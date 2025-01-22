Submit Release
Shaheed Fleming, of Fairbanks, Found Guilty of Sexually Abusing Three Teens

January 21, 2025

(Fairbanks, AK) â€“ Today, a Fairbanks jury found 25-year-old Shaheed Fleming guilty of 23 counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor and other exploitation, involving three different victims. He was acquitted of one count of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree, involving a fourth victim.

In 2021, Fleming sexually abused a 13-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl, and a 15-year-old girl. With the verdicts of guilty, the jury rejected his defense of reasonable mistake of age.

Fleming remains in the custody of the Department of Corrections, held without bail due to the nature of his convictions, pending a sentencing hearing that has been scheduled for June 20, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Fleming faces:

  • a sentence of 15 to 30 years on the charge of Unlawful Exploitation of a Minor
  • a sentence of 5 to 15 years on each of the 14 counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Second Degree,
  • a sentence of 2 to 12 years on each of the four counts of Sexual Abuse of a Minor in the Third Degree, and the three counts of Possession of Child Pornography, and the count of Distribution of Indecent Materials to Minors.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Kathryn Mason. This case was investigated by the Alaska State Troopers.

CONTACT: District Attorney Joe Dallaire at 907-451-5970 or joe.dallaire@alaska.gov

# # #

Department Media Contacts: Communications Director Patty Sullivan at patty.sullivan@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6368. Information Officer Sam Curtis at sam.curtis@alaska.gov or (907) 269-6269.

