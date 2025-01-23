Rental Supply Inc. Now Offering MEWP Forklift Training and Certifications

Rental Supply Inc. announces the addition of Mobile Elevated Work Platform (MEWP) training as a service for operators of aerial equipment.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rental Supply Inc. has announced the expansion of its services to include Mobile Elevated Work Platform (MEWP) training for operators of aerial equipment such as scissor lifts, rough terrain scissor lifts, boom lifts, towable booms, and crawler booms. This hands-on training ensures operators are equipped with the knowledge and skills to use this equipment safely and efficiently. The certification complies with ANSI and OSHA regulations, which mandate training for anyone operating lifting equipment.

"I am very excited to now offer these training services to our customers and community. This training is not only required but essential for the safety of the operators and everyone in the general vicinity of the equipment," says Chris Whitesell of Rental Supply Inc., certified MEWP trainer.

Flexible Training Options to Fit Your Needs

Rental Supply Inc. provides MEWP training at competitive rates, with pricing based on the location of the training and the number of participants. Discounts are available when training is conducted at Rental Supply Inc.’s rental yard. For groups of 5-10 individuals, Rental Supply Inc. will travel to the customer’s site to provide on-location instruction.

Their forklift training services include a combination of online coursework and hands-on instruction. The training length varies depending on the number of participants, with a maximum duration of eight hours for a class of 10 individuals.

How to Get Started

To inquire about pricing or to schedule training, interested individuals or companies can contact Rental Supply Inc. and ask to speak with Certified MEWP trainer Chris Whitesell.

Rental Supply Inc. takes pride in delivering efficient, thorough, and accessible training to ensure all certified operators are confident and capable in their roles. With a focus on clear instruction and a customer-first approach, Rental Supply Inc. is a trusted partner in operator training and certification.

