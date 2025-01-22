Gifts Retailing Market to Skyrocket to 2088.61 Billion by 2034 at 10.8% CAGR, Driven By Popularity of Personalized Gifts

Gifts Retailing Market

Gifts Retailing Market Research Report By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Target Audience, By Occasion, By Price Range and By Regional

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝐆𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰In 2024, Gifts Retailing Market Size was projected to be worth 747.60 billion USD.By 2034, the gifts retailing market is projected to have grown from 828.49 billion USD in 2025 to 2088.61 billion USD. During the projection period (2025-2034), the gifts retailing market's compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is anticipated to be approximately 10.8%.Diverse Product Segments Catering to Varied PreferencesThe product type segment within the gifts retailing market is a vibrant reflection of consumer demand for personalization, luxury, and innovative gifting solutions. Traditional gifts remain a cornerstone, appealing to consumers who value classic, timeless options. On the other hand, personalized gifts, such as custom photo frames, engraved jewelry, and tailored keepsakes, continue to gain momentum as they foster emotional connections and cater to unique preferences.Experiential gifts are witnessing an unprecedented surge in popularity, with experiences such as spa treatments, concert tickets, and adventure packages appealing to the millennial and Gen Z demographics. Additionally, digital gifts like e-gift cards and subscription services offer convenience, particularly for last-minute gifting. Meanwhile, the rising affluence of consumers is driving the growth of the luxury gifts segment, encompassing high-end jewelry, premium wines, designer accessories, and exclusive artworks."𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲" - 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐢𝐟𝐭𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞• American Greetings• Waterford Crystal• Mattel• Hasbro• Signet Jewelers• Swarovski• Richemont• Pandora Jewelry• LVMH• Tiffany Co.• Starbucks• Lenox• Nike• Kering• Hallmark𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥𝐬: 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐡𝐢𝐟𝐭 𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐄-𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞The report highlights the growing significance of distribution channels, which include brick-and-mortar stores, e-commerce marketplaces, specialty gift shops, department stores, and online gift cards. While physical retail stores continue to play a pivotal role in the gifting ecosystem, particularly for consumers seeking in-store experiences and personal assistance, the dominance of e-commerce is reshaping the market landscape.Online platforms have emerged as the preferred shopping destination for gifts, offering convenience, competitive pricing, and an extensive range of products. The increasing integration of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven personalization tools in e-commerce platforms further enhances the online shopping experience. Specialty gift shops and department stores are also focusing on creating curated collections to cater to niche markets, while the popularity of digital gift cards is simplifying the gifting process for both individual and corporate customers.𝐓𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐀𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞: 𝐀 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐡The gifts retailing market serves a wide array of target audiences, including individuals, corporates, non-profit organizations, event planners, and gift basket companies. Individual consumers continue to dominate the market, with gifting being an integral part of social interactions, celebrations, and personal expressions of gratitude.The corporate gifting segment is expanding rapidly, as businesses increasingly leverage gifts to foster client relationships, reward employees, and enhance brand visibility. Non-profit organizations and event planners are also major contributors to the market, as they rely on gifts to build goodwill and engage stakeholders. Gift basket companies are capitalizing on the demand for thoughtfully curated and bundled gift options, appealing to both personal and professional audiences."𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰" - 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐢𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐬:𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐨𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐎𝐜𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬The occasion-based segmentation of the gifts retailing market reveals significant demand during birthdays, anniversaries, holidays, weddings, and other special occasions. Birthdays and anniversaries remain among the most celebrated events globally, driving the purchase of both traditional and experiential gifts. Holidays, including Christmas, Diwali, and Chinese New Year, represent peak gifting seasons, with retailers launching seasonal promotions and exclusive collections to attract consumers.Weddings are another key driver of the gifts market, with a strong focus on luxury items, personalized keepsakes, and practical household goods. The "other special occasions" category, which includes graduations, retirements, and baby showers, also contributes significantly to market growth, reflecting the diversity of consumer gifting behaviors.𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞: 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧The report's analysis of the price range segment indicates a broad spectrum of consumer spending habits, with categories ranging from $0-$25, $25-$50, $50-$100, $100-$250, to $250 and above. The affordability of gifts in the $0-$25 range ensures inclusivity, catering to budget-conscious shoppers and younger consumers. Mid-range categories, such as $25-$50 and $50-$100, remain popular for their balance between quality and affordability.At the premium end, gifts priced at $100-$250 and $250 and above are witnessing increased demand, driven by the growing preference for luxury and high-quality products. These segments are particularly popular among affluent consumers and in the corporate gifting sector, where premium gifts are used to convey prestige and exclusivity.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭The global gifts retailing market spans key regions, including North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America remains a dominant player, fueled by high disposable incomes, a robust culture of gifting, and the widespread adoption of e-commerce. Europe follows closely, with a strong emphasis on luxury and experiential gifts, particularly in markets such as the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.In the Asia Pacific region, rapid urbanization, rising middle-class incomes, and cultural festivals are driving significant growth in the gifts market. Countries like China, India, and Japan are key contributors, with a growing demand for personalized and digital gifting solutions. South America and the Middle East & Africa are emerging markets, characterized by increasing consumer awareness, expanding retail networks, and the influence of global gifting trends."𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭" - 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭'𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬, 𝐬𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐛𝐲 𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬Several factors are propelling the growth of the gifts retailing market. The rise of digital transformation in retail, coupled with the increasing penetration of smartphones and internet connectivity, has revolutionized how consumers discover and purchase gifts. Additionally, the growing emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly gifting is shaping consumer preferences, with brands offering environmentally conscious packaging and products.Corporate gifting is evolving as a strategic tool for relationship-building, driving demand for high-quality and customizable gift options. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and virtual reality in retail platforms is enhancing the personalization and interactivity of the gifting experience, creating new avenues for market players to differentiate themselves.𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤: 𝐀 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞As the global gifts retailing market continues to expand, stakeholders across the value chain—retailers, manufacturers, distributors, and technology providers—have immense opportunities to innovate and capture market share. By aligning with consumer preferences, embracing digital advancements, and catering to diverse occasions and target audiences, market players can secure a competitive edge.EXECUTIVE SUMMARYMARKET INTRODUCTIONRESEARCH METHODOLOGYMARKET DYNAMICSMARKET FACTOR ANALYSIS….Discover more Research Reports on 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫-𝐚𝐧𝐝-𝐑𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 , by Market Research Future:𝐆𝐚𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐𝐇𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐓𝐞𝐱𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐁𝐞𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐚𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐫𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐓𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞:Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐔𝐬:Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited)99 Hudson Street, 5Th FloorNew York, NY 10013United States of America+1 628 258 0071 (US)+44 2035 002 764 (UK)Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.comWebsite: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.