BioAdaptives Announces FINRA Approval of a Dividend for Common Stock Shareholders

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – BioAdaptives Inc. (OTC: BDPT), a forward-thinking innovator in health and wellness solutions, is pleased to announce that FINRA has approved a dividend to its common stock shareholders. The decision to issue the dividend reflects the company’s gratitude for the unwavering support of its shareholders and their confidence in BioAdaptives’ mission and growth trajectory. Dividends were only paid to common stockholders, not to preferred stockholders.

The dividend will be payable on January 22, 2025, and the Ex-dividend Date is January 23, 2025. Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their brokers or financial advisors for details on dividend distribution. Shareholders who hold their stock either in certificate or book entry form with the transfer agent will receive a letter confirming that their new stock has been issued and will be in book entry.

“This dividend is a heartfelt thank you to our shareholders who have stood by us through our journey,” said James Keener, CEO of BioAdaptives, Inc. “Your confidence in our vision to revolutionize health and wellness has been integral to our progress. This gesture underscores our appreciation and reaffirms our commitment to delivering long-term value as we advance our product portfolio and market reach.”

BioAdaptives continues to deliver innovative, science-backed solutions designed to enhance human and animal health. With a pipeline of promising products and partnerships, the company is poised for continued growth in both domestic and international markets.

James Keener added, “This is an exciting time for BioAdaptives. Our recent advancements and the ongoing support of our shareholders inspire us to work harder every day. We remain steadfast in our dedication to improving lives while creating sustainable value for all stakeholders.”

About BioAdaptives, Inc.

BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTC: BDPT) is a leading innovator in the health and wellness industry, dedicated to developing and marketing nutraceutical and wellness products that harness the power of natural ingredients and cutting-edge science. Our mission is to improve the quality of life for our customers by offering products that support optimal health and vitality.

For more information about Xcellara™ Stem Cell Activator and other BioAdaptives products, please visit our website at www.bioadaptives.com.

Contact Information:

BioAdaptives, Inc.

Emily Harrison

IR Coordinator

(702)-659-8829

info@bioadaptives.com

2620 Regatta Dr, Suite 102

Las Vegas, NV 89128

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding expected growth, potential benefits of the company's products, and future business opportunities. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Wire Service Contact:

IBN

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

