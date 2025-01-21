Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,321 in the last 365 days.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Tax Treatment of 2024 Dividends

BOSTON, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced the tax treatment of its 2024 dividends to common stockholders. The following table summarizes Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividends to stockholders of Common Stock CUSIP #729640102 traded on the NYSE under ticker symbol “PLYM” for the tax year ended December 31, 2024:

               
Record Date Payment
Date		 Total Cash
Distribution
Per Share		 Total
Distribution
Allocable to
2024		 Ordinary
Dividend
Per Share		 Capital Gain
Distribution
Per Share		 Unrecaptured
Sec. 1250 Gain		 Return of
Capital
Per Share
               
3/28/2024 4/30/2024 $0.240000 $0.240000 $0.000000 $0.240000 $0.115735 $0.000000
6/28/2024 7/31/2024 $0.240000 $0.240000 $0.000000 $0.240000 $0.115699 $0.000000
9/30/2024 10/31/2024 $0.240000 $0.240000 $0.000000 $0.240000 $0.115710 $0.000000
12/31/2024 1/31/2025 $0.240000 $0.240000 $0.000000 $0.240000 $0.115717 $0.000000
    $0.967658 $0.967658 $0.000000 $0.967658 $0.466565 $0.000000
               

About Plymouth

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

Contact:
John Wilfong
SCR Partners
IR@plymouthreit.com


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Tax Treatment of 2024 Dividends

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more