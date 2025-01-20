GEORGIA, January 20 - ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp declared a statewide State of Emergency, effective immediately, in preparation for the freezing temperatures and winter weather expected to impact Georgia. The State of Emergency executive order authorizes the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS) to activate the State Operations Center (SOC) and mobilize any needed resources to address potential impacts. It also allows for the Georgia Department of Defense to provide up to 250 Georgia National Guard troops, should they be needed for preparation, response, and recovery efforts. The State of Emergency will run through next Tuesday, January 28.

"Before the full force of the incoming winter weather arrives, many Georgians are already experiencing dangerously low temperatures ahead of expected freezing precipitation on Tuesday," said Governor Brian Kemp. "Throughout the weekend, I have been working with our state agencies to ensure we're prepared, and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) has been treating roadways since Sunday morning. They, along with our emergency management and public safety teams, will be working throughout this winter storm. As we continue to coordinate with state and local officials throughout the state, I urge everyone to make their own preparations to ensure they and their families can remain safe over the coming days, especially if road conditions prevent travel."

Among other provisions, the State of Emergency order prohibits price gouging; suspends hours-of-service limitations for commercial vehicle operators involved in response activities; and temporarily increases weight, height, and length limits for commercial vehicles transporting essential supplies. Access the full State of Emergency Executive Order here.

Given the breadth and continuing uncertainty of the weather forecast, and to help GDOT prepare roadways by limiting traffic as much as possible, state offices in the City of Atlanta -- including the State Capitol and surrounding area -- will be closed Tuesday, January 21, as state employees who live in or commute to an office in the city limits work remotely. Agency officials have discretion to close offices outside of Atlanta and instruct employees to work remotely for the safety of their workers. That discretion extends into Wednesday and possibly into Thursday, depending on the weather.

Current Weather Forecast:

Unlike the last winter storm, this could be a statewide event with snow accumulations possible from the North Georgia mountains all the way into far South Georgia.

There are 128 counties under a Winter Storm Watch from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, including all of South Georgia, most of Central Georgia, and Metro Atlanta up the I-85 Corridor.

Counties under the Watch should expect up to 2 inches of snowfall accumulation between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning.

Much of South Georgia should also expect up to one-tenth of an inch of ice accumulation from freezing rain, with up to one-quarter of an inch possible in far Southeast Georgia.

The Winter Storm Watch will likely be upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for many counties this afternoon.

Wintry precipitation should begin to move into Southwest and West-Central Georgia late Tuesday morning or early Tuesday afternoon, covering most of Central and South Georgia by sunset.

Wednesday morning, low temperatures will be in the teens across North and Central Georgia and the 20s across South Georgia. Any precipitation that falls is likely to remain through at least Wednesday.

Afternoon highs will only reach the mid-to-upper 30s, and anything that does not melt and dry on Wednesday will refreeze on Thursday morning as temperatures once again bottom out in the upper teens to lower 20s.

Afternoon highs on Thursday are forecast to reach the lower 40s, which should melt and dry much of what remains on the ground.

Plan on slippery road conditions beginning Tuesday afternoon and continuing through at least Wednesday afternoon.

Roads, especially bridges and overpasses, could become slick and hazardous even with low-end accumulations.

Very cold temperatures on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday nights could result in refreezing and black ice formation.

Power outages and tree damage are possible, especially in South Georgia where the highest ice accumulations are expected.

Remember to protect yourself and others who may be exposed to the cold for too long.

Allow faucets to drip slowly and wrap pipes to prevent them from freezing and bursting. Just because a pipe did not burst in the morning does not mean it will not burst later in the week.

As always, stay tuned to forecast updates from your local National Weather Service office and reliable media outlets.

State Action and Preparation:

The Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) began brining operations on Sunday morning, focusing on pre-treating interstates, state routes, bridges, and overpasses across the state. Crews are prioritizing high-traffic routes and areas providing access to hospitals and urgent care centers. Residents are urged to avoid travel in the most impacted areas whenever possible. For those who must travel, GDOT advises motorists to exercise caution and provide ample space for crews to safely continue treating and clearing roads to ensure the safety of the traveling public.

The Motor Carrier Compliance Division has partnered with GDOT to escort brining details. Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers and Officers will be on standby across the state for any service calls regarding the winter weather and the needs of the state.

Winter Weather Preparedness Guidance:

Residents should check with their local officials for information about warming centers and comfort station locations. State parks with warming centers can be found here. More tips are as follows:

Use electric space heaters with automatic shut-off switches.

Keep heat sources at least three feet away from furniture and drapes.

Insulate your home and ensure doors and windows are sealed.

Check and install a working carbon monoxide detector.

Have backup heat sources like extra blankets, sleeping bags, or a wood-burning fireplace.

Check your antifreeze, brakes, heater, tires, and wipers.

Keep your gas tank at least half full.

Carry an emergency Ready kit with items like a portable phone charger, ice scraper, extra blanket, sand for traction, and jumper cables.

Use generators outdoors and at least 20 feet from doors, windows, or vents to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning.

Allow pipes to drip or insulate them to prevent freezing.

Keep pets indoors and check on elderly or disabled relatives and neighbors.

For more winter weather preparedness tips, visit gema.georgia.gov/winter.

GEMA/HS will provide ongoing updates regarding winter weather conditions via its website (gema.georgia.gov) and social media accounts. Residents are encouraged to monitor local National Weather Service updates and news stations.

As part of the Office of the Governor, the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency collaborates with local, state and federal governments in partnership with private sector and non-governmental organizations to protect life and property against man-made and natural emergencies. GEMA/HS’s Ready Georgia website and preparedness campaign provides Georgians with the knowledge needed to effectively prepare for disasters. Go to gema.georgia.gov/plan-prepare/ready-georgia for information on developing a custom emergency plan and Ready kit.