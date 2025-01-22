Isobutylene Oxide (IBO) Market Size is Expected to Hit US$ 36,083.8 Million, with 4.3% CAGR by 2034 | Fact.MR Analysis

Isobutylene oxide (IBO) poised for significant market share gain

Rockville, MD , Jan. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Isobutylene Oxide (IBO) Market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 23,627.2 million in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period of (2024 to 2034).

Isobutylene oxide is one of the most crucial chemical intermediates found utilized in a wide range of industrial applications, especially in specialty chemicals, fuel additives, and various agricultural products. The demand for this chemical holds good growth potential due to increasing demand from downstream industries and improving manufacturing technologies. Demand for this chemical is largely driven by industry growth, increased emphasis on fuel efficiency, and stringent environmental regulations worldwide.

The Asia Pacific region accounts for the major market share in this area, China serves as a particularly notable production and consumption center because of its massive chemical manufacturing base and expanding industrial undertakings. North America and Europe hold sizeable shares because of the development of more mature chemical industries and increased specialty chemicals demand.

The market will benefit from new uses emerging, an increase in demand for fuel additives in developing economies, and an increasing concern for more sustainable chemical alternatives. Fluctuations in the prices of raw materials and strict environmental regulations remain a constraint to the dynamics of market growth. Further industry shifts toward more environmentally friendly production processes and products will determine the future course of growth and innovation strategy in the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:

The global isobutylene oxide market is projected to grow at 4.3% CAGR and reach US$ 36,083.8 million by 2034

CAGR and reach by 2034 The market created an opportunity of US$ 12,456.65 million between 2024 to 2034

between 2024 to 2034 East Asia is a prominent region that is estimated to hold a market share of 36.0% in 2024

in 2024 Chemical intermediates under application segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 1,917.7 million between 2024 and 2034

creating an absolute $ opportunity of between 2024 and 2034 North America and East Asia are expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 5,577.9 million collectively



"The Isobutylene oxide market demonstrates steady growth potential, supported by expanding applications in chemical intermediates and fuel additives. Rising demand from emerging economies and technological advancements in production processes indicate positive market trajectory”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Isobutylene Oxide (IBO) Market:

BASF SE; LyondellBasell Industries; Dow Chemical Company; Evonik Industries; TCI Chemicals; Eastman Chemical Company; Huntsman Corporation; INEOS Group; Mitsui Chemicals; Sumitomo Chemical; Other Prominent Players

Sumitomo Chemical. These companies are dedicated to R&D investments to address industry-specific challenges and deliver tailored solutions that enhance competitiveness and customer satisfaction.

In 2023, ARKEMA expanded their intermediates portfolio that includes IBO production capabilities at their Rotterdam facility.



Isobutylene Oxide (IBO) Industry News:

In November 2023, BASF SE invested in IBO capacity development at its Verbund plant for speciality chemical intermediates.

LyondellBasell reported growth in their oxidation products, including IBO, in February 2023, citing increased market demand for chemical intermediates.

More Valuable Insights on Offer:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global isobutylene oxide (IBO) market, presenting historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of By Application (Chemical Intermediates, Fuel Additives , Antioxidants, Agricultural Chemicals, Others), By End-Users (Chemical manufacturers, Industrial processors, Oil & gas companies, Fuel manufacturers, Polymer industry, Rubber manufacturers, Food industry, Agrochemical companies, Fertilizer manufacturers), By Grade(Industrial Grade, Technical Grade , Research Grade)across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia, and Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

