Sandfire America Announces New Board Member

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Mont., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sandfire Resources America Inc. ("Sandfire America" or the "Company") announces that Gemma Tually has been appointed to the Sandfire America Board of Directors effective immediately. This occurs in conjunction with Victoria Twiss stepping down from her seat on the Board.

Ms. Tually is the Chief Legal & Compliance Officer for Sandfire Resources Ltd. (Australia); 86.9% owner of Sandfire America’s outstanding shares. Ms. Tually is a qualified solicitor with more than 20 years of legal experience working across areas including mining, dispute resolution, international trade and transport, finance, and corporate law.

The Company welcomes Ms. Tually to the SFR Board and extends its sincere thanks to Ms. Twiss for her contributions to the Board during her tenure.

Contact Information:

Sandfire Resources America Inc.

Nancy Schlepp, VP of Communications and Government Relations

Mobile: 406-224-8180

Office: 406-547-3466

Email: nschlepp@sandfireamerica.com

