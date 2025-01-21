Congestive Heart Failure Market Predicted to See Upsurge Through 2034, Highlights DelveInsight

Congestive Heart Failure Market Forecast

DelveInsight’s Congestive Heart Failure Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

DelveInsight’s “Congestive Heart Failure Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034″ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Congestive Heart Failure, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Congestive Heart Failure market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Congestive Heart Failure Market Report:

• The Congestive Heart Failure market size was valued ~USD 6,900 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

• In December 2024, Cytokinetics, Incorporated (Nasdaq: CYTK) announced today that enrollment is now open for COMET-HF (Confirmation of Omecamtiv Mecarbil Efficacy Trial in Heart Failure), a confirmatory Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating omecamtiv mecarbil in patients with symptomatic heart failure (HF) and severely reduced ejection fraction. Omecamtiv mecarbil is a novel investigational selective cardiac myosin activator being developed as a potential treatment for heart failure with severely reduced ejection fraction. The COMET-HF trial is being conducted in collaboration with the Duke Clinical Research Institute (DCRI), a leading academic research organization.

• According to estimates, the total number of diagnosed prevalent cases of CHF in the 7MM was around 21 million in 2023, with a higher prevalence in males than females.

• The analysis of CHF across the 7MM reveals a clear trend, showing that patients with HFpEF make up a larger proportion (around 50%), as the heart is less severely affected and continues functioning with medication or symptomatic treatment. In contrast, patients with HFrEF experience more significant damage to the heart. As people age, the heart's pumping ability declines.

• In 2023, Class II of the New York Heart Association (NYHA) heart failure categories represented approximately 45% of the total diagnosed heart failure cases across the 7MM.

• The majority of heart failure cases are found in individuals aged 60 years and older. In 2023, around 6.8 million heart failure cases in the US were attributed to this age group.

• The growing focus of major players like AstraZeneca (FORXIGA), Novartis (ENTRESTO), Eli Lilly, and Boehringer Ingelheim (JARDIANCE) on label expansion and obtaining approval for treatments irrespective of patients' left ventricular ejection fraction status is expected to drive the growth of the CHF drugs market, enabling them to reach a broader population.

• Key Congestive Heart Failure Companies: Novartis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Elli Lilly, Otsuka pharmaceuticals, Cytokinetics, AstraZeneca, Applied Therapeutics, Mesoblast, Bayer, Novo Nordisk, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, scPharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Corthera, Inc., AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Otsuka Pharma, Scios, Inc., Janssen Pharma, Pharmacosmos A/S, Pfizer, GE Healthcare, and others

• Key Congestive Heart Failure Therapies: ENTRESTO, JARDIANCE, MOUNJARO (tirzepatide), OPC-61815, Omecamtivmecarbil, AZD4831, AT-001, Rexlemestrocel-L (Revascor), Finerenone (Kerendia), Sotagliflozin, Furoscix(furosemide injection), KW-3902IV, Relaxin, Dapagliflozin, GSK716155, tolvaptan, Nesiritide, Iron oligosaccharide, Rosuvastatin, atorvastatin, 123I-mIBG, and others

• The Congestive Heart Failure epidemiology based on gender heart failure is an important cause of morbidity and mortality in women, and the patients tend to develop it at an older age compared to men

• The Congestive Heart Failure market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Congestive Heart Failure pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Congestive Heart Failure market dynamics.

Congestive Heart Failure Overview

Congestive heart failure (CHF), often simply referred to as heart failure, is a chronic medical condition in which the heart's ability to pump blood efficiently is compromised. This results in inadequate blood flow to meet the body's oxygen and nutrient demands, leading to a variety of symptoms and potential complication

Congestive Heart Failure Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Congestive Heart Failure Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Congestive Heart Failure market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Prevalence of Congestive Heart Failure

• Prevalent Cases of Congestive Heart Failure by severity

• Gender-specific Prevalence of Congestive Heart Failure

• Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Congestive Heart Failure

Congestive Heart Failure Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Congestive Heart Failure market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Congestive Heart Failure market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Congestive Heart Failure Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Congestive Heart Failure Therapies and Key Companies

• ENTRESTO: Novartis

• JARDIANCE: Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly

• MOUNJARO (tirzepatide): Eli Lilly and Company

• OPC-61815: Otsuka pharmaceuticals

• Omecamtivmecarbil: Cytokinetics

• AZD4831: AstraZeneca

• AT-001: Applied Therapeutics

• Rexlemestrocel-L (Revascor): Mesoblast

• Finerenone (Kerendia): Bayer

• Finerenone (Kerendia): Novo Nordisk

• Sotagliflozin: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

• Furoscix(furosemide injection): scPharmaceuticals

• KW-3902IV: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

• Relaxin: Corthera, Inc.

• Dapagliflozin: AstraZeneca

• GSK716155: GlaxoSmithKline

• tolvaptan: Otsuka Pharma

• nesiritide: Scios, Inc.

• Nesiritide: Janssen Pharma

• Iron oligosaccharide: Pharmacosmos A/S

• Rosuvastatin: AstraZeneca

• atorvastatin: Pfizer

• 123I-mIBG: GE Healthcare

Congestive Heart Failure Market Drivers

• Robust emerging Congestive Heart Failure pipeline

• Recent approval of therapies and promising emerging therapies

• Evidence-based therapies

• Aging of the population

• Rising prevalence of the disease

Congestive Heart Failure Market Barriers

• Availability of generic and off-label therapies in the market setting

• Lack of confidence in diagnosis and management

• Treatment failure to stimulate and follow society’s goals and requirements

Scope of the Congestive Heart Failure Market Report

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Congestive Heart Failure Companies: Novartis, Boehringer Ingelheim, Elli Lilly, Otsuka pharmaceuticals, Cytokinetics, AstraZeneca, Applied Therapeutics, Mesoblast, Bayer, Novo Nordisk, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, scPharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Corthera, Inc., AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Otsuka Pharma, Scios, Inc., Janssen Pharma, Pharmacosmos A/S, Pfizer, GE Healthcare, and others

• Key Congestive Heart Failure Therapies: ENTRESTO, JARDIANCE, MOUNJARO (tirzepatide), OPC-61815, Omecamtivmecarbil, AZD4831, AT-001, Rexlemestrocel-L (Revascor), Finerenone (Kerendia), Sotagliflozin, Furoscix(furosemide injection), KW-3902IV, Relaxin, Dapagliflozin, GSK716155, tolvaptan, Nesiritide, Iron oligosaccharide, Rosuvastatin, atorvastatin, 123I-mIBG, and others

• Congestive Heart Failure Therapeutic Assessment: Congestive Heart Failure current marketed and Congestive Heart Failure emerging therapies

• Congestive Heart Failure Market Dynamics: Congestive Heart Failure market drivers and Congestive Heart Failure market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Congestive Heart Failure Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Congestive Heart Failure Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Congestive Heart Failure Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Congestive Heart Failure

3. SWOT analysis of Congestive Heart Failure

4. Congestive Heart Failure Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Congestive Heart Failure Market Overview at a Glance

6. Congestive Heart Failure Disease Background and Overview

7. Congestive Heart Failure Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Congestive Heart Failure

9. Congestive Heart Failure Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Congestive Heart Failure Unmet Needs

11. Congestive Heart Failure Emerging Therapies

12. Congestive Heart Failure Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Congestive Heart Failure Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Congestive Heart Failure Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Congestive Heart Failure Market Drivers

16. Congestive Heart Failure Market Barriers

17. Congestive Heart Failure Appendix

18. Congestive Heart Failure Report Methodology

