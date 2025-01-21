Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 prior to the market open on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on the same day at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-715-9871 and referencing Conference ID number 7361828. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, February 4, 2025 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and referencing Conference ID number 7361828.

Contacts:

Donavon P. Ternes

President and

Chief Executive Officer

TamHao B. Nguyen

Senior Vice President and

Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.