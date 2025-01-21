International observers to Tajikistan’s parliamentary elections to hold press conference on Wednesday

Dushanbe, 21 January 2025 – Observers from the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) will hold a press conference on the opening of the observation mission to the parliamentary elections in Tajikistan on Wednesday, 22 January. What: An introduction to the role of the ODIHR election observation mission and its planned activities Who: Ditmir Bushati, Head of the ODIHR election observation mission When: 15:00 local time (GMT +5) on 22 January 2025 Where: Ayni Room, Hilton Dushanbe, Ayni Street 48, Dushanbe Registration: No registration is necessary but only questions from journalists will be taken. For further information on ODIHR’s election observation activities in Tajikistan, please visit: https://www.osce.org/odihr/elections/tajikistan Media Contacts: Silvia de Félix Gracia, Media Analyst with the Election Observation Mission: +992 98 111 3698 or silvia.defelix@odihr-tajikistan@org Katya Andrusz, ODIHR Spokesperson, katya.andrusz@odihr.pl or +48 609 522 266

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.