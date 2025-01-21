ALX Oncology to Host Virtual Company Event Highlighting Updated Data from ASPEN-06 Phase 2 Trial Presented at 2025 ASCO GI

Webcast on January 23 at 1:00 p.m. PT/4:00 p.m. ET will review updated data from trial evaluating CD47-blocker evorpacept in HER2-positive gastric cancer



SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ALX Oncology Holdings Inc., (“ALX Oncology” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALXO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives, today announced that the company will host a virtual event on Thursday, January 23, at 1:00 p.m. PT/4:00 p.m. ET to discuss updated data from the ASPEN-06 Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the company’s investigational CD47-blocker evorpacept in patients with previously treated HER2-positive advanced gastric cancer (GC) or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancer.

The ASPEN-06 data will be featured in an oral presentation (Abstract #332) at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCO GI) earlier the same day.

2025 ASCO GI Presentation Details

Title: Final analysis of the randomized phase 2 part of the ASPEN-06 study: A phase 2/3 study of evorpacept (ALX148), a CD47 myeloid checkpoint inhibitor, in patients with HER2-overexpressing gastric/gastroesophageal cancer (GC).

Abstract Number: 332

Presenter: Kohei Shitara, M.D., Director of the Department of Gastrointestinal Oncology, National Cancer Center Hospital East, Kashiwa in Japan

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, January 23, 9:15 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. PT

Session Information: Rapid Oral Abstract Session A: Cancers of the Esophagus and Stomach

Location: Level 2 Ballroom

Company Conference Call and Webcast Information

During the virtual company conference call and webcast event for investors, ALX company leadership will review the updated ASPEN-06 data. The event will be webcast live and a replay will be available after the call by visiting the “Investors” section of ALX Oncology’s website and selecting “Events and Presentations.”

Date & Time: Thursday, January 23, 1:00 p.m. PT/4:00 p.m. ET

Webcast Access: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ipy66o44



About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology (Nasdaq: ALXO) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing therapies that boost the immune system to treat cancer and extend patients’ lives. ALX Oncology’s lead therapeutic candidate, evorpacept, has demonstrated potential to serve as a cornerstone therapy upon which the future of immuno-oncology can be built. Evorpacept is currently being evaluated across multiple ongoing clinical trials in a wide range of cancer indications. More information is available at www.alxoncology.com and on LinkedIn @ALX Oncology.

