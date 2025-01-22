IVOS Medical Announces BOSS G4™ Video Laryngoscope Sheath Designed to Improve Intubation Safety in High-Risk Patients

Innovative Device Provides Clear Vision, Maintains Continuous Oxygen Delivery, and Clears Aspirate and Debris During Intubation

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IVOS Medical, Inc., a startup medical device company specializing in airway management, today announced the development of its BOSS G4™, an economical, single-use video laryngoscope sheath designed to enhance intubation safety, particularly for high-risk patients in emergency or soiled intubations. The BOSS G4 is compatible with existing video laryngoscope platforms and incorporates novel features to help maintain clear vision and provide continual oxygen delivery during intubation. IVOS Medical is initiating commercialization for the BOSS G4 and continuing product refinements, targeting market entry in 2026.

“Our BOSS G4 is designed to empower healthcare providers and first responders, and to raise the standard of care in intubation by improving outcomes in emergency intubation situations,” said Gabriel Punsalan, CRNA, MS, CEO and Co-Founder of IVOS Medical, Inc.

About the IVOS BOSS G4™

The integrated IVOS BOSS (Breathing Optimization and Suction System) enables continuous suction by accommodating various suction methods, effectively clearing aspirate and debris from the esophagus and trachea. Additionally, the sheath offers independent oxygen delivery, ensuring a clear tracheal view for precise tube placement and improved first-pass success rates. By minimizing the time patients go without oxygen, it improves both the safety and success rates of critical interventions—particularly vital in emergency, perioperative, and intensive care settings, where achieving first-pass intubation success is paramount.

About IVOS Medical

IVOS Medical is a medical device company committed to advancing airway management technology, particularly for challenging intubations. Its flagship product, the patent-pending Breathing Optimization and Suction System (BOSS™) G4™, enhances critical intubation success through video laryngoscopy. Founded by clinicians with extensive experience in airway management, the company addresses the significant challenges health care providers face during critical and emergency intubations. Supported by over $2 million in non-dilutive NIH SBIR funding and exclusively licensed from UC Irvine, IVOS Medical remains focused on elevating patient safety and healthcare efficiency through better intubation tools. For more information, visit www.ivosmedical.com or email info@Ivosmedical.com.

The IVOS BOSS G4 is a trademark of IVOS MEDICAL, Inc. All other product or service names are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact Joe Waldygo TopSpin Communications E: joe@topspinpr.com C: 480-363-8774 Company Contact Gabriel Punsalan, CEO & Co-Founder P: 949-357-0369 E: info@ivosmedical.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.