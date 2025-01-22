[Latest] Global Self-Priming Pump Market Size/Share Worth USD 38.86 Billion by 2033 at a 5.01% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Self-Priming Pump Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 23.96 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 25.27 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 38.86 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.01% between 2024 and 2033. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are ANDRITZ, Azcue Pumps S.A., BBA Pumps, Calpeda, Crane pumps & systems, Flowserve, Grundfos, KSB, Lowara (Xylem), Schlumberger, Weir Group, Kirlosker Brothers, EDUR Pumpenfabrik Eduard Redlien GmbH & Co. KG, and others.

Self-Priming Pump Market Size, Trends and Insights By Operation Type (Electric, Diesel, Others), By Material Type (Cast Iron, Stainless Steel, Steel, Alloy Steel, Bronze, Others), By Design Type (Single Stage, Multi-stage), By Application (Chemical & Petrochemical, Refinery, Food and beverages, Water and Wastewater, Dewatering, Irrigation, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Self-Priming Pump Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 23.96 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 25.27 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 38.86 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 5.01% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.”

Self-Priming Pump Market: Overview

Presently, with the investment of various governments and organizations across the globe in infrastructure, there has been a huge demand for efficient self-priming pumps that can handle large volumes of liquid, including solids-laden fluids.

With energy efficiency being very high in scope as far as demand is concerned, industries are moving more toward sustainability and cost-cutting measures; thereby, the demand for saving energy pumps will surge ahead in this direction.

Its rapid development in innovative technologies – remote monitoring and predictive maintenance through IoT-enabled pumps – has newly opened opportunities for manufacturers to provide value-added services to optimize the process in operation, with far fewer instances of downtime than was ever possible across industries.

Self-Priming Pump Market: Growth Factors and Dynamics

The Self-Priming Pump Market Presents Significant Growth Opportunities Due to Several Factors.

Growing Infrastructure Development: The speed of fast urbanization, as well as the massive scale at which infrastructure developmental projects are growing, particularly in developing economies, hugely uplifts the demand for self-priming pumps. Self-priming pumps have become vital in water supply, sewage treatments, and stormwater management, which are key aspects of urban infrastructure.

Growing Need for Agriculture: In terms of irrigation, the agriculture sector must have a well-planned and devised irrigation system. As growth in food demand puts this particular water need at higher risk, self-priming pumps are considerably used for irrigation in regions with highly unforeseen rainfall.

Industrialization and Growth of Major Industries: Large-scale primary industries like oil and gas, chemical processing, mining, and construction require rugged and reliable pump solutions in various fluid handling applications. Given the robustness and versatility of these services, self-priming pumps would be in good service in such industries and thus would drive large-scale industrialization in most parts of the world.

Technological Development: Here lies great potential for harnessing the extraction of operational efficiencies in innovative technologies like IoT-enabled self-priming pumps. Thus, technological solutions, for example, in pumps, achieving high-performance operations with low maintenance downtime and improved equipment life cycles, will help kick growth in the market.

Self-Priming Pump market: Product launch

In February 2023, Atlas Copco launched its innovative, flexible variety of electric self-priming dewatering pumps for an extensive range of uses. According to the company, this flexible solution is preferably suitable for numerous uses such as dewatering in mining, sewage bypass, and city construction assignments with admission to a power source.

In September 2021, KBL (Kirloskar Brothers Limited), a pump manufacturing company, launched its new Self-Priming (SP) coupled pump set with indigenously and innovative advanced KBL to make IE5 motor ultra-premium proficient.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 25.27 Billion Projected Market Size in 2033 USD 38.86 Billion Market Size in 2023 USD 23.96 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 5.01% CAGR Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Key Segment By Operation Type, Material Type, Design Type, Application and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your research requirements.

Self-Priming Pump Market: COVID-19 Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had mixed impacts on the global Self-Priming Pump market because the supply chains have been affected, and it has been a cause bringing down industrial activities in most oil & gas, construction, and chemical processing industries, which led to a delay in their productions, and then low in demand.

Economic uncertainty halted various infrastructure projects, thus leading to low pump sales. Despite this, essential services like water supply and wastewater management remained in demand, wherein public health measures are still sanitarily oriented. This enabled the demand for self-priming pumps for municipal applications to carry on.

The pandemic also stimulated the uptake of innovative and automated pump technologies that involve remote monitoring as different industries look forward to minimalist on-site activities. All in all, while the market may have suffered a temporary setback in terms of growth, an increased focus on essential services and technological advances gave stability and new bases for expansion.

Self-Priming Pump Market – Regional Analysis

The Self-Priming Pump market is segmented across several key regions, each presenting distinct opportunities and trends:

North America: North America is a massive market for self-priming pumps due to the presence of most industries including oil & gas, chemical processing, and water management. In addition, in the region, the infrastructure is advanced, and there is also a focus on sustainability, which is why investments are increasingly being made in more efficient water and wastewater management systems. This propels, in turn, the demand for self-priming pumps. Besides these, other vital applications in North America include self-priming pumps applied in the irrigation sector to help fulfill the agricultural demand for more judicious use of water.

Europe: The European market is already developed, with strict regulations concerning environmental sustainability and energy efficiency. The commitment of the European Union to a low-carbon economy and renewable energies has favored innovative solutions in pump technologies. The food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries are adopting self-priming pumps in their plants. Additionally, several upgrading programs for aged water infrastructures in most European countries will also drive demand for the pumps.

APAC: The APAC will emerge as a significant contributor to growth in the self-priming pump market due to rapid industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructural development across China, India, and Japan. The rapidly growing population in this region fuels demand for water supply and wastewater management services where self-priming pumps are increasingly utilized. Besides these, the agricultural sector in the Asia Pacific region relies heavily on self-priming pumps because irrigation is necessary, which has to be done judiciously owing to the shortage and efficient water management by farmers.

LAMEA: The LAMEA region represents a fragmented landscape in the self-priming pump market. Latin America, experiencing rising investments in mining, agriculture, and infrastructural development, drives stringent demand for secure pumping services. Brazil and Argentina have more agricultural activities, thus demanding self-priming pumps for irrigation-related applications. In the Middle East and Africa, there is a shortage of water, along with a need for better water management, which acts as a significant driver for the operation of self-priming pumps. The oil and gas industry in the region is also growing and requires these kinds of pumps for several applications.

Browse the full “Self-Priming Pump Market Size, Trends and Insights By Operation Type (Electric, Diesel, Others), By Material Type (Cast Iron, Stainless Steel, Steel, Alloy Steel, Bronze, Others), By Design Type (Single Stage, Multi-stage), By Application (Chemical & Petrochemical, Refinery, Food and beverages, Water and Wastewater, Dewatering, Irrigation, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2024–2033” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/self-priming-pump-market/





List of the prominent players in the Self-Priming Pump Market:

ANDRITZ

Azcue Pumps S.A.

BBA Pumps

Calpeda

Crane pumps & systems

Flowserve

Grundfos

KSB

Lowara (Xylem)

Schlumberger

Weir Group

Kirloskar Brothers

EDUR Pumpenfabrik Eduard Redlien GmbH & Co. KG

Others

The Self-Priming Pump Market is segmented as follows:

By Operation Type

Electric

Diesel

Others

By Material Type

Cast Iron

Stainless Steel

Steel

Alloy Steel

Bronze

Others

By Design Type

Single Stage

Multi-Stage

By Application

Chemical & Petrochemical

Refinery

Food and beverages

Water and Wastewater

Dewatering

Irrigation

Others

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

