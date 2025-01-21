DV8 Infosystems and MindHYVE.ai Collaborate with SplitWorld Pictures to Revolutionize Storytelling Through AI-Powered Narratives

Newport Beach, CA , Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DV8 Infosystems and MindHYVE.ai are proud to announce a strategic partnership with SplitWorld Pictures, founded by acclaimed filmmaker Edreace Purmul, to help bridge cultural divides, reshape global perceptions of Islam and Muslims, and amplify marginalized and underrepresented voices via AI-powered storytelling. This collaboration will leverage cutting-edge AI technologies and culturally authentic narratives to amplify these voices in the film industry.





“Our vision is to restore bold and conscious storytelling while bridging artistry, technology, and economic success,” said Edreace Purmul, founder of SplitWorld Pictures. “Together with DV8 Infosystems and MindHYVE.ai, we are committed to transforming the global narrative landscape and inspiring a new era of cross-cultural understanding.”





Key highlights of the partnership include:

Development of AI-powered tools powered by advanced models like Ava-Theology™, Ava-Media™ and Ava-Marketing™ to craft culturally authentic and globally resonant stories.

Creation of a global content library celebrating bold and authentic stories.

Establishment of AI-enabled workshops and mentorship programs to train emerging filmmakers.

A subscription-based streaming platform showcasing authentic, innovative narratives.

“This partnership represents the power of combining cultural authenticity with technological innovation,” said Bill Faruki, CEO of DV8 Infosystems. “By collaborating with Edreace, SplitWorld Pictures, and MindHYVE.ai, we’re driving a movement that not only reshapes perceptions but also reinvents storytelling as an art form.”

The partnership will kick off with a pilot project—a groundbreaking AI-enhanced short film—demonstrating the synergy between technology and storytelling.

For more information about this collaboration or to schedule interviews with Edreace Purmul, Bill Faruki, or MindHYVE.ai representatives, please contact:

Thomas Crawford

Vice President of Partnerships & Public Relations

Thomas@dv8.bz

646-429-0255

About DV8 Infosystems

DV8 Infosystems specializes in digital transformation, agentic AI systems and advanced AI solutions, empowering businesses to innovate and thrive in the modern world.

About MindHYVE.ai

MindHYVE.ai is a leader in domain-specific AI models and AGI agents, redefining operational excellence with smarter decision-making tools and transformative technology.

About SplitWorld

SplitWorld Pictures is a visionary cinematic venture committed to authentic storytelling that bridges cultural divides and celebrates the richness of morally conscious narratives.

