Victory Select Introduces Enhanced Male Wellness with Eros and Romeo Therapies

Marble Falls, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marble Falls, Texas -

Victory Select, the telemedicine division of Victory Medical, is excited to announce the launch of Eros and Romeo, two innovative therapies designed to enhance male wellness. These treatments are specifically crafted to address erectile dysfunction, offering a new way to boost sexual health and confidence—all from the comfort of home.

Backed by over 30 years of healthcare expertise, Victory Select uses telemedicine to deliver customized solutions directly to customers across Texas. Eros and Romeo combine the benefits of Tadalafil (similar to Cialis) or Sildenafil (similar to Viagra) with the added power of Oxytocin and PT-141 for improved effectiveness and lasting results. Eros provides up to 48 hours of enhanced performance, while Romeo is a shorter-acting option, effective for up to 6 hours. Both options are designed to provide enhanced results through consistent use, leveraging the unique benefits of Oxytocin and PT-141. Oxytocin is known to promote emotional bonding, reduce stress, and foster an overall sense of well-being, while PT-141 supports healthy libido, enhances arousal, and can lead to greater sexual satisfaction. By working in tandem, these two compounds may help contribute to improved mood, deeper connections, and a more fulfilling intimate experience.

"At Victory Select, we're committed to offering treatments that enhance both physical well-being and emotional confidence," shared Dr. Franklin, founder and CEO of Victory Select. "Eros and Romeo represent our dedication to providing personalized, accessible solutions that improve quality of life."

Getting started with Eros and Romeo is straightforward. Customers simply complete an online eligibility form, choose a subscription plan, and work with Victory Select's expert healthcare team, who review each order to ensure a seamless experience.

Victory Select goes beyond treating erectile dysfunction, offering a range of personalized telemedicine services, including weight loss treatments, hormone replacement therapy, and immunity boosters. By eliminating the need for in-person visits, they provide a convenient and private way for customers to take charge of their health.

"Our mission is to meet our customers where they are—both physically and emotionally," added Dr. Franklin. "With Eros and Romeo, we're providing a reliable, effective solution for ED that fits seamlessly into our customers' lives."

Victory Select also prioritizes education and empowerment, offering detailed resources, customer success stories, and access to trusted medical experts like Dr. William Franklin, Dr. Donnovan Simmons, and Dr. Nathan Henry Pekar. Additionally, customers can benefit from personalized supplements developed by in-house nutritionists for comprehensive care.

Serving major Texas cities like Austin, Dallas, Houston, and San Antonio, Victory Select breaks down barriers in healthcare using technology to deliver exceptional care.

With the launch of Eros and Romeo, Victory Select continues to lead the way in telehealth solutions, offering tailored treatments that deliver real, lasting results.

For more information about Eros, Romeo, and Victory Select's full suite of services, visit their website today.

###

For more information about Victory Select, contact the company here:



Victory Select

Daniel Kravchuk - Marketing Coordinator

victoryselect@victorymed.com

4303 Victory Drive Austin, TX 78704

Daniel Kravchuk - Marketing Coordinator

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.