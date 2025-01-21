Chris Janson Performs at Salute to America Brunch – Surprises Hero Mark Geist with New Adapted Home Announcement

Chris Janson Honors American Hero Mark Geist and Performs at Salute to America Brunch Join the Helping a Hero 100 Home Challenge

Janson Donates VIP Experience Package in Auction Quickly Raising More Than $70,000 for Helping A Hero

It’s a privilege to be part of an event that truly changes lives, and seeing the joy of giving back to someone who has sacrificed so much is what it’s all about” — Chris Janson

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Multi-Platinum and award-winning Country artist, Chris Janson , took the stage this morning at the Helping a Hero Salute to America Brunch held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Washington, D.C.The event, co-sponsored by Bass Pro Shops, also served as a fundraiser for the organization and was a celebration and recognition of American veterans including former U.S. Marine, Mark “Oz” Geist, who was honored on-stage by Janson as he made remarks ahead of presenting Geist with the news he will be receiving a new home - especially adapted for him.Bestselling co-author of 13 Hours, and security and military consultant, Geist is credited with saving 25 people in the attack on Benghazi.“Honoring Mark Geist and all of our incredible heroes is the reason I’m proud to support Helping A Hero,” said Chris Janson. “It’s a privilege to be part of an event that truly changes lives, and seeing the joy of giving back to someone who has sacrificed so much is what it’s all about. Music is powerful, but so is action—and I’m grateful for the opportunity to help provide a home that will make a real difference in the lives of our American heroes.”Janson also took the stage to perform some of his biggest hits including the multi-Platinum “Buy Me A Boat,” along with “Good Vibes” and “All American Guy.” As part of the event, attendees were able to participate in a special auction that quickly raised more than $70,000 for Helping A Hero - including a special VIP Experience Package which was donated by Janson.“Helping A Hero is honored to recognize true American heroes like Mark Geist, whose courage and sacrifice inspire us all,” said Meredith Iler, Founder of Helping A Hero. “Thanks to the incredible generosity of supporters like Chris Janson we are able to make a real difference in the lives of wounded veterans by providing specially adapted homes that offer the freedom and independence they deserve. Together, we are showing our heroes that their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”Be sure to keep up with all things Chris Janson, including tour dates and tickets, by visiting ChrisJanson.com About Chris Janson:Chris Janson, proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and multi-platinum songwriter and artist, is part of Country music's new breed. In touch with the lighter side of life with self-penned No. 1s “Fix A Drink,” “Good Vibes,” and the four-times Platinum “Buy Me A Boat,” as well as the more thoughtful truths of “Done,” “Things You Can’t Live Without,” and the CMA Song of the Year nominee and ACM Video of the Year “Drunk Girl.” Both “Boat” and “Girl” were named to the Nashville Songwriters Association International’s prestigious “Songs I Wish I Wish I’d Written” list, which is why artists like Tim McGraw (“Truck Yeah,” “How I’ll Always Be”), Justin Moore (“Off The Beaten Path”), LOCASH (“I Love This Life”), Cody Johnson (“Let’s Build A Fire”), and the iconic Hank Williams Jr. (“God Fearin’ Man,” “Those Days Are Gone”) reach for Janson’s songs for their own projects. Beyond his artistry are his live shows, where all that heart-on-the-four-wheeler songwriting meets the fans where they come to rock. Rolling Stone proclaimed him “a live legacy in the making,” and Janson is a frequent presence at the nation’s biggest country festivals, tours, and unexpected sit-ins. For a man known for his outdoors lifestyle and collaborations with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, making music from his own life has established the harmonica-forward multi-instrumentalist the go-to guy for young country for the last decade. Janson’s Big Machine Label Group debut single, “All I Need Is You,” recently hit the No. 1 spot on the Country music charts (marking 5 career #1 hits) and his latest single “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get,” which featured global superstar, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in its down-home music video, is the first release on the recently re-named Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment imprint. This summer, Janson released his feel-good track, “All American Guy." Up next, Janson will be releasing his latest track, "Stay Rowdy," out on January 31st.Media Contacts:Marcel Pariseaumarcel@truepublicrelations.comTaylor Baileytaylor@truepublicrelations.comABOUT HELPING A HERO:Helping A Hero is one of the top national charities building specially adapted homes for qualifying service members through partnerships with builders, suppliers, patriots, and veterans. Helping a Hero strives to engage the community in providing services and resources for our wounded heroes and their families. Additionally, Helping A Hero provides support programs such as marriage retreats, caregiver retreats, recreational activities, and emergency needs grants.JOIN THE 100 HOMES CHALLENGE:Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops and noted conservationist, has pledged 25% of the cost of the next 100 Homes and invites the American people and companies alike to join him in the 100 Homes Challenge. The public is invited to “Nominate a Hero,” wounded heroes needing adaptive housing from the post 9-11 Global War on Terror are invited to complete our “Home Application.” Both forms are available on our website to be completed online at helpingahero.org.For more information, or to schedule an interview with a Helping a Hero spokesperson, please contact Dan Rene at 202-329-8357 or dan@danrene.com

