Argentum 47, Inc. Announces Acquisition of Marelius Biopharma Group, Divestiture of Argentum Data Solutions, and Leadership Transition

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Argentum 47, Inc. (OTC PINK: ARGQ) (“Argentum” or the “Company”) today announced a series of transformative developments, including the acquisition of Marelius Biopharma Group (MBG), the divestiture of Argentum Data Solutions, and a leadership transition aimed at strengthening the Company’s strategic focus and shareholder value.

Acquisition of Marelius Biopharma Group

Argentum has acquired Marelius Biopharma Group (MBG), a UK-based company specializing in training and educational services for the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical sectors. Through this all-share transaction, MBG’s expertise in regulatory compliance, aseptic practices, and manufacturing standards will be integrated into Argentum’s portfolio. This acquisition underscores Argentum’s commitment to expanding its presence in high-growth, specialized markets.

Divestiture of Argentum Data Solutions

In a strategic move, Argentum has divested Argentum Data Solutions in a transaction that results in 77,876,548 common shares being returned to the Company’s treasury. This divestiture reflects Argentum’s focus on refining its core offerings and optimizing shareholder value, aligning resources with areas of greatest opportunity.

Leadership Transition

As part of these changes, Robert Stephenson has resigned as Chief Executive Officer, Officer, and Director of Argentum 47, Inc. In his place, the Company has appointed Sean Nathan Lloyd as its new Chief Executive Officer, Officer, and Director. Mr. Lloyd brings a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to lead Argentum into its next phase of growth and transformation.

Looking Ahead

“This acquisition and strategic divestiture mark a pivotal moment for Argentum as we streamline our operations and focus on areas of proven value,” said Sean Nathan Lloyd, the newly appointed CEO. “By welcoming Marelius Biopharma Group into our fold, we aim to leverage their expertise to drive innovation and excellence in the biopharmaceutical space. Meanwhile, our divestiture enhances financial flexibility and aligns with our commitment to delivering shareholder returns.”

Further updates regarding these developments, as well as other corporate initiatives, will be available on Argentum’s website at www.argq.io.

About Marelius Biopharma Group (MBG)

Marelius Biopharma Group (MBG) provides specialized training and educational services to the biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industries. Their comprehensive programs focus on advancing regulatory compliance, aseptic processes, and manufacturing proficiency, ensuring alignment with the highest industry standards for operational excellence and quality assurance.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Argentum 47, Inc.

Email: info@argq.io

Website: www.argq.io



Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company refers interested persons to its most recent Annual Disclosure and other disclosure documents uploaded to OTC Markets for a description of additional uncertainties and factors, which may affect forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

Company Contact Details:

E-Mail: info@argq.com

Website: www.argq.io

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.