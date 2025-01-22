News Release 2025-01 Tax Filing Tips – Department of Taxation

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

TAX FILING TIPS FOR THE 2025 TAX SEASON

April 21 is the Deadline to File Individual Income Tax Returns

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 21, 2025

News Release 2025-01

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Taxation (DOTAX) announced that tax season has officially begun and is providing the following information to inform taxpayers on ways to avoid unnecessary delays and frustration during the filing process.

Start Preparing

Start gathering and organizing your tax records, such as Form W-2 or HW-2, Wage and Tax Statement, Form 1099-G, Certain Government Payments (i.e.: unemployment compensation), and Form 1099-K (payments for goods or services), so you have enough time to obtain all forms and documents needed to accurately complete and file your income tax return by the filing deadline, which is Monday, April 21, 2025.

DOTAX reminds taxpayers that most income is taxable, even if a 1099 form was not received. This includes income from the gig economy (income earned though an app or digital platform, such as driving for ride-share services, delivering food, running errands, or completing tasks, renting out property, or providing other freelance jobs), and digital assets.

File Early

Note: The federal Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tax season will open on Monday, January 27, 2025, and the filing deadline for tax returns or application for an extension to file is Tuesday, April 15, 2025.

Filing early is also the best way to prevent cybercriminals from stealing your refund. If you have been a victim of identity theft, or would like to take advantage of additional protection measures, you may enroll in DOTAX’s ID Theft Protection Program by visiting Hawaiʻi Tax Online at https://hitax.hawaii.gov. Those enrolled in the program will be notified when an income tax return is filed with your name and social security number, and you will be asked to verify that you filed the tax return.

File Electronically

Please note that compared to paper filing, e-filing improves accuracy, provides verification that your tax return was filed and processes faster so that tax refunds are delivered to you quicker. There are now more ways than ever to conveniently e-file your return. In addition to the many fee-based commercial tax preparation software options, taxpayers can also file Form N-11 (Individual Income Tax Return for Resident) for free directly with DOTAX using Hawaiʻi Tax Online at https://hitax.hawaii.gov .

Use Direct Deposit

Using direct deposit is the quickest and safest way to receive your refund. Processing times are longer for taxpayers who choose to receive their refunds by check.

Check for Accuracy and Errors

Avoid processing delays, adjustments to your return and additional correspondence from DOTAX by making sure all social security numbers are correct, the appropriate filing status is selected, attaching required forms and your income statements (HW-2s/W-2s, 1099-G, 1099-K), and signing your return.

Check Your Refund Status

You may check the status of your income tax return filing by visiting DOTAX’s website at https://tax.hawaii.gov and click on “Check Your Refund Status.” You will need your Social Security Number or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number and the exact refund amount claimed, as shown on your tax return.

For More Help

DOTAX has a “Frequently Asked Questions” (FAQs) page that can be accessed at https://tax.hawaii.gov/faq/. If you are unable to resolve an issue after reading form instructions and searching the DOTAX website, Taxpayer Services agents are available by phone at 808-587-4242 Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

