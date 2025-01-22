Perspective Therapeutics to Discuss Data on [212Pb]VMT-α-NET to be Presented at the ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium on January 24, 2025

SEATTLE, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. ("Perspective" or the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body, today announced that an abstract on updated interim results from the Company-sponsored Phase 1/2a trial of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET (NCT05636618) has been accepted as a poster presentation at the ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO-GI) taking place on January 23-25, 2025 in San Francisco, CA.

The poster presentation entitled "Interim Safety and Efficacy data of [212Pb]VMT-α-NET in Somatostatin Receptor 2 (SSTR2) Expressing Neuroendocrine Tumors (NETs)” will be presented as a part of the session “Poster Session B: Cancers of the Pancreas, Small Bowel, and Hepatobiliary Tract” taking place on Friday, January 24, 2025 (Poster Bd #: F11) at the ASCO-GI symposium.

Perspective will webcast a conference call on Friday, January 24, 2025 at 8:00 am ET to discuss data to be presented at the ASCO-GI symposium. Webcast details will be available on the Events page of the Company's website in advance of the call. The lead investigator of the study, Richard L. Wahl, MD (Professor of Radiology, Mallinckrodt Institute of Radiology at Washington University School of Medicine) will participate, along with members of Perspective’s management team. A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentation.

Initial results from this study were previously presented with a data cut-off date of October 31, 2024.

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., is a radiopharmaceutical development company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company has proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha emitting isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting moeities. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting moeities which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity.

The Company's melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs have entered Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary 212Pb generator to secure key isotopes for clinical trial and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "estimate," "believe," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements concerning, among other things, the Company's ability to pioneer advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body; the Company's ability to make progress in developing treatments for neuroendocrine tumors; the Company's ability to provide targeted and effective treatment options for cancer patients; the ability of the Company's proprietary technology utilizing the alpha emitting isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting moeities; the Company's prediction that complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate certain targeting moeities provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes; the Company's belief that its "theranostic" approach enables the ability to see a specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity; the Company's ability to develop a proprietary 212Pb generator to secure key isotopes for clinical trial and commercial operations; the Company's clinical development plans and the expected timing thereof; the Company's expectations, beliefs, intentions, and strategies regarding the future; the Company's intentions to improve important aspects of care in cancer treatment; and other statements that are not historical fact.

The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the results described in or implied by the forward-looking statements. Certain factors that may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in the Company's other filings with the SEC, and in the Company's future reports to be filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of this date. Unless required to do so by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Media and Investor Relations Contacts: Perspective Therapeutics IR: Annie J. Cheng, CFA ir@perspectivetherapeutics.com Russo Partners, LLC Nic Johnson PerspectiveIR@russopr.com

