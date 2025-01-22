26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Announces a Code Green Severe Weather Alert for Court Operations on January 22, 2025

The Mecklenburg County Courts have declared a CODE GREEN – SEVERE WEATHER and will operate according to the 26th Judicial District Inclement Weather Policy. Due to inclement weather, all court sessions scheduled for WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22, 2025, are cancelled.

The Mecklenburg County Courthouse will be closed to the public. The Clerk of Superior Court’s Office will have an alternate site for filings and payments available at the Magistrate's Office located at 801 East Fourth Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM, unless it is unsafe to do so.

All jurors scheduled to report for their first day of service on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, have been excused and should not report to the courthouse. All jurors currently serving on trials should report at the time communicated by the presiding judge or courtroom deputy on Thursday, January 23, 2025, unless notified otherwise.

Stay tuned to local news outlets for updates. You can also check our website at www.NCcourts.gov or call the Mecklenburg County Courthouse Emergency Information line at 704-686-0289.

