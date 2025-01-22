Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,194 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 302,067 in the last 365 days.

Chairman Comer Announces Republican Subcommittee Assignments

WASHINGTON— House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today announced the Republican subcommittee assignments for the 119th Congress. These assignments will be formally ratified during the next hearing of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology, and Government Innovation

Nancy Mace (SC), Chairwoman

Glenn Grothman (WI)

Pat Fallon (TX)

Eli Crane (AZ)

John McGuire (VA)

Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Energy Policy, and Regulatory Affairs

Eric Burlison (MO), Chairman

Gary Palmer (AL)

Clay Higgins (LA)

Byron Donalds (FL)

Scott Perry (PA)

Lauren Boebert (CO)

Subcommittee on Government Operations

Pete Sessions (TX), Chairman

Virginia Foxx (NC)

Gary Palmer (AL)

Tim Burchett (TN)

Brian Jack (GA)

Brandon Gill (TX)

Subcommittee on Health Care and Financial Services

Glenn Grothman (WI), Chairman

Paul Gosar (AZ)

Pete Sessions (TX)

Anna Pauline Luna (FL)

John McGuire (VA)

Brandon Gill (TX)

Subcommittee on Military and Foreign Affairs

William Timmons (SC), Chairman

Michael Turner (OH)

Michael Cloud (TX)

Andy Biggs (AZ)

Byron Donalds (FL)

Anna Paulina Luna (FL)

Eli Crane (AZ)

John McGuire (VA)

Subcommittee on Federal Law Enforcement

Clay Higgins (LA), Chairman

Paul Gosar (AZ)

Andy Biggs (AZ)

Nancy Mace (SC)

Scott Perry (PA)

Lauren Boebert (CO)

Brian Jack (GA)

Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency (DOGE)

Marjorie Taylor Greene (GA), Chairwoman

Michael Cloud (TX)

Pat Fallon (TX)

William Timmons (SC)

Tim Burchett (TN)

Eric Burlison (MO)

Brian Jack (GA)

Brandon Gill (TX)

Read More:

Chairman Comer Announces Subcommittee Chairs for the 119th Congress

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Chairman Comer Announces Republican Subcommittee Assignments

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more