 7% on the linked quarter to $51.7 million, due to increases in compensation expense and marketing and business development expenses, which included additional community support expense.

Financial Condition – December 31, 2024, Compared with September 30, 2024

Total assets increased $426 million, or 5%, on the linked quarter to $8.86 billion.

Total loans expanded a record $242 million, or 4%, on the linked quarter, led by increases in nearly every loan category. Total line of credit usage was 46% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 43% as of September 30, 2024. C&I line of credit usage totaled 34% as of December 31, 2024, compared to 32% as of September 30, 2024.

Total deposits increased $440 million, or 7%, on the linked quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand accounts decreased $52 million, or 3%, while total interest-bearing deposit accounts increased $492 million, or 9%.

About the Company

Louisville, Kentucky-based Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc., with $8.86 billion in assets, was incorporated in 1988 as a bank holding company. It is the parent company of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company, which was established in 1904. The Company’s common shares trade on The Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol “SYBT.”

This report contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act that involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company’s management believes the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements contained herein are reasonable, any of these assumptions could be inaccurate. Therefore, there can be no assurance the forward-looking statements included herein will prove to be accurate. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: economic conditions both generally and more specifically in the markets in which the Company and its banking subsidiary operates; competition for the Company’s customers from other providers of financial services; changes in, or forecasts of, future political and economic conditions, inflation and efforts to control it; government legislation and regulation, which change and over which the Company has no control; changes in interest rates; material unforeseen changes in liquidity, results of operations, or financial condition of the Company’s customers; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Refer to Stock Yards’ Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as well as its other filings with the SEC for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Contact:        
T. Clay Stinnett
Executive Vice President,
Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer
(502) 625-0890



Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)                      
Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release                      
(In thousands unless otherwise noted)                      
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended      
    December 31,   December 31,      
Income Statement Data   2024   2023   2024   2023      
                       
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5)   $ 70,057   $ 62,112   $ 257,400   $ 247,869      
Interest income:                      
Loans   $ 97,815   $ 82,715   $ 369,362   $ 302,044      
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   3,057   3,526   9,256   8,411      
Mortgage loans held for sale   80   38   232   211      
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   705   621   2,306   1,560      
Investment securities   8,651   8,341   31,723   34,470      
Total interest income   110,308   95,241   412,879   346,696      
Interest expense:                      
Deposits   36,055   29,645   133,541   81,585      
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   793   658   3,432   2,087      
Federal funds purchased   76   185   471   689      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   2,975   2,155   16,444   12,768      
Subordinated debentures   440   582   1,951   2,235      
Total interest expense   40,339   33,225   155,839   99,364      
Net interest income   69,969   62,016   257,040   247,332      
Provision for credit losses (1)   2,675   6,046   9,725   13,796      
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   67,294   55,970   247,315   233,536      
Non-interest income:                      
Wealth management and trust services   10,346   10,099   42,843   39,802      
Deposit service charges   2,276   2,244   8,906   8,866      
Debit and credit card income   5,394   5,374   20,082   19,438      
Treasury management fees   2,675   2,531   11,064   10,033      
Mortgage banking income   781   823   3,858   3,705      
Loss on sale of securities   -   (44)   -   (44)      
Net investment product sales commissions and fees   991   860   3,571   3,205      
Bank owned life insurance   626   576   2,443   2,253      
Loss on sale of premises and equipment   (61)   (105)   (100)   (30)      
Other   479   2,059   2,563   4,992      
Total non-interest income   23,507   24,417   95,230   92,220      
Non-interest expenses:                      
Compensation   26,453   24,494   100,842   91,876      
Employee benefits   4,677   3,829   20,268   18,451      
Net occupancy and equipment   3,929   5,150   15,193   16,384      
Technology and communication   4,744   4,612   19,207   17,318      
Debit and credit card processing   1,860   1,719   7,262   6,481      
Marketing and business development   2,815   1,754   6,924   5,990      
Postage, printing and supplies   905   903   3,645   3,604      
Legal and professional   843   1,293   4,111   3,958      
FDIC insurance   1,171   1,060   4,539   3,911      
Capital and deposit based taxes   653   601   2,781   2,476      
Intangible amortization   1,330   1,167   4,485   4,686      
Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships   -   324   -   1,294      
Other   2,277   3,107   8,922   11,400      
Total non-interest expenses   51,657   50,013   198,179   187,829      
Income before income tax expense   39,144   30,374   144,366   137,927      
Income tax expense   7,450   6,430   29,827   30,179      
Net income   $ 31,694   $ 23,944   $ 114,539   $ 107,748      
                       
Net income per share - Basic   $ 1.08   $ 0.82   $ 3.91   $ 3.69      
Net income per share - Diluted   1.07   0.82   3.89   3.67      
Cash dividend declared per share   0.31   0.30   1.22   1.18      
                       
Weighted average shares - Basic   29,319   29,226   29,288   29,212      
Weighted average shares - Diluted   29,493   29,331   29,421   29,343      
                       
        December 31,      
Balance Sheet Data           2024   2023      
                       
Investment securities           $ 1,360,285   $ 1,471,016      
Loans           6,520,402   5,771,038      
Allowance for credit losses on loans           86,943   79,374      
Total assets           8,863,419   8,170,102      
Non-interest bearing deposits           1,456,138   1,548,624      
Interest bearing deposits           5,710,263   5,122,124      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances           300,000   200,000      
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)           (91,151)   (92,798)      
Stockholders' equity           940,476   858,103      
                       
Total shares outstanding           29,431   29,329      
Book value per share (3)           $ 31.96   $ 29.26      
Tangible common equity per share (3)           24.82   21.95      
Market value per share           71.61   51.49      
                       
                       
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)                      
Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release                      
    Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended      
    December 31,   December 31,      
Average Balance Sheet Data   2024   2023   2024   2023      
                       
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   $ 251,209   $ 258,950   $ 178,252   $ 164,314      
Mortgage loans held for sale   6,335   5,305   5,508   6,822      
Investment securities   1,436,748   1,618,799   1,482,672   1,687,639      
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   23,475   20,519   26,386   22,123      
Loans   6,381,869   5,676,193   6,085,782   5,422,865      
Total interest earning assets   8,099,636   7,579,766   7,778,600   7,303,763      
Total assets   8,718,416   8,116,569   8,376,739   7,775,574      
Non-interest bearing deposits   1,492,624   1,663,962   1,504,844   1,763,157      
Interest bearing deposits   5,531,441   5,025,240   5,153,189   4,608,575      
Total deposits   7,024,065   6,689,202   6,658,033   6,371,732      
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   148,414   130,148   154,387   123,111      
Federal funds purchased   6,508   13,606   8,812   13,794      
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   300,000   205,435   369,331   280,068      
Subordinated debentures   26,806   26,706   26,803   26,558      
Total interest bearing liabilities   6,013,169   5,401,135   5,712,522   5,052,106      
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (81,585)   (125,843)   (91,299)   (112,029)      
Total stockholders' equity   937,782   817,682   896,971   801,593      
                       
Performance Ratios                      
Annualized return on average assets (4)   1.45%   1.17%   1.37%   1.39%      
Annualized return on average equity (4)   13.45%   11.62%   12.77%   13.44%      
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent   3.44%   3.25%   3.31%   3.39%      
Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent   25.12%   28.22%   27.01%   27.12%      
Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2)   55.21%   57.80%   56.20%   55.23%      
                       
Capital Ratios                      
Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3)           10.61%   10.50%      
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)           8.44%   8.09%      
Average stockholders' equity to average assets           10.71%   10.31%      
Total risk-based capital           12.73%   12.56%      
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital           11.17%   11.04%      
Tier 1 risk-based capital           11.52%   11.43%      
Leverage           9.94%   9.62%      
                       
Loan Segmentation                      
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied           $ 1,835,935   $ 1,561,689      
Commercial real estate - owner occupied           1,002,853   907,424      
Commercial and industrial           1,438,654   1,307,128      
Residential real estate - owner occupied           805,080   708,893      
Residential real estate - non-owner occupied           382,744   358,715      
Construction and land development           623,005   531,324      
Home equity lines of credit           247,433   211,390      
Consumer           144,644   145,340      
Leases           15,514   15,503      
Credit cards           24,540   23,632      
Total loans and leases           $ 6,520,402   $ 5,771,038      
                       
Deposit Segmentation                      
Interest bearing demand           $ 2,649,142   $ 2,480,357      
Savings           419,355   438,834      
Money market           1,403,978   1,219,656      
Time deposits           1,237,788   983,277      
Non-Interest bearing deposits           1,456,138   1,548,624      
Total deposits           $ 7,166,401   $ 6,670,748      
                       
Asset Quality Data                      
Non-accrual loans           $ 21,727   $ 19,058      
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty           -   -      
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing           487   110      
Total non-performing loans           22,214   19,168      
Other real estate owned           10   10      
Total non-performing assets           $ 22,224   $ 19,178      
Non-performing loans to total loans           0.34%   0.33%      
Non-performing assets to total assets           0.25%   0.23%      
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans           1.33%   1.38%      
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans           1.43%   1.46%      
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans           391%   414%      
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   $ (625)   $ (4,472)   $ (1,231)   $ (6,628)      
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6)   -0.01%   -0.08%   -0.02%   -0.12%      
                       
                       
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)                      
Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release                      
    Quarterly Comparison  
Income Statement Data   12/31/24   9/30/24   6/30/24   3/31/24   12/31/23  
                       
Net interest income, fully tax equivalent (5)   $ 70,057   $ 65,064   $ 62,113   $ 60,167   $ 62,112  
Net interest income   $ 69,969   $ 64,979   $ 62,022   $ 60,070   $ 62,016  
Provision for credit losses (1)   2,675   4,325   1,300   1,425   6,046  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   67,294   60,654   60,722   58,645   55,970  
Non-interest income:                      
Wealth management and trust services   10,346   10,931   10,795   10,771   10,099  
Deposit service charges   2,276   2,314   2,180   2,136   2,244  
Debit and credit card income   5,394   5,083   4,923   4,682   5,374  
Treasury management fees   2,675   2,939   2,825   2,625   2,531  
Mortgage banking income   781   1,112   1,017   948   823  
Loss on sale of securities   -   -   -   -   (44)  
Net investment product sales commissions and fees   991   915   800   865   860  
Bank owned life insurance   626   634   595   588   576  
Gain (loss) on sale of premises and equipment   (61)   (59)   20   -   (105)  
Other   479   928   500   656   2,059  
Total non-interest income   23,507   24,797   23,655   23,271   24,417  
Non-interest expenses:                      
Compensation   26,453   25,534   24,634   24,221   24,494  
Employee benefits   4,677   4,629   5,086   5,876   3,829  
Net occupancy and equipment   3,929   3,775   3,819   3,670   5,150  
Technology and communication   4,744   4,500   4,894   5,069   4,612  
Debit and credit card processing   1,860   1,845   1,811   1,746   1,719  
Marketing and business development   2,815   1,438   1,596   1,075   1,754  
Postage, printing and supplies   905   901   913   926   903  
Legal and professional   843   968   1,185   1,115   1,293  
FDIC insurance   1,171   1,095   1,161   1,112   1,060  
Capital and deposit based taxes   653   825   673   630   601  
Intangible amortization   1,330   1,052   1,051   1,052   1,167  
Amortization of investments in tax credit partnerships   -   -   -   -   324  
Other   2,277   1,890   2,286   2,469   3,107  
Total non-interest expenses   51,657   48,452   49,109   48,961   50,013  
Income before income tax expense   39,144   36,999   35,268   32,955   30,374  
Income tax expense   7,450   7,639   7,670   7,068   6,430  
Net income   $ 31,694   $ 29,360   $ 27,598   $ 25,887   $ 23,944  
                       
                       
Net income per share - Basic   $ 1.08   $ 1.00   $ 0.94   $ 0.89   $ 0.82  
Net income per share - Diluted   1.07   1.00   0.94   0.88   0.82  
Cash dividend declared per share   0.31   0.31   0.30   0.30   0.30  
                       
Weighted average shares - Basic   29,319   29,299   29,283   29,250   29,226  
Weighted average shares - Diluted   29,493   29,445   29,383   29,361   29,331  
                       
    Quarterly Comparison  
Balance Sheet Data   12/31/24   9/30/24   6/30/24   3/31/24   12/31/23  
                       
Cash and due from banks   $ 78,925   $ 108,825   $ 85,441   $ 71,676   $ 94,466  
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   212,095   144,241   118,910   88,547   171,493  
Mortgage loans held for sale   6,286   4,822   6,438   6,462   6,056  
Investment securities   1,360,285   1,236,744   1,342,354   1,379,212   1,471,016  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   21,603   29,419   31,462   24,675   16,236  
Loans   6,520,402   6,278,133   6,070,963   5,849,715   5,771,038  
Allowance for credit losses on loans   86,943   85,343   82,155   80,897   79,374  
Goodwill   194,074   194,074   194,074   194,074   194,074  
Total assets   8,863,419   8,437,280   8,315,325   8,123,128   8,170,102  
Non-interest bearing deposits   1,456,138   1,508,203   1,482,514   1,481,217   1,548,624  
Interest bearing deposits   5,710,263   5,217,870   5,086,724   5,127,863   5,122,124  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   162,967   149,852   152,948   162,528   152,991  
Federal funds purchased   6,525   6,442   10,029   9,961   12,852  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   300,000   325,000   400,000   200,000   200,000  
Subordinated debentures   26,806   26,806   26,806   26,806   26,740  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (91,151)   (75,273)   (94,980)   (95,054)   (92,798)  
Stockholders' equity   940,476   934,094   894,535   874,711   858,103  
                       
Total shares outstanding   29,431   29,414   29,388   29,393   29,329  
Book value per share (3)   $ 31.96   $ 31.76   $ 30.44   $ 29.76   $ 29.26  
Tangible common equity per share (3)   24.82   24.58   23.22   22.50   21.95  
Market value per share   71.61   61.99   49.67   48.91   51.49  
                       
Capital Ratios                      
Total stockholders' equity to total assets (3)   10.61%   11.07%   10.76%   10.77%   10.50%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)   8.44%   8.79%   8.42%   8.36%   8.09%  
Average stockholders' equity to average assets   10.76%   10.86%   10.65%   10.56%   10.07%  
Total risk-based capital   12.73%   12.73%   12.62%   12.69%   12.56%  
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital   11.17%   11.16%   11.07%   11.11%   11.04%  
Tier 1 risk-based capital   11.52%   11.52%   11.43%   11.49%   11.43%  
Leverage   9.94%   10.05%   9.95%   9.82%   9.62%  
                       
                       
Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. Financial Information (unaudited)                      
Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release                      
    Quarterly Comparison  
Average Balance Sheet Data   12/31/24   9/30/24   6/30/24   3/31/24   12/31/23  
                       
Federal funds sold and interest bearing due from banks   $ 251,209   $ 148,818   $ 158,512   $ 153,990   $ 258,950  
Mortgage loans held for sale   6,335   4,862   6,204   4,629   5,305  
Investment securities   1,436,748   1,424,815   1,491,865   1,578,401   1,618,799  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   23,475   31,193   29,735   21,121   20,519  
Loans   6,381,869   6,174,309   5,973,801   5,808,924   5,676,193  
Total interest earning assets   8,099,636   7,783,997   7,660,117   7,567,065   7,579,766  
Total assets   8,718,416   8,384,605   8,246,735   8,153,364   8,116,569  
Non-interest bearing deposits   1,492,624   1,510,515   1,515,708   1,500,602   1,663,962  
Interest bearing deposits   5,531,441   5,047,771   4,971,804   5,058,743   5,025,240  
Total deposits   7,024,065   6,558,286   6,487,512   6,559,345   6,689,202  
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase   148,414   156,865   147,327   164,979   130,148  
Federal funds purchased   6,508   8,480   10,127   10,161   13,606  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   300,000   461,141   441,484   274,451   205,435  
Subordinated debentures   26,806   26,806   26,806   26,794   26,706  
Total interest bearing liabilities   6,013,169   5,701,063   5,597,548   5,535,128   5,401,135  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (81,585)   (88,362)   (99,640)   (95,747)   (125,843)  
Total stockholders' equity   937,782   910,274   878,233   861,029   817,682  
                       
Performance Ratios                      
Annualized return on average assets (4)   1.45%   1.39%   1.35%   1.28%   1.17%  
Annualized return on average equity (4)   13.45%   12.83%   12.64%   12.09%   11.62%  
Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent   3.44%   3.33%   3.26%   3.20%   3.25%  
Non-interest income to total revenue, fully tax equivalent   25.12%   27.59%   27.58%   27.89%   28.22%  
Efficiency ratio, fully tax equivalent (2)   55.21%   53.92%   57.26%   58.68%   57.80%  
                       
Loans Segmentation                      
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied   $ 1,835,935   $ 1,686,448   $ 1,652,614   $ 1,609,483   $ 1,561,689  
Commercial real estate - owner occupied   1,002,853   949,538   943,013   931,973   907,424  
Commercial and industrial   1,438,654   1,379,293   1,356,970   1,293,696   1,307,128  
Residential real estate - owner occupied   805,080   783,337   749,870   723,234   708,893  
Residential real estate - non-owner occupied   382,744   381,051   365,846   360,958   358,715  
Construction and land development   623,005   674,918   586,820   532,183   531,324  
Home equity lines of credit   247,433   236,819   223,304   212,443   211,390  
Consumer   144,644   143,684   151,221   145,022   145,340  
Leases   15,514   16,760   17,258   16,619   15,503  
Credit cards   24,540   26,285   24,047   24,104   23,632  
Total loans and leases   $ 6,520,402   $ 6,278,133   $ 6,070,963   $ 5,849,715   $ 5,771,038  
                       
Deposit Segmentation                      
Interest bearing demand   $ 2,649,142   $ 2,361,192   $ 2,422,828   $ 2,414,118   $ 2,480,357  
Savings   419,355   420,772   429,095   436,501   438,834  
Money market   1,403,978   1,259,484   1,177,995   1,241,822   1,219,656  
Time deposits   1,237,788   1,176,422   1,056,806   1,035,422   983,277  
Non-Interest bearing deposits   1,456,138   1,508,203   1,482,514   1,481,217   1,548,624  
Total deposits   $ 7,166,401   $ 6,726,073   $ 6,569,238   $ 6,609,080   $ 6,670,748  
                       
Asset Quality Data                      
Non-accrual loans   $ 21,727   $ 16,288   $ 17,371   $ 13,984   $ 19,058  
Modifications to borrowers experiencing financial difficulty   -   -   -   -   -  
Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing   487   870   186   106   110  
Total non-performing loans   22,214   17,158   17,557   14,090   19,168  
Other real estate owned   10   10   10   10   10  
Total non-performing assets   $ 22,224   $ 17,168   $ 17,567   $ 14,100   $ 19,178  
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.34%   0.27%   0.29%   0.24%   0.33%  
Non-performing assets to total assets   0.25%   0.20%   0.21%   0.17%   0.23%  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans   1.33%   1.36%   1.35%   1.38%   1.38%  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to average loans   1.36%   1.38%   1.38%   1.39%   1.40%  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans   391%   497%   468%   574%   414%  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries   $ (625)   $ (1,137)   $ 183   $ 348   $ (4,472)  
Net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans (6)   -0.01%   -0.02%   0.00%   0.01%   -0.08%  
                       
Other Information                      
Total WM&T assets under management (in millions)   $ 7,066   $ 7,317   $ 7,479   $ 7,496   $ 7,160  
Full-time equivalent employees   1,080   1,068   1,051   1,062   1,075  
                       
(1) - Detail of Provision for credit losses follows:  
    Quarterly Comparison  
(in thousands)   12/31/24   9/30/24   6/30/24   3/31/24   12/31/23  
Provision for credit losses - loans   $ 2,225   $ 4,325   $ 1,075   $ 1,175   $ 5,771  
Provision for credit losses - off balance sheet exposures   450   -   225   250   275  
Total provision for credit losses   $ 2,675   $ 4,325   $ 1,300   $ 1,425   $ 6,046  
                       
(2) - The efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure, equals total non-interest expenses divided by the sum of net interest income (FTE) and non-interest income.  
    Quarterly Comparison  
(Dollars in thousands)   12/31/24   9/30/24   6/30/24   3/31/24   12/31/23  
Total non-interest expenses (a)   $ 51,657   $ 48,452   $ 49,109   $ 48,961   $ 50,013  
                       
Total net interest income, fully tax equivalent   $ 70,057   $ 65,064   $ 62,113   $ 60,167   $ 62,112  
Total non-interest income   23,507   24,797   23,655   23,271   24,417  
Total revenue - Non-GAAP (b)   93,564   89,861   85,768   83,438   86,529  
                       
Efficiency ratio - Non-GAAP (a/b)   55.21%   53.92%   57.26%   58.68%   57.80%  
                       
(3) - The following table provides a reconciliation of total stockholders’ equity in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity, a non-GAAP disclosure. Bancorp provides the tangible book value per share, a non-GAAP measure, in addition to those defined by banking regulators, because of its widespread use by investors as a means to evaluate capital adequacy:  
    Quarterly Comparison  
(In thousands, except per share data)   12/31/24   9/30/24   6/30/24   3/31/24   12/31/23  
Total stockholders' equity - GAAP (a)   $ 940,476   $ 934,094   $ 894,535   $ 874,711   $ 858,103  
Less: Goodwill   (194,074)   (194,074)   (194,074)   (194,074)   (194,074)  
Less: Core deposit and other intangibles   (15,818)   (17,149)   (18,201)   (19,252)   (20,304)  
Tangible common equity - Non-GAAP (c)   $ 730,584   $ 722,871   $ 682,260   $ 661,385   $ 643,725  
                       
Total assets - GAAP (b)   $ 8,863,419   $ 8,437,280   $ 8,315,325   $ 8,123,128   $ 8,170,102  
Less: Goodwill   (194,074)   (194,074)   (194,074)   (194,074)   (194,074)  
Less: Core deposit and other intangibles   (15,818)   (17,149)   (18,201)   (19,252)   (20,304)  
Tangible assets - Non-GAAP (d)   $ 8,653,527   $ 8,226,057   $ 8,103,050   $ 7,909,802   $ 7,955,724  
                       
Total stockholders' equity to total assets - GAAP (a/b)   10.61%   11.07%   10.76%   10.77%   10.50%  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (c/d)   8.44%   8.79%   8.42%   8.36%   8.09%  
                       
Total shares outstanding (e)   29,431   29,414   29,388   29,393   29,329  
                       
Book value per share - GAAP (a/e)   $ 31.96   $ 31.76   $ 30.44   $ 29.76   $ 29.26  
Tangible common equity per share - Non-GAAP (c/e)   24.82   24.58   23.22   22.50   21.95  
                       
(4) - Return on average assets equals net income divided by total average assets, annualized to reflect a full year return on average assets. Similarly, return on average equity equals net income divided by total average equity, annualized to reflect a full year return on average equity.  
                       
(5) - Interest income on a FTE basis includes the additional amount of interest income that would have been earned if investments in certain tax-exempt interest earning assets had been made in assets subject to federal, state and local taxes yielding the same after-tax income. Interest income, yields and ratios on a FTE basis are considered non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes net interest income on a FTE basis provides an insightful picture of the interest margin for comparison purposes. The FTE basis also allows management to assess the comparability of revenue arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. The FTE basis assumes a federal corporate income tax rate of 21%.  
                       
(6) - Quarterly net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans ratios are not annualized.  



