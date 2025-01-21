Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,773 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,419 in the last 365 days.

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (“Company”) (Nasdaq GS: PROV), the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that it will distribute a news release announcing earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 prior to the market open on Tuesday, January 28, 2025. Additionally, the Company will host a conference call for institutional investors and bank analysts on the same day at 9:00 a.m. (Pacific) to discuss financial results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-715-9871 and referencing Conference ID number 7361828. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through Tuesday, February 4, 2025 by dialing 1-800-770-2030 and referencing Conference ID number 7361828.

Contacts:

Donavon P. Ternes
President and
Chief Executive Officer

TamHao B. Nguyen
Senior Vice President and
Chief Financial Officer

(951) 686-6060


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. To Host Earnings Release Conference Call

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more