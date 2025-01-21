Submit Release
Trustco Caps Year of Efficiency, Strength, and Value - Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Net Income of $11.3 Million; $48.8 Million for the Year

Executive Snapshot:

  • Continued solid financial results:
    • Key metrics for the fourth quarter 2024:
      • Net income of $11.3 million versus $9.8 million for the fourth quarter 2023
      • Net interest income of $38.9 million, up from $38.6 million compared to the fourth quarter 2023
      • Return on average assets (ROAA) of 0.73% versus 0.64% for the fourth quarter 2023
      • Return on average equity (ROAE) of 6.70% versus 6.21% for the fourth quarter 2023
  • Capital continues to grow:
    • Consolidated equity to assets increased 3.6% to 10.84% as of December 31, 2024 from 10.46% as of December 31, 2023
    • Book value per share as of December 31, 2024 was $35.56, up from $33.92 as of December 31, 2023

  • Average Loan and Deposit portfolios continue to grow:

    • On average, total loans were up $104.9 million or 2.1% for the fourth quarter 2024 compared to the fourth quarter 2023
    • On average, total deposits were up $31.7 million or 0.6% for the fourth quarter 2024 compared to the fourth quarter 2023

GLENVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced fourth quarter 2024 net income of $11.3 million or $0.59 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $9.8 million or $0.52 diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter 2023; and net income of $48.8 million or $2.57 diluted earnings per share for the full year 2024, compared to net income of $58.6 million or $3.08 diluted earnings per share for the full year 2023. Average loans increased $104.9 million or 2.1% for the fourth quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023.   TrustCo continued to increase the balances of home equity lines of credit (HECLs) outstanding through an aggressive campaign to encourage existing customers to utilize their HECLs in place of higher rate loan products.  The objective is to meet customer needs and encourage increased utilization through existing HECLs.        

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said, “The story of Trustco Bank for 2024 is one of efficiency, strength, and shareholder value. For the year, we controlled costs, resisted the temptation to chase deposits with rate, improved our already strong capital position, and delivered a meaningful return to our owners in the form of dividends and price appreciation. Year over year, the Company’s quarterly net income, net interest income, return on average assets, and return on average equity all grew. Likewise, credit quality remained impressive and, in classic Home Town Bank fashion, we leveraged customer relationships to create lending volume in the form of home equity loans. We come into 2025 well-capitalized, liquid, and ready to lend.”

Details

Average loans were up $104.9 million, or 2.1%, in the fourth quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average residential loans and home equity lines of credit, our primary lending focus, were up $34.9 million, or 0.8%, and $61.0 million, or 17.9%, respectively, in the fourth quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average commercial loans also increased $11.7 million, or 4.3%, in the fourth quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023. Average deposits were up $31.7 million, or 0.6%, for the fourth quarter 2024 over the same period in 2023 primarily as a result of an increase in time deposits. We believe the increase in time deposits compared to the same period in 2023 continues to reflect the desire of customers to have additional funds in the safety and security offered by TrustCo’s long history of conservative banking, while earning a competitive interest rate. As we move forward, the objective is to encourage customers to retain these additional funds in the expanded product offerings of Trustco Bank (the “Bank”) through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.

Net interest income was $38.9 million for the fourth quarter 2024, an increase of $295 thousand, or 0.8%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by loan growth at higher interest rates, partially offset by lower investment interest income and a decrease in interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2024 was 2.15%, down 6 basis points from 2.21% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The yield on interest earnings assets increased to 4.12%, up 1 basis point from 4.11% in the third quarter of 2024, and up 19 basis points from 3.93% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased to 1.97% in the fourth quarter 2024, up only 3 basis points from 1.94% in the third quarter of 2024, and up from 1.72% in the fourth quarter 2023. The Federal Reserve’s decision in upcoming meetings will have an effect on the Bank’s ability to continue to manage deposit costs. Further reductions should help margin expansion in future quarters. Non-interest expense decreased $666 thousand over the fourth quarter of 2023, consistent with the decline in FTE’s over the last year.

Asset quality remains strong and has been consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $400 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2024, which is the result of a provision for credit losses on loans of $400 thousand. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.99% and 0.97% as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $50.2 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $48.6 million at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $18.8 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $17.7 million at December 31, 2023. NPLs were 0.37% and 0.35% of total loans at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 267.3% at December 31, 2024, compared to 275.0% at December 31, 2023. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $21.0 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $21.9 million at September 30, 2024 and $17.9 million at December 31, 2023.  

At December 31, 2024, our equity to asset ratio was 10.84%, compared to 10.46% at December 31, 2023. Book value per share at December 31, 2024 was $35.56, up 4.8% compared to $33.92 a year earlier.

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2024 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 22, 2024. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial toll-free for the United States at 1-833-470-1428, and for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, Access code 645488. A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, Access code 619481.   The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/773359679, and will be available for one year.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.2 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 136 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at December 31, 2024.

In addition, the Bank’s Wealth Management Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our future performance, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of the Federal Reserve’s actions regarding interest rates, and the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by volatility in financial markets and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, continued elevated interest rates and ongoing armed conflicts (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict and the conflict in Israel and surrounding areas). TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: future changes in interest rates; ongoing inflationary pressures and continued elevated prices; exposure to credit risk in our lending activities; our increasing commercial loan portfolio; the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses on loans to cover actual loan losses; our ability to meet the cash flow requirements of our depositors or borrowers or meet our operating cash needs to fund corporate expansion and other activities; claims and litigation pertaining to fiduciary responsibility and lender liability; our dependency upon the services of the management team; our disclosure controls and procedures’ ability to prevent or detect errors or acts of fraud; the adequacy of our business continuity and disaster recovery plans; the effectiveness of our risk management framework; the impact of any expansion by us into new lines of business or new products and services; an increase in the prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve, including societal responses to climate change; increasing scrutiny and evolving expectations from customers, regulators, investors, and other stakeholders with respect to our environmental, social and governance practices; the chance of a prolonged economic downturn, especially one affecting our geographic market area; instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters, as well as volatility in financial markets; the soundness of other financial institutions; U.S. government shutdowns, credit rating downgrades, or failure to increase the debt ceiling; fluctuations in the trust wealth management fees we receive as a result of investment performance; the impact of regulatory capital rules on our growth; changes in laws and regulations, including changes in cybersecurity or privacy regulations; restrictions on data collection and use; our compliance with the USA PATRIOT Act, Bank Secrecy Act, and other laws and regulations that could result in material fines or sanctions; changes in tax laws; limitations on our ability to pay dividends; TrustCo Realty Corp.’s ability to qualify as a real estate investment trust; changes in accounting standards; competition within our market areas; consumers and businesses’ use of non-banks to complete financial transactions; our reliance on third-party service providers; the impact of data breaches and cyber-attacks; the impact of a failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties; the impact of an unauthorized disclosure of sensitive or confidential client or customer information; the impact of interruptions in the effective operation of our computer systems; the adoption of artificial intelligence tools by us and/or our third-party vendors and service providers; the impact of anti-takeover provisions in our organizational documents; the impact of the manner in which we allocate capital; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings, including our upcoming annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2024. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Subsidiary: Trustco Bank

Contact:        
Robert Leonard
Executive Vice President
(518) 381-3693

TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY
GLENVILLE, NY
 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    Three months ended
    12/31/2024   9/30/2024   12/31/2023
Summary of operations            
   Net interest income   $ 38,902     $ 38,671     $ 38,607  
   Provision for credit losses     400       500       1,350  
   Net gains on equity securities     -       23       -  
   Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities     4,409       4,908       4,474  
   Noninterest expense     28,165       26,200       28,831  
   Net income     11,281       12,875       9,848  
             
Per share            
   Net income per share:            
       - Basic   $ 0.59     $ 0.68     $ 0.52  
       - Diluted     0.59       0.68       0.52  
   Cash dividends     0.36       0.36       0.36  
   Book value at period end     35.56       35.19       33.92  
   Market price at period end     33.31       33.07       31.05  
             
At period end            
   Full time equivalent employees     737       735       750  
   Full service banking offices     136       138       140  
             
Performance ratios            
   Return on average assets     0.73     0.84     0.64  
   Return on average equity     6.70       7.74       6.21  
   Efficiency ratio (1)     65.03       60.09       66.92  
   Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1)     63.93       59.65       60.16  
   Net interest spread     2.15       2.17       2.21  
   Net interest margin     2.60       2.61       2.60  
   Dividend payout ratio     60.70       53.16       69.54  
             
Capital ratios at period end            
   Consolidated equity to assets     10.84     10.95     10.46  
   Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (1)     10.83     10.94     10.45  
             
Asset quality analysis at period end            
   Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.37     0.38     0.35  
   Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.34       0.36       0.29  
   Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     0.99       0.99       0.97  
   Coverage ratio (2)   2.7x   2.6x   2.7x
             
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(2) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.            
             


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued        
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)        
(Unaudited)        
    Year Ended
    12/31/24   12/31/23
Summary of operations        
   Net interest income $   151,939       171,845  
   Provision for credit losses     2,000       1,250  
   Net gains on equity securities     1,383       -  
   Noninterest income, excluding net gains on equity securities     18,451       18,315  
   Noninterest expense     105,727       111,297  
   Net income     48,833       58,646  
         
Per share        
   Net income per share:        
       - Basic $   2.57       3.08  
       - Diluted     2.57       3.08  
   Cash dividends     1.44       1.44  
   Book value at period end     35.56       33.92  
   Market price at period end     33.31       31.05  
         
Performance ratios        
   Return on average assets     0.80     0.97  
   Return on average equity     7.43       9.46  
   Efficiency ratio (1)     61.55       58.53  
   Adjusted Efficiency ratio (1)     61.60       56.72  
   Net interest spread     2.10       2.64  
   Net interest margin     2.54       2.91  
   Dividend payout ratio     56.09       46.71  
         
(1) Non-GAAP Financial Measure, see Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.        
         


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                    
(Unaudited)                    
    Three months ended
    12/31/2024   9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023
Interest and dividend income:                    
   Interest and fees on loans   $ 53,024     $ 52,112     $ 50,660     $ 49,804     $ 49,201  
   Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:                    
       U. S. government sponsored enterprises     680       718       909       906       750  
       State and political subdivisions     -       -       1       -       1  
       Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
          obligations - residential     1,418       1,397       1,451       1,494       1,533  
       Corporate bonds     358       361       362       476       477  
       Small Business Administration - guaranteed                    
          participation securities     84       90       94       100       102  
       Other securities     6       2       2       3       3  
   Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale     2,546       2,568       2,819       2,979       2,866  
                     
Interest on held to maturity securities:                    
          obligations - residential     59       62       65       68       70  
   Total interest on held to maturity securities     59       62       65       68       70  
                     
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     152       153       147       152       149  
                     
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments     6,128       6,174       6,894       6,750       6,354  
   Total interest income     61,909       61,069       60,585       59,753       58,640  
                     
Interest expense:                    
   Interest on deposits:                    
       Interest-bearing checking     397       311       288       240       165  
       Savings     719       770       675       712       707  
       Money market deposit accounts     2,024       2,154       2,228       2,342       2,500  
       Time deposits     19,680       18,969       19,400       19,677       16,460  
   Interest on short-term borrowings     187       194       206       204       201  
   Total interest expense     23,007       22,398       22,797       23,175       20,033  
                     
   Net interest income     38,902       38,671       37,788       36,578       38,607  
                     
   Less: Provision for credit losses     400       500       500       600       1,350  
   Net interest income after provision for credit losses     38,502       38,171       37,288       35,978       37,257  
                     
Noninterest income:                    
Trustco Financial Services income     1,778       2,044       1,609       1,816       1,612  
   Fees for services to customers     2,226       2,482       2,399       2,745       2,563  
   Net gains on equity securities     -       23       1,360       -       -  
   Other     405       382       283       282       299  
      Total noninterest income     4,409       4,931       5,651       4,843       4,474  
                     
Noninterest expenses:                    
   Salaries and employee benefits     12,068       12,134       12,520       11,427       12,444  
   Net occupancy expense     4,563       4,271       4,375       4,611       4,209  
   Equipment expense     2,404       1,757       1,990       1,738       1,852  
   Professional services     1,782       1,863       1,570       1,460       1,561  
   Outsourced services     3,051       2,551       2,755       2,501       2,532  
   Advertising expense     590       339       466       408       384  
   FDIC and other insurance     1,113       1,112       797       1,094       1,085  
   Other real estate expense (income), net     476       204       16       74       (12 )
   Other     2,118       1,969       1,970       1,590       4,776  
      Total noninterest expenses     28,165       26,200       26,459       24,903       28,831  
                     
Income before taxes     14,746       16,902       16,480       15,918       12,900  
Income taxes     3,465       4,027       3,929       3,792       3,052  
                     
Net income   $ 11,281     $ 12,875     $ 12,551     $ 12,126     $ 9,848  
                     
Net income per common share:                    
  - Basic   $ 0.59     $ 0.68     $ 0.66     $ 0.64     $ 0.52  
                     
  - Diluted     0.59       0.68       0.66       0.64       0.52  
                     
Average basic shares (in thousands)     19,015       19,010       19,022       19,024       19,024  
Average diluted shares (in thousands)     19,045       19,036       19,033       19,032       19,026  
                     


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    Year Ended
    12/31/24   12/31/23
Interest and dividend income:        
  Interest and fees on loans $   205,600       187,456  
  Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:        
     U. S. government sponsored enterprises     3,213       2,805  
     State and political subdivisions     1       2  
     Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage        
        obligations - residential     5,760       6,146  
     Corporate bonds     1,557       1,987  
     Small Business Administration - guaranteed        
        participation securities     368       437  
     Other securities     13       10  
        Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale     10,912       11,387  
         
Interest on held to maturity securities:        
       Mortgage-backed securities-residential     254       296  
   Total interest on held to maturity securities     254       296  
         
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     604       500  
         
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments     25,946       26,567  
   Total interest income     243,316       226,206  
         
Interest expense:        
   Interest on deposits:        
       Interest-bearing checking     1,236       382  
       Savings     2,876       2,531  
       Money market deposit accounts     8,748       7,454  
       Time deposits     77,726       42,985  
   Interest on short-term borrowings     791       1,009  
   Total interest expense     91,377       54,361  
         
   Net interest income     151,939       171,845  
         
   Less: Provision for credit losses     2,000       1,250  
   Net interest income after provision for credit losses     149,939       170,595  
         
Noninterest income:        
Trustco Financial Services income     7,247       6,425  
   Fees for services to customers     9,852       10,648  
   Net gains on equity securities     1,383       -  
   Other     1,352       1,242  
      Total noninterest income     19,834       18,315  
         
Noninterest expenses:        
   Salaries and employee benefits     48,149       51,242  
   Net occupancy expense     17,820       17,427  
   Equipment expense     7,889       7,610  
   Professional services     6,675       6,245  
   Outsourced services     10,858       10,039  
   Advertising expense     1,803       1,878  
   FDIC and other insurance     4,116       4,300  
   Other real estate expense, net     770       524  
   Other     7,647       12,032  
      Total noninterest expenses     105,727       111,297  
         
Income before taxes     64,046       77,613  
Income taxes     15,213       18,967  
         
Net income $   48,833       58,646  
         
Net income per common share:        
  - Basic $   2.57       3.08  
         
  - Diluted     2.57       3.08  
         
Average basic shares (in thousands)     19,018       19,024  
Average diluted shares (in thousands)     19,037       19,025  
         


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    12/31/2024   9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023
ASSETS:                    
                     
Cash and due from banks   $ 47,364     $ 49,659     $ 42,193     $ 44,868     $ 49,274  
Federal funds sold and other short term investments     594,448       473,306       493,920       564,815       528,730  
        Total cash and cash equivalents     641,812       522,965       536,113       609,683       578,004  
                   
Securities available for sale:                  
   U. S. government sponsored enterprises     85,617       90,588       106,796       128,854       118,668  
   States and political subdivisions     18       26       26       26       26  
   Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                  
      obligations - residential     213,128       222,841       218,311       227,078       237,677  
   Small Business Administration - guaranteed                    
      participation securities     14,141       15,171       15,592       16,260       17,186  
   Corporate bonds     44,581       54,327       53,764       53,341       78,052  
   Other securities     700       701       688       682       680  
        Total securities available for sale     358,185       383,654       395,177       426,241       452,289  
                     
Held to maturity securities:                    
   Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
      obligations-residential     5,365       5,636       5,921       6,206       6,458  
        Total held to maturity securities     5,365       5,636       5,921       6,206       6,458  
                     
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock     6,507       6,507       6,507       6,203       6,203  
                   
Loans:                  
   Commercial     286,857       280,261       282,441       279,092       273,515  
   Residential mortgage loans     4,388,302       4,382,674       4,370,640       4,354,369       4,365,063  
   Home equity line of credit     409,261       393,418       370,063       355,879       347,415  
   Installment loans     13,638       14,503       15,168       16,166       16,886  
Loans, net of deferred net costs     5,098,058       5,070,856       5,038,312       5,005,506       5,002,879  
                         
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans     50,248       49,950       49,772       49,220       48,578  
   Net loans     5,047,810       5,020,906       4,988,540       4,956,286       4,954,301  
                     
Bank premises and equipment, net     33,782       33,324       33,466       33,423       34,007  
Operating lease right-of-use assets     36,627       37,958       38,376       39,647       40,542  
Other assets     108,656       98,730       102,544       101,881       96,387  
                   
        Total assets   $ 6,238,744     $ 6,109,680     $ 6,106,644     $ 6,179,570     $ 6,168,191  
                   
LIABILITIES:                  
Deposits:                  
   Demand   $ 762,101     $ 753,878     $ 745,227     $ 742,997     $ 754,532  
   Interest-bearing checking     1,027,540       988,527       1,029,606       1,020,136       1,015,213  
   Savings accounts     1,086,534       1,092,038       1,144,427       1,155,517       1,179,241  
   Money market deposit accounts     465,049       477,113       517,445       532,611       565,767  
   Time deposits     2,049,759       1,952,635       1,840,262       1,903,908       1,836,024  
      Total deposits     5,390,983       5,264,191       5,276,967       5,355,169       5,350,777  
                   
Short-term borrowings     84,781       91,450       89,720       94,374       88,990  
Operating lease liabilities     40,159       41,469       42,026       43,438       44,471  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities     46,478       43,549       42,763       37,399       38,668  
                   
        Total liabilities     5,562,401       5,440,659       5,451,476       5,530,380       5,522,906  
                   
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:                  
Capital stock     20,097       20,058       20,058       20,058       20,058  
Surplus     258,874       257,644       257,490       257,335       257,181  
Undivided profits     446,503       442,079       436,048       430,346       425,069  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax     (3,861 )     (6,600 )     (14,268 )     (14,763 )     (13,237 )
Treasury stock at cost     (45,270 )     (44,160 )     (44,160 )     (43,786 )     (43,786 )
                   
        Total shareholders' equity     676,343       669,021       655,168       649,190       645,285  
                     
        Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 6,238,744     $ 6,109,680     $ 6,106,644     $ 6,179,570     $ 6,168,191  
                     
Outstanding shares (in thousands)     19,020       19,010       19,010       19,024       19,024  
                     


NONPERFORMING ASSETS
             
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 3/31/2024 12/31/2023
Nonperforming Assets            
             
   New York and other states*            
   Loans in nonaccrual status:            
       Commercial   $ 343   $ 466   $ 741   $ 532   $ 536  
       Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family     14,671     15,320     14,992     14,359     14,375  
       Installment     108     163     131     149     151  
   Total non-accrual loans     15,122     15,949     15,864     15,040     15,062  
   Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family     -     -     -     -     3  
   Total nonperforming loans     15,122     15,949     15,864     15,040     15,065  
   Other real estate owned     2,175     2,503     2,334     2,334     194  
   Total nonperforming assets   $ 17,297   $ 18,452   $ 18,198   $ 17,374   $ 15,259  
             
   Florida            
   Loans in nonaccrual status:            
       Commercial   $ -   $ 314   $ 314   $ 314   $ 314  
       Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family     3,656     3,176     2,985     2,921     2,272  
       Installment     22     5     22     -     15  
   Total non-accrual loans     3,678     3,495     3,321     3,235     2,601  
   Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family     -     -     -     -     -  
   Total nonperforming loans     3,678     3,495     3,321     3,235     2,601  
   Other real estate owned     -     -     -     -     -  
   Total nonperforming assets   $ 3,678   $ 3,495   $ 3,321   $ 3,235   $ 2,601  
             
   Total            
   Loans in nonaccrual status:            
       Commercial   $ 343   $ 780   $ 1,055   $ 846   $ 850  
       Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family     18,327     18,496     17,977     17,280     16,647  
       Installment     130     168     153     149     166  
   Total non-accrual loans     18,800     19,444     19,185     18,275     17,663  
   Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family     -     -     -     -     3  
   Total nonperforming loans     18,800     19,444     19,185     18,275     17,666  
   Other real estate owned     2,175     2,503     2,334     2,334     194  
   Total nonperforming assets   $ 20,975   $ 21,947   $ 21,519   $ 20,609   $ 17,860  
             
             
Quarterly Net Chargeoffs (Recoveries)            
             
   New York and other states*            
   Commercial   $ 62   $ 65   $ -   $ -   $ -  
   Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family     (316 )   104     (74 )   (78 )   219  
   Installment     41     11     (2 )   36     23  
      Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs   $ (213 ) $ 180   $ (76 ) $ (42 ) $ 242  
             
   Florida            
   Commercial   $ 314   $ -   $ -   $ -   $ -  
   Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family     -     -     17     -     -  
   Installment     1     42     7     -     6  
      Total net chargeoffs   $ 315   $ 42   $ 24   $ -   $ 6  
             
   Total            
   Commercial   $ 376   $ 65   $ -   $ -   $ -  
   Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family     (316 )   104     (57 )   (78 )   219  
   Installment     42     53     5     36     29  
      Total net chargeoffs (recoveries)   $ 102   $ 222   $ (52 ) $ (42 ) $ 248  
             
             
Asset Quality Ratios            
             
Total nonperforming loans (1)   $ 18,800   $ 19,444   $ 19,185   $ 18,275   $ 17,666  
Total nonperforming assets (1)     20,975     21,947     21,519     20,609     17,860  
Total net chargeoffs (recoveries) (2)     102     222     (52 )   (42 )   248  
             
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)     50,248     49,950     49,772     49,220     48,578  
             
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.37 %   0.38 %   0.38 %   0.37 %   0.35 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.34 %   0.36 %   0.35 %   0.33 %   0.29 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans     0.99 %   0.99 %   0.99 %   0.98 %   0.97 %
Coverage ratio (1)     267.3 %   256.9 %   259.4 %   269.3 %   275.0 %
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2)     0.01 %   0.02 %   0.00 %   0.00 %   0.02 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net chargeoffs (2)   123.2x 56.3x N/A N/A 49.0x
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the three-month period ended
             


DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)                        
(Unaudited)   Three months ended     Three months ended  
    December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023  
    Average   Interest Average     Average   Interest Average  
    Balance     Rate     Balance     Rate  
Assets                        
                         
Securities available for sale:                        
   U. S. government sponsored enterprises   $ 88,125     $ 680 3.09 %   $ 125,572     $ 750 2.39 %
   Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
      obligations - residential     238,771       1,418 2.36       267,341       1,533 2.28  
   State and political subdivisions     23       - 6.35       32       1 6.62  
   Corporate bonds     50,025       358 2.86       80,207       477 2.38  
   Small Business Administration - guaranteed                        
      participation securities     15,693       84 2.15       18,990       102 2.15  
   Other     700       6 3.43       689       3 1.74  
                         
          Total securities available for sale     393,337       2,546 2.59       492,831       2,866 2.33  
                         
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments     504,458       6,128 4.83       461,889       6,354 5.46  
                         
Held to maturity securities:                        
   Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
      obligations - residential     5,501       59 4.31       6,591       70 4.25  
                         
          Total held to maturity securities     5,501       59 4.31       6,591       70 4.25  
                         
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     6,507       152 9.34       6,203       149 9.61  
                         
Commercial loans     285,303       3,869 5.42       273,622       3,589 5.25  
Residential mortgage loans     4,388,567       42,486 3.87       4,353,660       40,009 3.68  
Home equity lines of credit     401,636       6,422 6.36       340,670       5,338 6.22  
Installment loans     13,741       247 7.14       16,359       265 6.44  
                         
Loans, net of unearned income     5,089,247       53,024 4.16       4,984,311       49,201 3.94  
                         
          Total interest earning assets     5,999,050     $ 61,909 4.12       5,951,825     $ 58,640 3.93  
                         
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (50,342 )             (47,458 )        
Cash & non-interest earning assets     190,341               169,791          
                         
                         
Total assets   $ 6,139,049             $ 6,074,158          
                         
                         
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                        
                         
Deposits:                        
  Interest bearing checking accounts   $ 994,786     $ 397 0.16 %   $ 1,004,744     $ 165 0.07 %
  Money market accounts     469,784       2,024 1.71       586,025       2,500 1.69  
  Savings     1,085,952       719 0.26       1,205,388       707 0.23  
  Time deposits     2,000,563       19,680 3.91       1,720,871       16,460 3.79  
                         
    Total interest bearing deposits     4,551,085       22,820 1.99       4,517,028       19,832 1.74  
Short-term borrowings     84,136       187 0.88       92,529       201 0.86  
                         
   Total interest bearing liabilities     4,635,221     $ 23,007 1.97       4,609,557     $ 20,033 1.72  
                         
Demand deposits     751,747               754,078          
Other liabilities     82,738               81,297          
Shareholders' equity     669,343               629,226          
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 6,139,049             $ 6,074,158          
                         
Net interest income       $ 38,902           $ 38,607    
                         
Net interest spread         2.15 %         2.21 %
                         
                         
Net interest margin (net interest income to                        
total interest earning assets)         2.60 %         2.60 %
                         
                         
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
                         
(dollars in thousands)                        
(Unaudited)   Year Ended     Year Ended  
    December 31, 2024     December 31, 2023  
    Average   Interest Average     Average   Interest Average  
    Balance     Rate     Balance     Rate  
Assets                        
                         
Securities available for sale:                        
   U. S. government sponsored enterprises    $ 105,729       3,213 3.04 %    $ 121,574       2,805 2.31 %
   Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
      obligations - residential     247,466       5,760 2.33       275,565       6,146 2.23  
   State and political subdivisions     25       1 6.69       33       2 6.71  
   Corporate bonds     58,447       1,557 2.66       82,865       1,987 2.40  
   Small Business Administration - guaranteed                        
      participation securities     17,003       368 2.17       20,410       437 2.14  
   Other     698       13 1.86       686       10 1.46  
                         
          Total securities available for sale     429,368       10,912 2.54       501,133       11,387 2.27  
                         
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments     493,546       25,946 5.26       521,021       26,567 5.10  
                         
Held to maturity securities:                        
   Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                        
      obligations - residential     5,916       254 4.29       7,053       296 4.20  
                         
          Total held to maturity securities     5,916       254 4.29       7,053       296 4.20  
                         
Federal Home Loan Bank stock     6,389       604 9.45       6,018       500 8.31  
                         
Commercial loans     280,566       15,101 5.38       255,666       13,306 5.20  
Residential mortgage loans     4,370,582       165,533 3.79       4,290,241       154,235 3.60  
Home equity lines of credit     374,841       23,944 6.39       313,914       18,936 6.03  
Installment loans     14,926       1,022 6.85       15,345       979 6.38  
                         
Loans, net of unearned income     5,040,915       205,600 4.08       4,875,166       187,456 3.84  
                         
          Total interest earning assets     5,976,134       243,316 4.07       5,910,391       226,206 3.83  
                         
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (49,648 )             (46,971 )        
Cash & non-interest earning assets     188,748               172,641          
                         
                         
Total assets    $ 6,115,234              $ 6,036,061          
                         
                         
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                        
                         
Deposits:                        
  Interest bearing checking accounts    $ 998,501       1,236 0.12 %    $ 1,067,972       382 0.04 %
  Money market accounts     509,409       8,748 1.72       606,230       7,454 1.23  
  Savings     1,128,190       2,876 0.25       1,323,995       2,531 0.19  
  Time deposits     1,911,116       77,726 4.07       1,437,336       42,985 2.99  
                         
   Total interest bearing deposits     4,547,216       90,586 1.99       4,435,533       53,352 1.20  
Short-term borrowings     89,707       791 0.88       114,639       1,009 0.88  
                         
   Total interest bearing liabilities     4,636,923       91,377 1.97       4,550,172       54,361 1.19  
                         
Demand deposits     738,816               784,021          
Other liabilities     82,398               81,656          
Shareholders' equity     657,097               620,212          
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity    $ 6,115,234              $ 6,036,061          
                         
Net interest income         151,939             171,845    
                         
Net interest spread         2.10 %         2.64 %
                         
                         
Net interest margin (net interest income to                        
total interest earning assets)         2.54 %         2.91 %
                         

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible book value by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity divided by shares outstanding. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Net interest income is commonly presented on a taxable equivalent basis. That is, to the extent that some component of the institution’s net interest income will be exempt from taxation (e.g., was received by the institution as a result of its holdings of state or municipal obligations), an amount equal to the tax benefit derived from that component is added back to the net interest income total. Management considers this adjustment helpful to investors in comparing one financial institution’s net interest income (pre- tax) to that of another institution, as each will have a different proportion of tax-exempt items in their portfolios. Moreover, net interest income is itself a component of another financial measure commonly used by financial institutions, net interest margin, which is the ratio of net interest income to average interest earning assets. Additionally, management and many financial institutions also present net interest spread, which is the average yield on interest earning assets minus the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities. For purposes of these measures as well, taxable equivalent net interest income is generally used by financial institutions, again to provide investors with a better basis of comparison from institution to institution. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest margin by dividing net interest income, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, by average interest earning assets. We calculate taxable equivalent net interest spread as the difference between average yield on interest earning assets, adjusted to include the benefit of non-taxable interest income, and the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities.

The efficiency ratio and adjusted efficiency ratio are non-GAAP measures of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total non-interest expense by the sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. We calculate the adjusted efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, strategic branch closing costs, and a non-recurring expense related to the settlement of a class action lawsuit, by net interest income and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding gain/loss on the disposal of assets from strategic branch closures from this calculation and net gains on equity securities. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible book value to shares outstanding, tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below. We have not presented a reconciliation of taxable equivalent net interest income, taxable equivalent net interest margin or taxable equivalent net interest spread to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as there was no difference between the taxable equivalent measure and comparable GAAP measure for any period presented in this release.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION                
                 
(dollars in thousands)                
(Unaudited)                
    12/31/2024 9/30/2024 12/31/2023        
Tangible Book Value Per Share                
                 
Equity (GAAP)   $ 676,343   $ 669,021   $ 645,285          
Less: Intangible assets     553     553     553          
   Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)   $ 675,790   $ 668,468   $ 644,732          
                 
Shares outstanding     19,020     19,010     19,024          
Tangible book value per share     35.53     35.16     33.89          
Book value per share     35.56     35.19     33.92          
                 
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets                
Total Assets (GAAP)   $ 6,238,744   $ 6,109,680   $ 6,168,191          
Less: Intangible assets     553     553     553          
   Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)   $ 6,238,191   $ 6,109,127   $ 6,167,638          
                 
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)     10.83 %   10.94 %   10.45 %        
Equity to Assets (GAAP)     10.84 %   10.95 %   10.46 %        
                 
    Three months ended   Year Ended
Efficiency and Adjusted Efficiency Ratios   12/31/2024 9/30/2024 6/30/2024 12/31/2023   12/31/2024 12/31/2023
                 
Net interest income (GAAP) A $ 38,902   $ 38,671   $ 37,788   $ 38,607     $ 151,939   $ 171,845  
Non-interest income (GAAP) B   4,409     4,931     5,651     4,474       19,834     18,315  
Add: Non-recurring loss C   -     -     -     101       -     101  
Less: Net gains on equity securities D   -     23     1,360     -       1,383     -  
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) E $ 43,311   $ 43,579   $ 42,079   $ 43,182     $ 170,390   $ 190,261  
                 
Total noninterest expense (GAAP) F $ 28,165   $ 26,200   $ 26,459   $ 28,831     $ 105,727   $ 111,297  
Less: Branch closure expense G   -     -     -     114       -     114  
Less: Non-recurring expenses H   -     -     -     2,750       -     2,750  
Less: Other real estate expense (income), net I   476     204     16     (12 )     770     524  
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP) J $ 27,689   $ 25,996   $ 26,443   $ 25,979     $ 104,957   $ 107,909  
                 
Efficiency Ratio (F)/(A+B)   65.03 %   60.09 %   60.91 %   66.92 %     61.55 %   58.53 %
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio J/E   63.93 %   59.65 %   62.84 %   60.16 %     61.60 %   56.72 %
                 

Primary Logo

