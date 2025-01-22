Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,463 in the last 365 days.

Flowers Foods to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Thomasville, Ga, Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --                           

Flowers Foods to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on Friday, February 7, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The company will host a live question and answer webcast at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. Access to the webcast, along with the press release, pre-recorded remarks by management with accompanying transcript, and supporting slide presentation, will be available and archived at investors.flowersfoods.com.

About Flowers Foods

Headquartered in Thomasville, Ga., Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE: FLO) is one of the largest producers of packaged bakery foods in the United States with 2023 sales of $5.1 billion. Flowers operates bakeries across the country that produce a wide range of bakery products. Among the company’s top brands are Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, and Tastykake. Learn more at www.flowersfoods.com.

Investor Contact: Eric Jacobson, InvestorRelations@flocorp.com
Media Inquiries: flowersfoods.com/contact 


eric.jacobson@flocorp.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Flowers Foods to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more