Chairman Comer Announces Republican Subcommittee Assignments

WASHINGTON— House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced the Republican subcommittee assignments for the 119th Congress. These assignments will be formally ratified during the next hearing of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation Nancy Mace (SC), Chairwoman Glenn Grothman (WI) Pat Fallon (TX) Eli Crane (AZ) John McGuire (VA) Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs Eric Burlison (MO), Chairman Gary Palmer (AL) Clay Higgins (LA) Byron Donalds (FL) Scott Perry (PA) Lauren Boebert (CO) Subcommittee on Government Operations Pete Sessions (TX), Chairman Virginia Foxx (NC) Gary Palmer (AL) Tim Burchett (TN) Brian Jack (GA) Brandon Gill (TX) Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services Glenn Grothman (WI), Chairman Paul Gosar (AZ) Pete Sessions (TX) Anna Pauline Luna (FL) John McGuire (VA) Brandon Gill (TX) Subcommittee on Military and Foreign Affairs William Timmons (SC), Chairman Michael Turner (OH) Michael Cloud (TX) Andy Biggs (AZ) Byron Donalds (FL) Anna Paulina Luna (FL) Eli Crane (AZ) John McGuire (VA) Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement Clay Higgins (LA), Chairman Paul Gosar (AZ) Andy Biggs (AZ) Nancy Mace (SC) Scott Perry (PA) Lauren Boebert (CO) Brian Jack (GA) Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE) Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Chairwoman Michael Cloud (TX) Pat Fallon (TX) William Timmons (SC) Tim Burchett (TN) Eric Burlison (MO) Brian Jack (GA) Brandon Gill (TX) Read More: Chairman Comer Announces Subcommittee Chairs for the 119th Congress

