Questex’s Vibe Conference Announces 2025 Vibe Vista Award Finalists, Honoring Excellence in the Beverage Industry

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex’s Vibe Conference, the leading on-premise beverage conference for beverage executives, today announces the finalists for the 2025 Vibe Vista Awards. These prestigious awards recognize outstanding performers in the beverage industry, celebrating excellence in the creation, training, execution, management, and ongoing success of beverage programs.

Tim McLucas, Market Leader, Hospitality Group at Questex, commented “Congratulations to the 2025 Vibe Vista Awards finalists! We are thrilled to honor the top innovators in the on-premise beverage industry at Vibe Conference this March in San Diego. This year, we are especially excited to introduce the inaugural award for Best Overhaul of Beverage Program, acknowledging remarkable transformations in beverage offerings.”

The 2025 Vibe Vista Award finalists (listed alphabetically) are:

Best Wine Program:

Coury Hospitality

Seasons 52

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel



Best Adult Alcohol-Free Beverage Program:

Hyatt Lifestyle

Lazy Dog Restaurants

Royal Caribbean International



Best Overall: Hotel:

HEI Hotels & Resorts

Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants

Marriott International



Best Overall: Multi-Unit Chain Restaurant:

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

Hooters of America

Lazy Dog Restaurants



Best Beverage Menu:

Bar Louie

Marella Cruises & The Apollo Group

Virgin Voyages



Best Spirits Program:

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Delta Sky Club

Princess Cruises



Best Beer Program:

BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

Marella Cruises & The Apollo Group

PENN Entertainment



Best Overall: Cruise Line:

Princess Cruises

Royal Caribbean International

Best Beverage Limited Time Offer:

Delaware North

Pacifica Hotels

Virgin Voyages



Best Overhaul of Beverage Program:

Hyatt Hotels

Maggiano’s Little Italy

Taco Mac



The category for Best Overall: Casinos will not have an award this year due to not meeting the minimum number of submissions.

The Vibe Vista Awards entries were evaluated on the basis of positive beverage sales initiatives, operational innovations, and training and service programs that uphold high-quality standards.

The distinguished panel of judges include:

Brian Warrener – Judging Chair, Associate Professor & Director of the Center for Beverage Education & Innovation, Johnson & Wales University

– Judging Chair, Associate Professor & Director of the Center for Beverage Education & Innovation, Johnson & Wales University Dale J. Venturini – Former President & CEO, RI Hospitality Association

– Former President & CEO, RI Hospitality Association Michael Sabitoni – Associate Professor & Dept. Chair, Food & Beverage + Travel & Tourism Studies, Johnson & Wales University

– Associate Professor & Dept. Chair, Food & Beverage + Travel & Tourism Studies, Johnson & Wales University Brian Van Gyzen – Associate Professor, Johnson & Wales University

Award winners will be announced at Vibe Conference, which takes place March 3-5, 2025 in San Diego, CA.

About the Vibe Vista Awards

The Vibe Vista Awards are part of the Vibe Conference, an annual event that brings together top beverage executives from across the industry. The awards celebrate the best in beverage program creation, execution, and results, highlighting those who set the standard for excellence.

