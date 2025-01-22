Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating L&W, Unisys, and MediaAlpha and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW), Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS), and MediaAlpha Inc (NYSE: MAX). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

In February 2024, Aristocrat Technologies ("Aristocrat") sued L&W in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nevada, alleging that L&W's "Dragon Train" series of slot machines bears similarities to Aristocrat's own "Dragon Link" series and questioning the role of two former Aristocrat designers in developing "Dragon Train". On September 23, 2024, the court entered an order enjoining L&W from "any continued or planned sale, leasing, or other commercialization of Dragon Train", finding a high likelihood that Aristocrat would prevail on the merits of its lawsuit. On this news, L&W's stock price fell $21.97 per share, or 19.5%, to close at $90.71 per share on September 24, 2024.

For more information on the L&W investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/LNW

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS)

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Unisys is the subject of an SEC announcement on October 22, 2024, in which the agency outlined charges against four companies for “making materially misleading disclosures regarding cybersecurity risks and intrusions.” Based on this information, shares of Unisys fell by more than 8.6% on the same day.

For more information on the Unisys investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/UIS

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX)

Shares of MediaAlpha fell 29% after reports indicated the FTC may file a complaint against the company for alleged violations related to advertising, marketing, and data practices related to MediaAlpha’s Health Insurance segment. This follows earlier reporting about potential wrongdoing in the company's Health Insurance segment.

For more information on the MediaAlpha investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/MAX

