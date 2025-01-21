Sage and Tractics Announce Partnership to Deliver a Powerhouse Cloud Solution for Heavy Civil Contractors

The seamless integration between Sage Intacct Construction and Tractics offers the best in financial management and heavy civil operations software

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WORLD OF CONCRETE -- Sage, the trusted software provider for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs) in the construction industry, and Tractics, the provider of the leading cloud-native construction management platform for heavy civil contractors, announce a partnership that delivers a powerful integration between Sage Intacct Construction and Tractics.

“This partnership brings together Sage’s industry-leading construction financial management solution and decades of innovation in construction technology with Tractics’ expertise in field, fleet, and project operations to deliver the best in accounting and operations software,” said Julie Adams, Senior Vice President, Construction and Real Estate, Sage. “Together, we provide the heavy civil market with a powerful and data-rich platform to seamlessly manage their entire business from the field to the office.”

Integration highlights:

Sage Intacct Construction provides the horsepower and dependable accounting backbone businesses need to remain competitive, while Tractics delivers a robust solution for office, field, fleet, and project operations. This powerhouse integration includes:

Centralized, wide visibility into construction operations, in a single, comprehensive platform

Field apps for foremen and crew so timesheets are updated in real time

Access to critical data for fleet managers, dispatchers, and back-office staff to simplify operations and keep teams working in sync

Customizable financial reporting and dashboards

Anytime, anywhere access to real-time project data

Dimensional general ledger and multi-entity consolidation

Automated WIP management



“Tractics was created by contractors for contractors. Drawing on years of hands-on field experience, the platform empowers heavy civil contractors with the tools they need to run their businesses more efficiently. This partnership with Sage enables us to offer our customers even more robust cloud solutions,” said Tyler VanWinkle, CEO, Tractics. “By integrating our platforms, we’re helping businesses to streamline their entire operations which also means simplifying their accounting. This helps bridge the gap between technology and everyday construction business needs so that we’re providing solutions to make our contractor’s lives easier.”

The integration is available now for new and existing Sage and Tractics customers. Product demonstrations will be available during World of Concrete in the Sage booth #N1353 and the Tractics booth #N1776 in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. To learn more about Sage construction solutions, visit SageCRE.com. To learn more about Tractics, visit Tractics.io

About Sage

Sage exists to knock down barriers so everyone can thrive, starting with the millions of small- and mid-sized businesses served by us, our partners, and accountants. Customers trust our finance, HR, and payroll software to make work and money flow. By digitizing business processes and relationships with customers, suppliers, employees, banks, and governments, our digital network connects SMBs, removing friction and delivering insights. Knocking down barriers also means we use our time, technology, and experience to tackle digital inequality, economic inequality, and the climate crisis. Learn more at www.sage.com/en-us/ and www.sageintacct.com.

About Sage Construction and Real Estate

For over 50 years Construction companies have turned to Sage for their Finance, Preconstruction, and Operations needs. With over 50,000 customers and the largest partner network in the industry, Sage is well known for the being the most trusted provider of innovative and dependable business management software. Whether you are a small residential contractor, or a large commercial builder, you can trust that Sage has the right solution for your business. For more information, visit SageCRE.com.

About Tractics

Tractics is a powerful platform for heavy civil contractors, connecting crews, fleet and offices through real-time data to enhance project management, reporting, crew and fleet tracking, and equipment health. With tools for managing everything from bid to field operations, Tractics keeps your projects running smoothly so contractors can focus on what matters: getting the job done.

