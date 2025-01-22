President Cyril Ramaphosa arrives in Davos for World Economic Forum

President Cyril Ramaphosa has this morning, 21 January 2025, arrived in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland where he will lead the South African delegation during the 55th World Economic Forum (WEF).

The annual meeting is taking place from 20-24 January 2025 under the theme; “Collaboration for the Intelligent Age”.

The meeting will convene global leaders to address key global and regional challenges, which include responding to geopolitical shocks, stimulating growth to improve living standards, and stewarding a just and inclusive energy transition.

President Ramaphosa supported by his delegation will commence his programme this afternoon by holding a bilateral meeting with Founder and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum, Mr Klaus Schwab.

During the G20 Presidency, South Africa will endeavour to create equitable opportunities for all by addressing systemic disparities and promoting unity and mutual support to address shared global challenges collaboratively.

In this regard, President Ramaphosa will this afternoon deliver a Special Address to the World Economic Forum, where he will present the economic priorities of South Africa’s Government of National Unity and advance the country’s G20 Presidency which is themed "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability”.

The Special Address will take place at 15h50 (CEST) and live streamed on wef.ch/wef25 and PresidencyZA Social media platforms.

The President will during the course of the week undertake numerous bilateral meetings with Heads of State and Government and Heads of International Organisations, and will participate in diverse activities in different sectors of the WEF annual meeting.

The President will be accompanied by Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Mr Ronald Lamola; Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana; Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Mr Parks Tau; Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa; Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande; Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Mr Solly Malatsi; Minister of Fisheries, Forestry and Environment Mr Dion George; Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and Minister of Agriculture Mr John Steenhuisen.

Media enquiries:

Vincent Magwenya

Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

