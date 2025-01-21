Atticus Publishing is proud to present, Carlton M. Morris’ New Book: 'The Left Hand of the Biblical Gods'

Discover a Bold New Perspective on Religion and Humanity

OPELOUSAS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carlton M. Morris, a distinguished Navy veteran, former Mensa member, and lifelong scholar of religion and esotericism, is proud to announce the release of his groundbreaking book, The Left Hand of the Biblical Gods : Children of the Biblical Gods Hebrews Israelites Arabs. This work offers a bold and unique exploration of the relationship between biblical gods and humanity, drawing from scripture, historical artifacts, and religious practices.In The Left Hand of the Biblical Gods, Morris challenges conventional religious teachings and presents a new narrative that uncovers the true identities of the benevolent Lord God and Jehovah, the vindictive God of Abraham. Through a deep analysis of religious texts, myths, and customs, Morris weaves a compelling saga of two divine bloodlines—the Lord God through Adam and Jehovah through Isaac—and examines their impact on humanity. The book also delves into the pre-flood civilization and offers a critical critique of the Jewish people’s trials and tribulations post-flood.“This perspective is unlike anything you’ll hear from the pulpit or in Sunday school,” says Morris. “It offers readers a realistic and thought-provoking look at the identity of the biblical gods and organized religion.”Born in Opelousas, Louisiana, Carlton M. Morris grew up in New Orleans and graduated high school in Natchez, Mississippi, in 1950. His remarkable career includes 20 years in the U.S. Navy, where he served both as an officer and enlisted personnel, working in various capacities such as air traffic direction and personnel recruitment. After retiring from the Navy in 1970, Morris worked as a construction cost planner and estimator for the U.S. Air Force Civil Engineer. A past member of Mensa, Morris is also an artist, illustrator, and lay scholar of religion. His extensive study, travel, and experiences have shaped his views, leading him to become an agnostic and pantheist.Morris has also authored Jehovah the First Godfather and Random Thoughts of an Old Man in a Rocking Chair.Morris’ inspiration for The Left Hand of the Biblical Gods stems from a biblical revelation—the creation of Eve—which he credits as the key that unlocked the history of the Jewish and Arabic nations. This pivotal moment propelled him to explore and document the genetic and cultural links between humanity and its biblical ancestors.Morris’ central message is both provocative and enlightening: Humanity is a modified sub-species, genetically descended from the biblical gods. While man is not divine, he shares a direct kinship with these ancient beings, reflecting their race and culture in his own existence.

Carlton Morris on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

