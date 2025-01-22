Life in Transition - The Search for Alternative, Interim Living Solutions in LA

Villa Carlotta, a restored landmark building in Hollywood's Franklin Village, hosts guest residents in fully furnished apartments for mid-term stays of 30 days or longer. Artfully restored with a modern, eclectic design, The James is among the CGI+ trio of extended-stay properties in LA. Gidi Cohen, Founder & CEO, CGI+ Real Estate Investments (“CGI+")

Owner of Premium Extended-Stay Properties Wants to Help Locals Stay in the City

Amidst limited housing options and inflated lease costs in LA, fully furnished, extended-stay properties are a crucial, interim living solution for those displaced by the recent fires.” — Gidi Cohen, CGI+ Real Estate Investments

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the first hours and days of the Los Angeles fires, Angelenos who evacuated or fled homes immediately sought family, friends and SoCal’s hotels for safe refuge; some left the city altogether. However, lodging with relatives or at per-night hotels quickly becomes unsustainable and costly. While charting their next chapter amidst tragedy and loss, many displaced couples, families and individuals seek the financial and emotional breathing room of quality, extended-stay living.Gidi Cohen, founder and CEO of LA-based CGI+ Real Estate Investments (“CGI+") and affiliate CGI+ Hospitality, owns and manages three upscale, residential hotel-style properties in the city with fully-furnished units for flexible, mid-term stays of 30 days or longer. In the complicated aftermath of the fires, these accommodations are filling needs he never imagined. Ten years ago, the real estate entrepreneur embarked on this niche of the extended-stay segment, envisioning an ever-expanding base of consumers in transitional phases of their lives, both professionally and personally. Today, sense of urgency has come to define this market in Los Angeles, spurring demand for Cohen’s Villa Carlotta and The James in Hollywood and 888 Hilgard in Westwood, adjacent to UCLA’s campus and hospital complex.- Consumers need viable “right-now” solutions that feel more like home with privacy, without the cookie cutter, transient feel of a hotel and awkwardness of staying with others.- For the time being, they crave to be free of long-term financial obligations, including the predicaments of securing a mortgage and insurance.- Turn-key, fully furnished and pet-friendly, these upscale extended-stay apartments provide guests with a temporary, convenient base of stability and security, with many comforts and amenities.“With drastically reduced housing options and inflated lease costs around the city, our high quality, extended-stay apartments support displaced residents with interim living alternatives, at a time when they and their livelihoods are experiencing significant upheaval,” said Cohen. " This is an ideal option for those who want to remain in the area near their extended families, communities and workplaces. They need a place to stay for four weeks or longer while figuring out next steps and remapping their worlds," he continued.About CGI+ Hospitality CollectionA trio of pet-friendly properties for upscale, extended-stay living in distinctive styles, featuring spacious, fully furnished units with modern kitchens, linens and towels; concierge services commensurate with high-end hotels, as well as housekeeping scheduled at guest preference.- Villa Carlotta in Hollywood's Franklin Village- The James in the heart of Hollywood's entertainment district- 888 Hilgard adjacent to the UCLA campus and hospital complex and near major employers in Westwood and Century City (currently full with vacancies expected within 30 days)About CGI+ Real Estate InvestmentsFounded in 2013 by Gidi Cohen, CGI+ Real Estate Investments is a real estate investment and development firm that strives to capitalize on overlooked opportunities to reposition and elevate underperforming assets. The company’s diverse portfolio has grown to include niche segments such as upscale, extended-stay properties that offer unique life-in-transition living experiences, with projects located in California, New York, Atlanta and Florida.

