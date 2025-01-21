OceanFirst Financial Corp. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend for Series A Preferred Stock

RED BANK, N.J., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:“OCFC”), (the “Company”), announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.4375 per share for every depositary share, representing 1/40th interest in the Series A Preferred Stock, payable on February 17, 2025 to stockholders of record on January 31, 2025.

OceanFirst Financial Corp.’s subsidiary, OceanFirst Bank N.A., founded in 1902, is a regional bank providing financial services throughout New Jersey and in the major metropolitan areas between Massachusetts and Virginia. OceanFirst Bank delivers commercial and residential financing, treasury management, trust and asset management, and deposit services and is one of the largest and oldest community-based financial institutions headquartered in New Jersey. To learn more about OceanFirst, go to www.oceanfirst.com.

