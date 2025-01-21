For BEV Owners, Home Charging is Unsung Hero of BEV Ownership

Research from Escalent EVForward® reinforces crucial role of BEV owner advocacy in winning over next generation of BEV buyers

LIVONIA, Mich., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vehicle shoppers tend to approach battery electric vehicles (BEVs) with preconceived notions about the ownership experience based on their experience with gas vehicles. However, after purchasing a BEV, 81% report the BEV ownership experience being better than they expected it to be and most (60%) report being pleasantly surprised by the process of charging their vehicle. Almost half (48%) indicate the cost of charging at home being lower than expected, and 40% say charging their vehicle at home was faster than anticipated.

That’s according to new data from Escalent’s EVForward® 2024 User Experience & Advocacy DeepDive. Drawing insights from the largest, most comprehensive study of the next generation of BEV buyers , the report examines how firsthand experiences and real-world conversations about BEVs influence the purchase decisions of vehicle shoppers.

While Escalent’s findings around the BEV owner experience are encouraging for automakers, the findings point to a knowledge gap among electric vehicle (EV) shoppers. Many don’t realize until after they purchase a BEV how significantly home charging will contribute to a positive ownership experience. This demonstrates an opportunity for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to align their marketing efforts with the organic stories being shared by current BEV owners.

“Word of mouth is a powerful tool for automakers—especially with the number of people driving BEVs increasing,” said Ben Lundin, Automotive & Mobility industry insights director at Escalent. “By aligning their messaging with the real-life experiences of BEV owners, OEMs can shine a light on some of the underemphasized advantages of BEV ownership, such as home charging, while adding a layer of credibility to their claims.”

When it comes to advocating for the powertrain, EV owners are highly vocal: they speak about their vehicles more than the average driver, with 46% saying they discuss their BEV frequently or very frequently, versus 31% of all powertrain owners. When EV owners talk about their BEV with people in their lives, the topics they’re most likely to bring up are not having to go to the gas station (46%) and home charging (45%). In contrast, non-EV owners say they are most likely to ask their BEV-owner friends about BEV driving range (57%), public charging (48%) and home charging (48%). For non-EV owners, not having to go to the gas station is a topic that infrequently comes up, suggesting they may not fully grasp that one of the key benefits of having a home charger is skipping the gas station.

“For non-EV drivers, expectations around charging are often based on their experiences with internal combustion engine powertrains,” said K.C. Boyce, a vice president in the Automotive & Mobility industry and Energy industry practices at Escalent. “The high percentage of non-EV owners asking about public charging reflects that pattern. This underscores the need to shift perceptions, helping potential BEV buyers understand that charging a BEV, particularly at home, is far more convenient and cost-effective than they might realize.”

Escalent’s data suggest that EV owners could play a key role in closing this knowledge gap. Approximately two-thirds (63%) of BEV owners reported they would be likely to convince others to buy one. Additionally, 77% of non-EV owners told Escalent they found their conversations with BEV owners to be somewhat or very informative. That said, if OEMs are to lean into customer advocacy as a marketing strategy, they need to ensure it doesn’t backfire. While positive testimonials can sway BEV shoppers, any issues or challenges with the user experience—however small—could make purchase barriers more difficult to overcome.

“Our research makes it clear that BEV owners are passionate advocates for the technology,” added Lundin. “Their experiences, particularly around the ease and efficiency of home charging, resonate strongly with non-EV owners. By amplifying these positive narratives while remaining responsive to any potential concerns, automakers can turn BEV owners into their most effective ambassadors, paving the way for the next wave of adoption.”

To learn more about Escalent’s EVForward research, visit escalent.co .

About the EVForward 2024 User Experience & Advocacy DeepDive study

This EVForward DeepDive was conducted among a US sample of 1,219 respondents—with 107 EV Owner, 295 EV Intender, 398 EV Open and 419 EV Resistant respondents as identified by Escalent’s algorithm—from August 19 to September 9, 2024. These respondents are a subset of the EVForward database, a global sample of more than 50,000 new-vehicle buyers ages 18 to 80, weighted by age, gender, race and location to match the demographics of the new-vehicle buyer population and by vehicle segment to match current vehicle sales. The sample for this research comes from an opt-in online panel. As such, any reported margins of error or significance tests are estimated and rely on the same statistical assumptions as data collected from a random probability sample. Escalent will supply the exact wording of any survey question upon request.

About Escalent

Escalent is an award-winning data analytics and advisory firm specializing in industries facing disruption and business transformation. As catalysts of progress for more than 40 years, we accelerate growth by creating a seamless flow between primary, secondary, syndicated, and internal business data, providing consulting and advisory services from insights through implementation. We are 1,800 team members strong, following the acquisition of C Space and Hall & Partners in April 2023. Escalent is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, with locations across the US and in Australia, Canada, China, India, Ireland, the Philippines, Singapore, South Africa, UAE and the UK. Visit escalent.co to see how we are helping shape the brands that are reshaping the world.

